Does Amazon’s RxPass qualify as a Medicare Part D Plan?

It is important that you enroll in a Medicare Part D plan that covers all of the prescription drugs you are currently taking.
It is important that you enroll in a Medicare Part D plan that covers all of the prescription drugs you are currently taking. (Getty Images)
By Toni King Toni Says
May 8, 2025 - 6:49 am
 

Dear Toni: In September, I turn 65 with my Medicare beginning Sept. 1. I recently read your column responding to a reader who had received wrong information about enrolling in Medicare when self-employed. I am also self-employed and need your advice about enrolling in Medicare Part D.

Currently, I am enrolled in Amazon Prime’s Pharmacy RxPass, and when I am eligible for Medicare, I can enroll in the Prime member’s Medicare senior plan for $5. Will this type of plan be the same as enrolling in a Medicare Part D plan? Please explain what I should do as I am on a fixed budget and cannot afford a Medicare penalty. — Abbie, Charlotte, N.C.

Dear Abbie: In June, Amazon Prime began a special Pharmacy RxPass program with discounted rates on prescriptions for those enrolled in Medicare.

This program is not classified as a Medicare Part D plan. It is a prescription drug plan like GoodRx and Single Care, which also offer less-expensive prescription drug prices. Grocery store pharmacies such as Walmart, Kroger and Costco also have discount prescription drug plans.

Amazon enlarged its marketing to include both the 65 million Americans currently on Medicare and the 10,000 a day who are turning 65.

It is important that you enroll in a Medicare Part D plan that covers all of the prescription drugs you are currently taking. I would strongly advise you not to wait to enroll in a Part D plan during your Medicare initial enrollment period. If you don’t enroll during that seven-month window, you will incur a Part D penalty.

To enroll in a Medicare Part D plan — whether stand-alone or a Medicare Advantage with Part D included — you must open a Medicare.gov account.

Once you have opened your account, you can go online and begin searching for your prescription drug plan by following these steps:

■ Click on “Find health and drug plans.”

■ Verify your “Extra help” (based on income), list pharmacies you prefer, and under “Your drug list” enter all of your prescriptions. Put them in the system as a monthly quantity — not 90 days or six months — because of Medicare’s out-of-pocket maximum rule of $2,000. Using monthly rates lets you know when you will qualify for the $2,000 out-of-pocket maximum and will no longer have to pay the deductible or copay for the rest of the year.

■ Click on “Find plans now” to access Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for this year (or next).

■ Select which type of plan you wish to enroll in, either a Part C Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D (stand-alone) plan. These plans will appear from the least to most out-of-pocket amount for the year.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

