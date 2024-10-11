Eat more of these foods to boost your immune system

Experts tell us that a robust immune system is one of the most potent weapons we have against viral illnesses such as influenza and COVID.

My daughter just spent two weeks recovering from COVID. And she doesn’t want to do that again. But she did request that I write something about foods that help strengthen the immune system.

Experts tell us that a robust immune system is one of the most potent weapons against viral illnesses such as influenza and COVID. And our food choices help determine the strength of that system.

According to a 2020 article on this topic in Nutrition Reviews, certain components in our diet “contribute substantially to a robust immune system.” And many of these substances work in unison to enhance our body’s ability to resist infections such as COVID or the flu.

Here are some of the top contenders:

Protein

Protein is the backbone of our body’s defense mechanism as antibodies and other immune cells are made of this essential nutrient. Aim to include a protein-rich food such as eggs, fish, poultry, meat, dairy and soy foods with each meal. High-quality protein can also be found in combinations of vegetables, whole grains, legumes, beans, lentils and nuts.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A strengthens and regulates one of the most important immune organs of the body — the skin. And that includes our digestive tract and lungs. Think bright orange, reds and greens when you’re looking for vitamin A-rich foods: sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, spinach, red peppers, apricots and eggs (yolk).

Vitamin C

We need this potent immune booster every day, from foods such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, kiwi and strawberries.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D has the ability to guard against respiratory infections, including pneumonia, researchers say. With a little sunlight, salmon and other dark-fleshed fish provide this vitamin. So do vitamin D-enriched milk and soy beverages.

Zinc

Another powerhouse immune booster, zinc is involved in more than 300 reactions that help protect our bodies from harmful invaders. Oysters, beef and fortified breakfast cereals are the most potent sources of this nutrient.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E works with vitamin C to help healthy cells resist unwelcome guests. Vitamin E generally resides in whole grains or fortified cereals, seeds (such as sunflower seeds), nuts and vegetable oils.

Probiotics

The good bacteria we find in cultured foods such as yogurt and kefir and in supplements help the body produce more antibodies to stimulate its ability to fight off unwelcome viruses, researchers say. And we feed these beneficial bacteria when we eat high-fiber foods such as vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans and nuts.

Kind of sounds like the old familiar balanced diet with a variety of foods, yes?

Oh, and don’t forget to get vaccinated. Viruses change from year to year, so check with your medical provider to see what you need.

And wash your hands … often! Your body won’t have to work as hard if you don’t allow the viruses and other germs to infiltrate in the first place.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.