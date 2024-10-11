76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Eat more of these foods to boost your immune system

Vitamin C, from sources such as citrus fruit, is a potent immune system booster. (Getty Images)
Vitamin C, from sources such as citrus fruit, is a potent immune system booster. (Getty Images)
The good bacteria we find in cultured foods such as yogurt and kefir and in supplements help th ...
The good bacteria we find in cultured foods such as yogurt and kefir and in supplements help the body produce more antibodies to stimulate its ability to fight off unwelcome viruses. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Attendees watch the Anthem Jazz Dancers perform during the March 2 Aging Wellness Expo at the S ...
Join a celebration of baby boomers’ collective journey
For most people, the key to preventing breast cancer is to live a healthy lifestyle, including ...
Top 10 questions doctors are asked about breast cancer
Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Wolfs' during ...
Cate Blanchett dishes on ‘delightful part of aging’
To determine y our eligibility for supplemental security income, take the Social Security Admin ...
Savvy Senior: How to apply for supplemental security income
Barbara Intermill, Tribune News Service
October 11, 2024 - 9:10 am
 

My daughter just spent two weeks recovering from COVID. And she doesn’t want to do that again. But she did request that I write something about foods that help strengthen the immune system.

Experts tell us that a robust immune system is one of the most potent weapons against viral illnesses such as influenza and COVID. And our food choices help determine the strength of that system.

According to a 2020 article on this topic in Nutrition Reviews, certain components in our diet “contribute substantially to a robust immune system.” And many of these substances work in unison to enhance our body’s ability to resist infections such as COVID or the flu.

Here are some of the top contenders:

Protein

Protein is the backbone of our body’s defense mechanism as antibodies and other immune cells are made of this essential nutrient. Aim to include a protein-rich food such as eggs, fish, poultry, meat, dairy and soy foods with each meal. High-quality protein can also be found in combinations of vegetables, whole grains, legumes, beans, lentils and nuts.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A strengthens and regulates one of the most important immune organs of the body — the skin. And that includes our digestive tract and lungs. Think bright orange, reds and greens when you’re looking for vitamin A-rich foods: sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, spinach, red peppers, apricots and eggs (yolk).

Vitamin C

We need this potent immune booster every day, from foods such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, kiwi and strawberries.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D has the ability to guard against respiratory infections, including pneumonia, researchers say. With a little sunlight, salmon and other dark-fleshed fish provide this vitamin. So do vitamin D-enriched milk and soy beverages.

Zinc

Another powerhouse immune booster, zinc is involved in more than 300 reactions that help protect our bodies from harmful invaders. Oysters, beef and fortified breakfast cereals are the most potent sources of this nutrient.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E works with vitamin C to help healthy cells resist unwelcome guests. Vitamin E generally resides in whole grains or fortified cereals, seeds (such as sunflower seeds), nuts and vegetable oils.

Probiotics

The good bacteria we find in cultured foods such as yogurt and kefir and in supplements help the body produce more antibodies to stimulate its ability to fight off unwelcome viruses, researchers say. And we feed these beneficial bacteria when we eat high-fiber foods such as vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans and nuts.

Kind of sounds like the old familiar balanced diet with a variety of foods, yes?

Oh, and don’t forget to get vaccinated. Viruses change from year to year, so check with your medical provider to see what you need.

And wash your hands … often! Your body won’t have to work as hard if you don’t allow the viruses and other germs to infiltrate in the first place.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
For most people, the key to preventing breast cancer is to live a healthy lifestyle, including ...
Top 10 questions doctors are asked about breast cancer
By Joel Streed Mayo Clinic News Network

We asked Dr. Graham King, a high-risk breast consultant, to share the top 10 questions about breast cancer that he hears from patients.

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Wolfs' during ...
Cate Blanchett dishes on ‘delightful part of aging’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I don’t know what to expect when I step onto a new set. But I choose to turn that fear into excitement,” the two-time Oscar winner says.

Most answers about enrolling in Medicare can be found in the “Medicare & You” ...
Which Medicare option is right for you?
By Toni King Toni Says

People need to understand the differences between original Medicare with a supplement and Medicare Advantage PPO plans.

 
Power plants: Prime protein sources to cut back on meat
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

Many people consider eating less meat. But they sometimes hesitate because they are concerned about how they would replace all that lost protein.

More than a million people will probably have to find new coverage for 2025 as major insurers c ...
Why Medicare shopping season could bring a dose of confusion
By Tom Murphy and Amanda Seitz The Associated Press

More than a million people will probably have to find new coverage as major insurers cut costs and pull back from markets for Medicare Advantage plans.

What typically separates great therapists from average therapists is the amount of work that th ...
Therapist inspires own daughters to follow his career path
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Arguably the most talented therapist I know, Las Vegan Jimmy Monaghan has lived a life that could well inspire a smash-hit Netflix documentary.

Dense tissue can make it difficult to detect breast cancer using mammography. (Getty Images)
What does a diagnosis of dense breasts mean?
By Sonya Goins Mayo Clinic News Network

“About 50 percent of women have dense breast tissue,” says Dr. Kristin Robinson, a Mayo Clinic breast radiologist.

MORE STORIES