Growing older can require new approach to risk-taking

As we live longer and deeper into our Long-Life Era we must use a level of common sense that we didn’t need in our younger years.

Grandma Lois hangs out with Minnie Mouse on our Disney Cruise while other family members parasail. (Marla Letizia)

During the Thanksgiving holiday, eight members of our family, spanning four generations from ages 4 to nearly 94, went on a weeklong vacation.

We spent two days at Disney/Epcot and four days on the Disney Wish cruise ship. It was an unforgettable experience, filled with characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Pluto, Cinderella and Elsa. This magical trip was a gift from my mother-in-law, who wanted to give her great-grandchildren a special experience. Our gratitude to her for this memory is beyond words, and it’s something we’ll cherish for years.

While on the cruise, we had many opportunities for outdoor activities. I’ve always had an adventurous spirit. I’ve zip-lined in Costa Rica, Catalina and Vail, fly-fished in New Zealand, parasailed in Hawaii, white water rafted in four locations and hiked the Great Wall of China, to name a few. If there’s an adventure to be had, I’m all-in.

That is, until this trip.

I had signed up for parasailing with my son, son-in-law and granddaughter, and I was excited to share this experience with her. But the day before, I started feeling uneasy about it. I’ve felt fear during many of my past adventures, but I always pushed through anyway.

But this time, something felt different. So, I canceled my parasailing excursion.

Fear vs. common sense

In recent months, some friends and even my husband have had falls and broken something. Each time I asked, “What happened?” the answer was always: “It was something so stupid.”

For example, my husband bent down to pet a friendly dog and tripped over a bush, breaking his collarbone. Another friend missed a step and fell down a flight of stairs, eventually needing a hip replacement.

I’ve always felt invincible, like an 18-year-old signing up for military service. But lately, seeing what’s happened to those around me, I started questioning my judgment. I didn’t want to end up with a broken body part that would affect the rest of my life.

Also, in March, I developed pain in my right hip, which has left it feeling weak. So, I became even more fearful about parasailing. Was it really fear, or was I just being cautious and using common sense?

That’s the dilemma: When is fear something you need to push through, and when is it good judgment to back out? I don’t have a clear answer, but I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Yes, I missed out on a memorable experience, but perhaps I avoided an injury. Was it the right decision? Honestly, I’m not sure. Who can predict the future?

Finding balance

If I’m completely honest, I regret not having that experience with my granddaughter. But I also walked off that ship at the end of the trip unscathed.

The truth is, as we live longer and deeper into our Long-Life Era we must use a level of common sense that we didn’t need in our younger years. Our bodies change as we age, and that’s no surprise. The key is to stay aware of those changes, strengthen the parts of our body that need it, and use our best judgment to simply say “no” when necessary.

Ultimately, life is about finding balance — between adventure and caution, pushing boundaries and listening to our bodies. As we grow older, it’s not about avoiding risks altogether, but about being mindful of how we approach them. Each decision we make, whether it’s embracing an exciting experience or choosing to sit one out, shapes our journey.

This moment of my Long-Life Era I sat one out. It was a disappointing but valuable lesson.

What matters most is living fully, with wisdom and gratitude, cherishing the moments we have and the memories we create. As long as we keep learning, adapting and embracing life’s adventures, no matter how big or small, we continue to grow in remarkable ways. This is the true definition of living in our Long-Life Era.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Learn more at longlifemindset.com or facebook.com/groups/longlifeera.