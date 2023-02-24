43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Experts explain Bruce Willis’ rare form of dementia: FTD

By Andrea Clement The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
February 24, 2023 - 9:45 am
 
The family of actor Bruce Willis, shown at the 2019 premiere of the movie "Glass" in ...
The family of actor Bruce Willis, shown at the 2019 premiere of the movie "Glass" in London, recently announced his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. (Vianney Le Caer/The Associated Press)

Fans and followers of Hollywood icon Bruce Willis were shocked and saddened by the recent news of the actor’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, a rare form of dementia.

His family shared the diagnosis with the public to help raise awareness of this condition, releasing this statement about the 67-year-old Willis’ condition to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration:

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement said in part. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

Those who have never heard of this condition may be wondering what it is — what are the symptoms, causes and treatments?

What is FTD and how rare is it?

“FTD is actually a group of brain disorders that cause progressive degeneration of the neurons in the brain and, as the name suggests, affects primarily the frontal lobe, located behind the forehead, and temporal areas, located behind the ears on each side, of the brain,” said Dr. Allison B. Reiss, associate professor, Departments of Medicine and Foundations of Medicine, NYU Long Island School of Medicine.

“It is irreversible and has a relatively young age of onset, most diagnosed between the ages of 45 and 64 years.”

The condition is rare, with about 50,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S. having been diagnosed with FTD, according to Reiss.

Different from other forms of dementia

“It occurs in younger persons; memory may remain intact until late in the disease, while memory impairment is often seen early in Alzheimer’s disease. In FTD, there is no accumulation of amyloid protein, which is a key feature of Alzheimer’s disease,” Reiss said.

She stressed the importance of determining the correct diagnosis with any type of dementia, but especially with FTD, because “acetylcholinesterase inhibitors often used in patients with Alzheimer’s can lead to worsening of symptoms in those with FTD.”

“Sometimes FTD and Alzheimer’s look similar because they share areas of the brain that are affected. There is even a frontal or behavioral variant of Alzheimer’s disease. Sometimes it can be hard to tell the difference unless you see the brain pathology or markers for it,” said Dr. Marc Haut, director of the Memory Health Clinic at the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.

How is FTD diagnosed?

Definitively diagnosing FTD presents some significant challenges.

“Since it overlaps in symptoms with a number of other disorders, especially early on, the diagnosis is difficult,” Reiss said. “The patient may be subjected to a lot of neurologic and neuropsychiatric testing: The symptoms along with brain imaging and eliminating other causes of the changes in behavior — stroke, infection, head trauma — can eventually lead to the diagnosis. There is no specific biomarker to give us a diagnosis. MRI may reveal that the brain has undergone shrinkage in the key areas, and this is a good indication.”

Is there any treatment or cure?

“Unfortunately, no. There is no cure for FTD, and we cannot slow its progress. Although no medications are effective in changing the course of FTD, many clinicians prescribe symptomatic treatments to minimize behavioral disturbances as necessary,” Reiss said. “Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors may help. Behavior modification techniques and, if necessary, antipsychotic medications can help.”

What is the typical prognosis?

The outlook for FTD is currently not very promising.

“Life expectancy is about eight to 10 years from diagnosis. FTD and Alzheimer’s all end similarly with language and behavior profoundly affected and memory dramatically reduced as well,” Reiss said.

What are the symptoms?

According to Reiss, there is a spectrum of symptoms with FTD, in three categories:

1. Behavioral variant FTD, which is the most common: Marked changes in behavior, deterioration of personality, executive, and social cognition. Social disinhibition, apathy, reduced sympathy and empathy, poor judgment, altered food preferences, and repetitive behavior. Relatively fewer memory problems. There may be emotional outbursts and excessive familiarity with strangers.

2. Semantic variant, also known as semantic variant primary progressive aphasia: Deficits in naming and comprehension. Difficulty with language in the early stages of the disease. Over time, people lose the meaning of words and lose the ability to remember what a familiar object is or how to use it. They may substitute a word they have lost with “that thing” or “the you know.” People with svPPA go on to show at least some of the behavioral problems seen in the behavioral variant of FTD.

3. Nonfluent aphasic variant: It takes a lot of effort to speak. Speech is nonfluent, and grammar is poor with impaired comprehension of complex sentences. There is halting speech with sound errors.

What causes FTD?

“The cause is unknown, except in some rare inherited cases related to specific gene mutations,” Reiss said. “More research is needed.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
What is Medicare’s ‘creditable’ prescription drug coverage?
What is Medicare’s ‘creditable’ prescription drug coverage?
2
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
3
Shift work can have ‘profound’ effect on heart health
Shift work can have ‘profound’ effect on heart health
4
Alison Brie confronts life’s big questions, turning points
Alison Brie confronts life’s big questions, turning points
5
Savvy Senior: How to protect seniors from scam calls
Savvy Senior: How to protect seniors from scam calls
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An easy entry into using plant-based meats is by choosing recipes where meat plays a supporting ...
10 tips for cooking with plant-based meat
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

Thanks to improved taste and texture, it’s easier than ever to work alternative meat sources into meals.

“There’s no question young people are telling us they are in crisis. The data rea ...
Pandemic took unprecedented toll on youth mental health
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

In 30 years of collecting similar data, “we’ve never seen this kind of devastating, consistent findings,” said the head of the CDC’s adolescent and school health division.

The FTC recently found that 24 percent of adults over age 60 who reported losing money to a sca ...
Savvy Senior: How to protect seniors from scam calls
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Scammers are always looking for new ways to trick people out of money, and in the U.S., phone calls remain the primary way swindlers hook older victims.

Alison Brie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Somebody I Used To Know," Wednesday, ...
Alison Brie confronts life’s big questions, turning points
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“The bottom line is you can’t hide from your past,” actress Alison Brie says, by way of explaining the creative spark for her new romantic comedy, “Somebody I Used to Know.”

 
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children.

People often come into an MRI with a lot of misconceptions and just as many questions. (Dreamstime)
Addressing 5 common questions about MRI exams
By Fabian Gonzalez Mayo Clinic News Network

An MRI is a medical imaging technique that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create a detailed image of the organs and tissues in the body.

More stories for you
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
Are energy drinks a healthy option for a caffeine boost?
Are energy drinks a healthy option for a caffeine boost?
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Shift work can have ‘profound’ effect on heart health
Shift work can have ‘profound’ effect on heart health