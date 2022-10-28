49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

Doctor urges breast cancer patients to consider clinical trials

By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network
October 28, 2022 - 7:34 am
 
(Dreamstime/TNS)
(Dreamstime/TNS)

Treatments for breast cancer have improved over the years, but much research still needs to be done.

That’s why Dr. Saranya Chumsri, a Mayo Clinic oncologist, says she often recommends that her patients with breast cancer participate in clinical trials, which research innovative therapies and accelerate critical advances in patient care.

Therapies for people with breast cancer have advanced, thanks to clinical trials and the people who volunteer to participate in them.

“Our treatment for breast cancer has improved significantly in the past few decades,” Chumsri says.

She says she encourages breast cancer patients to consider clinical trials.

“First of all, it will help us advance science. … The patient herself will also benefit from being able to have the access to these new drugs.”

But a lack of diversity in clinical trials could mean a lack of data for different groups of people.

So, it’s important for people from diverse communities participate in clinical trials to promote health equity and reduce health disparities.

“Enrolling these patients into the clinical trial, first of all, they actually might benefit from these novel treatments, like immunotherapy,” Chumsri says.

And research findings from clinical trials benefit everyone by advancing health care and improving community health.

“This is the only way we can learn whether the treatment would be better than what we currently have as a standard of care,” she says.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Study links less sleep to risk for chronic diseases in ages 50 and up
Study links less sleep to risk for chronic diseases in ages 50 and up
2
‘Life-changing events’ can alter Medicare premiums
‘Life-changing events’ can alter Medicare premiums
3
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
4
Pediatrician explains how breastfeeding benefits babies, parents
Pediatrician explains how breastfeeding benefits babies, parents
5
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared for administration at Union Station in Los Angeles on ...
6 tips to stay safe from COVID this winter
By Céline Gounder Kaiser Health News

Although we don’t know for sure that we’ll see another surge this winter, here’s what you should know about COVID and the updated boosters to prepare.

(Getty Images)
More baby boomers opting to rent out spare room
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Because of inflation and rising housing costs a growing number of baby boomers are turning to house sharing as a way to generate some extra income.

A social distancing sticker is seen on the ground as people wait in line for Pfizer Covid-19 va ...
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
By Anagha Ramakrishnan The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic.

Jennifer Coolidge with John Gries in a scene from "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“There is power in rejection,” the “White Lotus” star says. “The fear ebbs away when you’re so used to losing. There’s a freedom that is so liberating that it can become life changing.”

 
Adult coloring helps reduce stress, manage anxiety
By John Przybys Special to the / RJ

The deliberate, focused but low-stress process of coloring can help deflect attention away from ourselves and all that is stressing us out.

Scientists now realize that circadian rhythms direct more than just when we sleep and when we w ...
Eat with an eye on your biological clock
By Barbara Intermill Monterey Herald

Scientists now realize that circadian rhythms direct more than just when we sleep and when we wake up. They also signal the most natural times to eat and the best times not to eat.