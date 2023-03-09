53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Fact or fiction? Test your nutrition knowledge with this quiz

By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service
March 9, 2023 - 9:04 am
 
Support your immune system by eating plenty of fruits and vegetables. (Dreamstime)
Support your immune system by eating plenty of fruits and vegetables. (Dreamstime)

March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 50 years ago. It’s a good occasion to take this nutrition quiz, adapted from resources by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Fact or fiction?

1. Most Americans get enough dietary fiber.

Fiction. Research shows that most of us do not eat enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts — plant-based foods that supply dietary fiber.

2. Frozen vegetables and fruits can be as nutritious as fresh produce.

Fact. Many commercial fruits and veggies are frozen right after they have been picked, retaining important nutrients. Look for varieties that have no added sugars, sodium or saturated fat.

3. Wheat bread is considered a whole grain.

Fiction. Wheat bread is not the same as whole wheat bread. Look for the words “whole wheat,” “whole oats” or “whole grain” as the first or second ingredient on the food label.

4. Fish and seafood provide important nutrients.

You bet they do — most notably immune builders protein and zinc, blood-building iron and omega-3 fatty acids, which fight inflammation.

5. Nuts and seeds count as plant-based proteins.

Yep. Nuts, seeds and butters made from them are part of the protein food group.

6. Three daily cups of dairy foods is currently recommended for older children and adults.

Fact. A general recommendation for children ages 9 and older as well as adults is to consume three cups of dairy per day. This includes low-fat varieties of milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese, or calcium-fortified soy milk or soy yogurt.

7. You have to do planned exercises to meet current physical activity goals.

Fiction. All types of activity (moving arms, legs or both) are considered beneficial and count toward physical activity. Americans are encouraged to move more during the day and to aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity on most days of the week. Sixty minutes or more daily is recommended for school-age children (play counts!).

8. It’s unhealthy to snack between meals.

Not necessarily. Snacking on healthful foods can help manage hunger between meals (fruit and nuts, anyone?). The key is to plan what you are going to eat in advance rather than waiting until you are hungry to choose a snack.

9. Fruits and vegetables provide vitamins and minerals that support a strong immune system.

That’s a fact. Fruits and vegetables contain a variety of vitamins and minerals that support immune health, including vitamins A and C.

10. No nutrition question is too dumb.

Fact. Send me whatever’s on your mind, and I’ll do my best to answer your questions.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Ted Lasso’ star rallies around belief, love and laughter
‘Ted Lasso’ star rallies around belief, love and laughter
2
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
3
The surprising reason women might develop asthma as adults
The surprising reason women might develop asthma as adults
4
Many Americans neglect to plan for long-term care
Many Americans neglect to plan for long-term care
5
Fact or fiction? Test your nutrition knowledge with this quiz
Fact or fiction? Test your nutrition knowledge with this quiz
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jason Sudeikis in a scene from Season 3 of "Ted Lasso," premiering March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+ ...
‘Ted Lasso’ star rallies around belief, love and laughter
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Every experience I go through — marriage, my public life, my personal life — I’m learning as I go,” says Jason Sudeikis, whose hit series “Ted Lasso” returns Wednesday on Apple TV+.

The cost of long-term care is projected to rise, from an average nursing home cost of $115,000 ...
Many Americans neglect to plan for long-term care
By Toni King Toni Says

We are noticing more long-term care issues because many people are waiting until past age 65 to apply for a traditional long-term care policy.

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at ...
Meditation helps Michael B. Jordan roll with punches
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Meditation is my escape from a world where there is a lot going on,” says Jordan, who added directing duties to his starring role in the boxing sequel “Creed III.”

Skye Canyon's Fit Fest returns March 4, 2023, to the northwest valley community. (Skye Canyon)
Skye Canyon community to host annual Fit Fest
RJ

A day full of fitness and outdoor fun will include a 5K/8K race, 1-mile fun run, yoga, guided meditation, and activities for kids.

More stories for you
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
Best Meal Replacement Shake Powders to Lose Weight (2023)
Best Meal Replacement Shake Powders to Lose Weight (2023)
Raiders among top 3 teams in player working conditions
Raiders among top 3 teams in player working conditions
Cleaning products recalled over bacterial infection risk
Cleaning products recalled over bacterial infection risk
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in