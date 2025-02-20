53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Does enrollment in COBRA protect you from Medicare penalties?

Most answers about enrolling in Medicare can be found in the “Medicare & You” ...
Most answers about enrolling in Medicare can be found in the “Medicare & You” handbook. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
More Stories
For people with disabilities and even medical conditions, service dogs can be fantastic help, n ...
Savvy Senior: Service dogs can help older people with disabilities
Cardiovascular diseases, which include heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. t ...
6 numbers to know about heart and brain health
A 2024 study found that women who strength trained two to three times a week reduced their card ...
9 tips for strength training gains, not pains, as you age
As people build immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus through vaccinations and reinfection, their bo ...
How the virus behind COVID can harm your blood vessels and heart
By Toni King Toni Says
February 20, 2025 - 7:06 am
 

Dear Toni: I retired from my employer of 20 years in June when I turned 66. I enrolled in COBRA, which began July 1, instead of enrolling in Medicare, because I was told that COBRA protected me from the Medicare penalty for 18 months.

My sister informed me about Medicare’s special enrollment period for signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. The “Medicare &You” handbook states that there is only an eight-month period when one can enroll when leaving employer benefits.

My concern is that I may have missed my time to enroll without receiving a penalty or not be able to enroll at all. Please explain what I need to do. — Robert, Tampa, Fla.

Dear Robert: Your situation is a little different from most Americans who are in the special enrollment period. Your eight-month period began July 1 and will end Friday.

People need to understand that there is not an 18-month window for enrolling in Part B without a penalty when covered by COBRA health insurance. Waiting longer than eight months means you’ll pay a penalty or not be able to enroll until Medicare’s next general enrollment period (Jan. 1-March 31).

Robert, you have both options available: Medicare’s special enrollment period and general enrollment period.

Option 1: Enrolling during the special enrollment period to avoid a Medicare penalty.

Robert has very little time to file his Medicare with Social Security before the end of his eight-month window. To enroll during his special enrollment period, Robert should download forms CMS-L564 (Request for Employment Information) and CMS-40B (Application for Enrollment in Medicare-Part B) from ssa.gov.

He must have his former employer’s human resources department sign his CMS-L564 form and attach it to CMS-40B. Under “Remarks” on the CMS-40B, Robert will write that his Medicare Part B should begin March 1. He should submit both forms to his local Social Security office as quickly as possible to have them filed before Friday.

Option 2: Enrolling during Medicare’s general enrollment period.

If Robert enrolls under this period, he will receive a Medicare penalty. When enrolling within this window, your Medicare Part B will begin the first day of the following month. If you wait past March 31, your Medicare enrollment will be delayed until Jan. 1, resulting in a higher late-enrollment penalty.

Readers, always have Part B in place when losing company benefits. Otherwise, the penalty will go back to the month you turned 65 or the month your Part A began.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cardiovascular diseases, which include heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. t ...
6 numbers to know about heart and brain health
American Heart Association News

Here are some key details about the state of heart disease and stroke in the U.S. — and how you can use that information to stay healthy.

A 2024 study found that women who strength trained two to three times a week reduced their card ...
9 tips for strength training gains, not pains, as you age
By Deborah Vankin • Los Angeles Times

Strength training builds muscle mass and strength, increases bone density, improves balance, reduces joint stiffness. lowers blood pressure and even aids cardiac health.

 
Conquering the River Mountains Loop Trail by e-bike
Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

While still packing cardiovascular benefits, riding an e-bike can help tame grueling challenges like this 34-mile scenic trail.

A plate of twice-baked stuffed sweet potatoes appears in Leesburg, Va., on Oct. 13, 2018. (Carl ...
What’s the healthiest way to prepare vegetables?
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

Different cooking methods do affect the nutritional content of produce, research shows, but it’s not as simple as raw vs. steamed vs. roasted.

MORE STORIES