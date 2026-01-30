39°F
Don’t be tripped up by these Medicare enrollment issues

FILE - A Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card in Portland, Ore., June 10 ...
FILE - A Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card in Portland, Ore., June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Toni King Toni Says
January 30, 2026 - 6:15 am
 

Dear Toni: I had no problem opening a My Social Security account to enroll in Medicare because I knew those answers. But filling out the application for Medicare was another story.

I had a problem with some of Medicare’s personal questions. I knew my name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, etc. But the citizenship question was another issue. A native of Greece, I received my American citizenship about 15 years ago. The application asked for the date that I became a U.S. citizen, and I did not know and had to estimate. I now have to submit my original citizenship papers to my local Social Security office.

Even though this is supposed to be an easier process by enrolling online at ssa.gov, there are still few kinks that can be confusing. — Nick, Tampa, Florida

Dear Nick: I’m glad that you found your original citizenship papers and could get them to your local Social Security office.

Let’s discuss how to apply online, with a few problems we are discovering in helping others apply for Medicare at ssa.gov.

If you cannot open a My Social Security account to apply for Medicare Parts A or Part B, then what? Contact your local Social Security office or call 800-772-1213 and inform an agent that you are not able to open an account, are locked out and need Social Security’s help.

Once your My Social Security account is established, you will need the following information to submit to Medicare:

■ Name, Social Security number, gender and date of birth.

■ Address, phone number, email address.

■ Citizenship information.

■ Answers to questions about your health benefits.

Then submit your online application and view your receipt. It will tell you which documents are needed to approve your Medicare.

In Nick’s case, he had to provide his citizenship papers. Another example of a document someone might need: Let’s say you are married and are applying under your spouse’s Medicare benefits, then you would be asked to provide a marriage certificate.

Nick, after turning in your documents, visit ssa.gov/myaccount to see when your Medicare application is finalized and approved. Download your benefit verification letter, which will include your Medicare number and Parts A and B dates.

You can enroll in a Medicare supplement and a stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan with Part D.

With your Medicare information, you will be able to open a medicare.gov account to print your Medicare card, pay your premium and discover which Part D or Medicare Advantage plan best meets your needs.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“To get something that’s this gratifying and people like it … well, that’s really fun,” the actor says of her role in “Weapons.”

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Whether you need to file a federal income tax return this year depends on several factors: how much you earned, source of income, your age and your filing status.

By Cheyanne Mumphrey The Associated Press

At a time when productivity means optimizing every second and screens blur the line between work and home, some people are slowing down and disconnecting.

 
Food labels target users of weight-loss drugs
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Meals and snacks with “GLP-1 Friendly” labels on the packaging are becoming more common in U.S. supermarkets.

This undated image shows physical therapist and Pilates instructor Jessica Valant demonstrating ...
Tips to maintain mobility as you age
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

Good mobility is increasingly recognized as an important part of overall health, sports medicine surgeon Dr. Miho Tanaka points out.

