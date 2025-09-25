89°F
Live Well

Do I need to worry about Medicare’s open enrollment period?

FILE - A Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card in Portland, Ore., June 10 ...
FILE - A Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card in Portland, Ore., June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Toni King Toni Says
September 25, 2025 - 9:23 am
 

Dear Toni: I’m confused about what to do with enrolling in Medicare since I turn 65 on Jan. 5. I’m not sure when is the right time to enroll and what happens if I don’t enroll in a Medicare plan during fall’s enrollment period. — Scott, San Antonio

Dear Scott: The answer is that you do nothing during this year’s open enrollment period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) because you are not 65 and enrolled in Medicare yet. Nothing will happen to you if you do not enroll this fall.

Next year’s open enrollment period is when you can make a change to your Part D plan and change or enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan.

Since you are turning 65 in January, you will be in your Medicare initial enrollment period, a seven-month window that starts three months before, and runs for three months after, your birth month.

At this time, you can explore which Medicare option best fits your needs. But wait past the initial enrollment period, and Part B and D penalties can begin.

Here is a rundown of the initial enrollment period timeline:

■ Enroll anytime three months before you turn 65, and your Medicare coverage will begin the first day of the month you turn 65.

■ Enroll the month you turn 65, and your Medicare coverage will begin the first of the next month.

■ Enroll a month to three months after you turn 65, and your Medicare coverage will begin the first of the next month.

Ask your medical provider which type of Medicare plan — whether it is original Medicare with a supplemental policy and a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan or a Medicare Advantage HMO/PPO plan with prescription coverage — is right for your health situation and the medications you take.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

