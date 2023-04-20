66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Explaining Medicare’s prescription drug ‘doughnut hole’

By Toni King Toni Says
April 20, 2023 - 10:22 am
 
The Toni Says Medicare team advises people to enroll in the Medicare Part D plan that covers al ...
The Toni Says Medicare team advises people to enroll in the Medicare Part D plan that covers all of their prescriptions. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I turn 65 in May and am covered by my wife’s employer group health insurance. I’m fighting stage 3 kidney cancer, and the prognosis is good since I am participating in a clinical trial for a new cancer medication. It costs over $20,000 per month, but with this trial, I am paying $0 for a drug that is curing my cancer.

I am not planning to enroll in Medicare until my wife retires when she turns 65 in two years. I am concerned about Medicare’s prescription drug plan and Medicare’s doughnut hole. Can you please explain Medicare and clinical trials and what I should do? — Matthew

Dear Matthew: You are wise to remain on your wife’s employer benefits because you both can enroll in Medicare Parts A and B when your wife retires in two years. At that time, you will be eligible for a special enrollment period, avoiding the Medicare Part B penalty, and will be able to enroll in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.

Let’s go over your clinical trial drug and if you would go in the so-called doughnut hole.

The Toni Says Medicare team advises people to enroll in the Medicare Part D plan that covers all of their prescriptions — even if their most expensive drug is covered by a clinical trial program and costs them nothing — because eventually it may no longer be available through the trial. If that happens, they will have the expensive doughnut hole experience.

Matthew, you would go into the doughnut hole the second you order an expensive prescription such as the one you are currently taking, which would cost more than $20,000 per month if you were not enrolled in a clinical trial. When you are ready to enroll in Medicare, search the Medicare.gov prescription drug website for the Part D plan that best meets your Medicare and financial needs.

The Medicare Part D prescription drug monthly cost is usually outrageous when cancer prescriptions are included because brand-name cancer prescriptions are usually a tier 5 specialty drug. So, the Part D prescription drug plan cost goes in and out of the doughnut hole, and into Medicare Part D’s catastrophic coverage, immediately.

If you are not enrolled in a Part D plan that covers the expensive prescriptions, then you will pay 100 percent out of pocket for the prescriptions that are not covered. (Even if you have a plan that covers your expensive medications, you should check it again during the annual enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, as it can change.)

Enrolling in Medicare Part B for the first time when your wife retires is a good option. Both of you will qualify for the Medicare supplement during your six-month open enrollment period without having to answer health underwriting questions.

Original Medicare and your Medicare supplement will work together with your clinical trial program to cover your medical needs. Original Medicare covers the routine costs of qualifying clinical trials. Your Medicare supplement plans will then pay the out-of-pocket costs that original Medicare does not pay for expenses that meet Medicare qualifications.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
2
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
3
Exploring the wonders of Red Rock’s Calico Basin — PHOTOS
Exploring the wonders of Red Rock’s Calico Basin — PHOTOS
4
Captain America’s advice: Push past your fears and take chances
Captain America’s advice: Push past your fears and take chances
5
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Scientists have constructed a sensor capable of detecting COVID-19 and flu viruses within 10 se ...
New sensor could detect COVID or the flu within seconds
By Hunter Boyce The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Scientists have used a single-atom-thick nanomaterial to construct a device capable of detecting the viruses much more quickly than conventional tests.

 
Heart conditions require special care during pregnancy
By Dr. Sabrina Phillips Mayo Clinic News Network

The increased cardiac workload during pregnancy and delivery can cause complications. However, many women who have heart conditions deliver healthy babies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. (Dreamstime)
Sexually transmitted infections in US jumped in 2021
By Ilena Peng Bloomberg News

Cases of major sexually transmitted infections rose to more than 2.5 million in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

More stories for you
We Bridge Expo highlights Korean music and culture
We Bridge Expo highlights Korean music and culture
More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon
More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon
Savvy Senior: What to consider when buying a walking cane
Savvy Senior: What to consider when buying a walking cane
Oakland mayor: A’s negotiations ‘ceasing’ following Las Vegas land agreement
Oakland mayor: A’s negotiations ‘ceasing’ following Las Vegas land agreement
Attorney confirms sale of Las Vegas shooter’s land, destruction of guns
Attorney confirms sale of Las Vegas shooter’s land, destruction of guns
Captain America’s advice: Push past your fears and take chances
Captain America’s advice: Push past your fears and take chances