Does Medicare offer coverage for dental care?

Live Well

By Toni King Toni Says
December 4, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Dear Toni: I am currently on COBRA with dental benefits. I will need dental insurance when I lose my COBRA benefits after enrolling in Medicare at age 65 in March. The only dental plans I am finding are in Medicare Advantage plans.

The office manager of my cardiologist’s office advised me not to go that route since Medicare Advantage plans will no longer be accepted at his office beginning Jan. 1. This office is only accepting Medicare and group health insurance.

Is there a specific dental plan that Medicare offers? — Faye, Memphis, Tenn.

Dear Faye: What isn’t covered by Parts A and B is explained in the 2026 “Medicare & You” handbook: “If you need certain services Part A or Part B doesn’t cover, you’ll have to pay for them yourself unless:

■ You have other coverage (including Medicaid) to cover the costs.

■ You’re in a Medicare Advantage Plan or Medicare cost plan that covers these services. Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Cost Plans may cover some extra benefits, like fitness programs and vision, hearing, and dental services.

Some of the items and services that original Medicare does not cover include long-term care, eye examinations (for prescription eyeglasses and corrective contact lenses), cosmetic surgery, routine physical exams, hearing aids and covered items or services you get from a provider who has opted out of Medicare.

The Medicare handbook also explains that original Medicare doesn’t cover dental services such as routine cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions or dentures. Original Medicare may pay for dental services that are specific to medical procedures such as a heart valve repair or replacement, an organ transplant or cancer-related treatments.

Since Medicare does not cover dental care, I would recommend that you talk to your dentist’s office and see which dental insurance plans they prefer.

When buying a dental plan, there are two types to pick from. Verify which type of plan your dentist accepts before buying.

Traditional (or indemnity) dental insurance plans: These carry a higher premium. Preventive services are usually covered at 100 percent, basic restorative work is generally covered up to 80 percent and major procedures are typically covered at 50 percent. Recently, new dental plans have been released that help with the cost of claims such as fillings, crowns and root canals. These plans go into effect immediately with no wait.

Discount dental insurance plans: These are less expensive than traditional dental plans and provide a discount for services. Your dentist must be part of the plan’s network and agree to honor the discount.

Faye, you can use either type of dental plan with original Medicare, with or without a supplement, or with a Medicare Advantage plan. Again, make sure that the plan you choose is accepted by your dentist.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

