55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Does Medicare cover expensive shots given at doctor’s office?

By Toni King Toni Says
December 21, 2023 - 7:27 am
 
The “Medicare and You” handbook states that Medicare Part B “helps cover m ...
The “Medicare and You” handbook states that Medicare Part B “helps cover medically necessary doctor’s services, outpatient care, home health services, durable medical equipment, mental health services, and other medical services.” (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in February, and my individual health plan has a $6,000 deductible, which I meet every year due to shots given in my eyes for macular degeneration. They cost more than $2,500 per injection. I also receive weekly allergy shots from another doctor. Does Medicare pay for injections given at a doctor’s office?

My other concern is how Medicare will pay for this charge. — Sherry from Lake Charles, La.

Dear Sherry: Most Americans do not know what is covered under Part B, which is the medical part of Medicare.

The “Medicare and You” handbook states that Medicare Part B “helps cover medically necessary doctor’s services, outpatient care, home health services, durable medical equipment, mental health services, and other medical services.”

So if your macular degeneration injections and allergy shots are medically necessary, then Medicare will pay for those procedures under Part B. Your out-of-pocket amount is the current year’s Part B deductible. For 2024, the Part B medical/doctor deductible is $240, with Medicare paying 80 percent of the approved amount and you paying 20 percent.

Additionally, always verify that your prescriptions — including your medical injections — are also covered on your Medicare Part D plan if for some reason Medicare will not allow the shots to be covered during an office visit.

In the handbook, it states that Medicare covers medically necessary doctor services (including outpatient services and some doctor services as a hospital inpatient) and covered preventive services. Medicare also covers services from other health care providers such as physician assistants, nurse practitioners, social workers, physical therapists and psychologists.

To help pay for the out-of-pocket costs, many Medicare beneficiaries choose a supplement plan.

The Medicare handbook states that “if you are in a Medicare Advantage Plan (like an HMO or PPO) or have other insurance, your costs may be different. Contact your plan to find out the costs.” You should verify if your Medicare Advantage plan will cover your injections or if they will be covered by your Part D plan.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Who should get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?
Who should get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?
2
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
5
Does Medicare cover expensive shots given at doctor’s office?
Does Medicare cover expensive shots given at doctor’s office?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elder abuse is defined as intentional or negligent acts by a caregiver or trusted individual th ...
Savvy Senior: How to recognize and stop elder abuse
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Elder abuse is a big problem in the U.S. According to the National Council on Aging, as many as 5 million seniors are victims of abuse each year.

Director George Clooney on the set of his film "The Boys in the Boat," due out on Chr ...
In his 60s, George Clooney learns to savor every year
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Sixty hit me, and then I realized that I play tennis with guys half my age,” the A-lister says. “I feel good. .. I get to live this incredible life.”

 
Who should get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?
By Dr. Priya Sampathkumar Mayo Clinic News Network

While getting the vaccine does not prevent all COVID-19 cases, the latest vaccines aim to reduce the number of hospitalizations, severe illnesses and deaths.

 
How to decide if long-term care insurance is right for you
By Jordan Rau KFF Health News

It’s a more complex decision than for other types of insurance because it’s very difficult to accurately predict your finances or health decades into the future.

Always talk to your doctor or the doctor’s office manager before you make any changes to ...
You made a Medicare enrollment mistake — now what?
By Toni King Toni Says

Talking with his friends convinced Jason to switch to Medicare Advantage, then he discovered that his orthopedic surgeon is not in the plan.

Mark Wahlberg with Iliana Norris in a scene from "The Family Plan," premiering Decemb ...
Rising early helps busy Mark Wahlberg shine
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I go to a quiet room, close the door and start the day this way: pray, meditate, exercise,” the 52-year-old “Family Plan” star says of his regimen.

More stories
Dispelling 3 of the most common Medicare myths
Dispelling 3 of the most common Medicare myths
Does enrolling in a Medicare supplement cancel an Advantage plan?
Does enrolling in a Medicare supplement cancel an Advantage plan?
You made a Medicare enrollment mistake — now what?
You made a Medicare enrollment mistake — now what?
A cost-saving tip for Medicare Part D recipients
A cost-saving tip for Medicare Part D recipients
Savvy Senior: How an HSA can boost your retirement savings
Savvy Senior: How an HSA can boost your retirement savings
How to decide if long-term care insurance is right for you
How to decide if long-term care insurance is right for you