106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 10:16 am
 
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a scene from the Netflix series "The Diplomat." (Netflix)
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a scene from the Netflix series "The Diplomat." (Netflix)

Keri Russell does not want the limo. She doesn’t even accept an Uber.

On the way to the interview, she’s on two wheels, biking through the streets of Manhattan, sweating in the summer heat and loving every minute of it.

“Cabs pull up next to me, and you can see the look on the driver’s face,” she says. “He must be thinking, ‘Nah, that isn’t her.’ ”

But it is the down-to-earth Russell — star of Netflix’s “The Diplomat” — who craves a little alone time and finds nothing wrong with it as a 47-year-old mother of three.

“I do like being on my own from time to time,” she says in an interview conducted before the Screen Actors Guild strike. “I’m a bit of a loner. Sometimes, I just get on my bike and I’m flying through the city doing my own thing.”

“It’s OK to take that little bit of time for yourself,” she adds. “You shouldn’t feel guilty about it. The mom and the actress that you see after that alone time can make all the difference.”

Whatever she’s doing is working. Russell’s career includes the summer hit “The Diplomat,” already greenlighted for a second season. Russell plays Kate Wyler, a career diplomat navigating a new high-profile job as ambassador to the U.K. during an international crisis and a turbulent time in her marriage to a political star (Rufus Sewell).

“She’s a player, a big player and she loves it. I love it,” says Russell, who also recently starred in the grizzly thriller “Cocaine Bear.”

She lives in a New York brownstone with her significant other, actor Matthew Rhys, and their 6-year-old son. Russell also has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage.

Her good life tips:

Embrace the mess

“It’s great to play a woman on ‘The Diplomat’ who is often an unpolished mess and a ball of nerves, while at the same time bossy to everyone,” Russell says, laughing. “She’s this uncomfortable, weird, flustered person, which is so great. She’s the one running in late and sweaty into a meeting at the Oval Office.

“I’d much rather play someone who is a bit of a mess rather than this suave, hair blown out to perfection, completely in control type. It’s more real,” she adds. “I love the mess of her and the mess of her relationships because life is messy. Life can be hard. It’s not the perfection of an Instagram post.”

Surprise yourself

“I wasn’t shopping to do a series at all. I still have three little kids at home,” Russell says. “I’m a mom. But this was so much. I couldn’t let go of the fun part of it. I couldn’t let it go, so I just took a chance.”

‘That’s real life’

Is she polished in real life? “I’m so polished and calm that you never hear me sweat or even talk about sweat,” she jokes. “In real life, I’m often the stressed mom who is working and juggling. That’s real life.”

Add a little crazy

Starring in “Cocaine Bear,” filmed during the pandemic, was probably a crazy thing to do, Russell admits. Director Elizabeth Banks won her over. “She said, ‘Hey, do you want to read this crazy movie that I want to direct. I think it’s going to be called “Cocaine Bear,” ’ ” Russell recalls. “I remember talking to my best girlfriends about it. We were all up in the mountains together, kind of living together during COVID times. And I said, ‘This idea is crazy!’

“My girlfriends said, ‘You have to add a little crazy to your life.’ ”

Embrace aging

Russell insists that she has no interest in turning back time. “I would never want to go back to my 20s,” she says. “I look at my girlfriends and they’re wise and beautiful and fun. Every age really is a great age.”

Feeling better costs nothing

“I think we would all be healthier if we danced and walked more in life,” Russell says. “You have to keep moving, and dancing keeps it fun, while walking clears your mind and gets you there.”

Stop obsessing

“I realize now that I don’t have to fix the little things,” she says. “Maybe I’ll go to bed with my mascara on. You do as much as you can in a day.”

Pedal anxieties away

“To get rid of stress, I ride my bike into the city from my home in Brooklyn and over the bridge into Manhattan like I did today. I’ll do it at 5:30 in the morning when the city is quiet,” Russell says. “When we shot ‘The Diplomat,’ I rode a bike all over London, which was wonderful. You get exercise and really see the city.”

Her other way to get rid of anxiety? “I like to sit in a cafe anywhere and pretend I’m in Paris!”

Look for the good

“I can proudly say I really like where I am in this moment,” Russell says. “I’m having so much fun. Maybe it’s my age or I’m playing such fun characters. But I do stop and feel so thankful. I just hope it all continues.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
2
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question
3
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
4
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
5
What scares Jamie Lee Curtis? Certainly not aging
What scares Jamie Lee Curtis? Certainly not aging
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A green/natural burial minimizes the environmental impact by forgoing the embalming chemicals, ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for arranging to have a green funeral
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Green funeral options are becoming increasingly popular as more and more Americans are looking for environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional funerals

Scientists have found that not only do chromosomes provide the building blocks of human life, t ...
Study links loss of Y chromosomes to earlier death in men
By Irene Wright The Charlotte Observer

In a recent study, scientists have found that not only do chromosomes provide the building blocks of human life, they may also play an integral role in fighting disease.

 
Beat the summer heat with these refreshing cold soups
By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food, which makes them the perfect ingredient to chill out on a hot summer day.

Pain and tightness or stiffness in the back and neck can be due to injury and other conditions, ...
How standing a bit taller can help improve your health
Mayo Clinic News Network

Proper body alignment can help prevent excess strain on your joints, muscles and spine — alleviating pain and reducing the likelihood of injury.

Almost everyone experiences heartburn or acid reflux from time to time, but frequent episodes c ...
Savvy Senior: The hidden danger of untreated heartburn
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

It’s estimated that more than 60 million Americans experience heartburn at least once a month, with around 15 million people suffering from it daily.

More stories
What scares Jamie Lee Curtis? Certainly not aging
What scares Jamie Lee Curtis? Certainly not aging
Ken Jeong’s prescription: Pursue your passions
Ken Jeong’s prescription: Pursue your passions
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question
Fitness fan Idris Elba plans to still be action star in his 90s
Fitness fan Idris Elba plans to still be action star in his 90s
Alan Arkin, who won an Oscar for ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ dies at 89
Alan Arkin, who won an Oscar for ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ dies at 89
‘Happy to show everyone how we get down’: Aces welcome All-Stars
‘Happy to show everyone how we get down’: Aces welcome All-Stars