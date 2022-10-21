80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

Disparity in breast cancer deaths among Hispanic women in U.S.

By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network
October 21, 2022 - 12:30 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Breast cancer can affect all people, regardless of race or gender. It’s the second-leading cause of cancer death for women overall. And for Hispanic women in the U.S., it’s the leading cause of cancer death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There’s no one reason for the disparity. There are no genetic differences. Cultural, economic and other social factors, including access to health care, may influence the lower rate of breast cancer screening and follow-up care by this diverse group of women of Hispanic heritage.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, a Mayo Clinic radiation oncologist, says preventive screening is vital to saving lives.

Excluding skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S.

“And that is still true when we talk about Hispanic women: It is the most common cancer in women of Hispanic origin living in the U.S.,” Vargas says.

He says reducing cancer deaths starts with increasing preventive screening, such as mammograms: “Breast cancer screening is very important, because it’s one of the tools that we have to find cancer when it’s still early and it’s very curable.”

Screenings aren’t the only concern, Vargas adds.

“We have seen in some studies that minorities, such as Hispanic women, don’t tend to do as well with breast cancer. But that’s due to the lack of screening, or when breast cancer is found, some Hispanic women don’t seek medical treatment.”

Patients can do well with early treatment. For most patients with breast cancer, it often involves a team approach with a medical oncologist, radiation oncologist and a surgeon.

“With the combination of systemic therapy, different forms of radiation and surgery, the chance of women being alive with their diagnosis of breast cancer and becoming survivors is extremely high,” Vargas says.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
How to avoid a Medicare Part D late-enrollment penalty
How to avoid a Medicare Part D late-enrollment penalty
2
When does back pain require a doctor’s care?
When does back pain require a doctor’s care?
3
Hearing aids now available without a prescription
Hearing aids now available without a prescription
4
‘Reboot’ star Paul Reiser laughs off growing older
‘Reboot’ star Paul Reiser laughs off growing older
5
‘Healthy’ food proposal draws mixed reactions from experts
‘Healthy’ food proposal draws mixed reactions from experts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Scientists now realize that circadian rhythms direct more than just when we sleep and when we w ...
Eat with an eye on your biological clock
By Barbara Intermill Monterey Herald

Scientists now realize that circadian rhythms direct more than just when we sleep and when we wake up. They also signal the most natural times to eat and the best times not to eat.

Panoramic views of Lake Mead and its surrounding geology are a highlight of the Historic Railro ...
Lake Mead trail outing geared toward adaptive hikers
RJ

Local nonprofit Trail Access Project invites adaptive hikers, along with their families and friends, to take part in an Oct. 29 outing on the Historic Railroad Trail.

Getty Images
When does back pain require a doctor’s care?
By Dr. Kendall Snyder Mayo Clinic News Network

Nearly every movement you make involves your back in some manner. This constant movement and support mean that your back is susceptible to strain and stress.

A patient holds her hearing aid as she visits Hear Again America for a checkup on Oct. 20, 2021 ...
Hearing aids now available without a prescription
By Phil Galewitz Kaiser Health News

Consumers can buy hearing aids directly off store shelves, and at dramatically lower prices, as a 2017 federal law finally took effect this week.

(Getty Images)
How to avoid a Medicare Part D late-enrollment penalty
By Toni King Toni Says

Those past age 65 and leaving a creditable employer’s group coverage with a prescription drug plan, only have 63 days to enroll in Medicare Part D or a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage.

(Getty Images)
Rash can be a red flag for breast cancer
By Kaitlin Vogel Parade

Most women know that feeling a new lump in your breast is a reason to seek medical attention immediately. But a rash is also something to be mindful of.