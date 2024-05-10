70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Gummies, shakes, supplements: Do these weight-loss products really work?

Most weight loss products, like gummies, work because they come with a low-calorie plan. (Dream ...
Most weight loss products, like gummies, work because they come with a low-calorie plan. (Dreamstime/TNS)
More Stories
For many people, Mother’s Day celebrates special relationships and evokes fond memories. ...
When Mother’s Day isn’t a joyful holiday, here are ways to cope
In our Long-Life Era of age 50 and beyond, we’ve weathered midlife and emerged victoriou ...
50-and-beyond era is our time to shine
Research has shown that smartphones are particularly disruptive to the circadian clock that reg ...
Your brain needs a break, but how do you stop doomscrolling in bed?
FILE - Yogurt is displayed for sale at a grocery store in River Ridge, La. on July 11, 2018. Yo ...
Can yogurt reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes?
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service
May 10, 2024 - 9:20 am
 

A reader wrote us recently to inquire about the efficacy of weight-loss products such as “keto gummies, GOLO Release, Nutrisystem shakes and others. Do they really work? I know people who have tried them, but when they stop, the weight returns. How do they work on the body?”

Another reader asks: “Could you please explain the craze going on with apple cider vinegar gummies? A celebrity has come out showing a huge weight loss. A friend ordered these expensive supplements and didn’t lose an ounce. There is so much on the internet, and I don’t know what to believe.”

You’re not alone. We’d all love to find an effortless way to lose weight. It reminds me of an ad I saw years ago that poked fun at the weight-loss industry. “I lost 200 dollars in one month! Ask me how!”

Most of these products work because they come with a low-calorie plan. And they encourage exercise. Nutrisystem, for example, suggests you drink one of their shakes (150 calories, 13 grams of protein) to replace one meal a day. So, if I drink that instead of my usual high-calorie meal, I should lose weight … or not, depending on what I eat the rest of day.

GOLO Release supplements contain magnesium, zinc and chromium in about the same amount as my daily multivitamin. They also contain herbal extracts such as rhodiola; the U.S. Office of Dietary Supplements says it “does not have enough evidence from studies in people to allow conclusions to be reached about whether rhodiola is helpful for any health-related use.”

This supplement also contains inositol. There is some evidence that inositol may help curb insulin resistance — a condition that makes weight loss more difficult. However, a 2022 review of 35 studies of women with insulin resistance in Gynecological Endocrinology found that, compared to the use of a prescribed medication for this condition, “it is not clear whether inositol usage is adequate.”

Another ingredient is berberine, which the ODS states could be effective for blood pressure and cholesterol. This comes with some major warnings for serious side effects if you take this supplement with certain prescription medications, however.

As for apple cider vinegar (the liquid), a review of human and animal studies on its effect on weight was reported in a 2020 issue of the European Journal of Nutrition. These researchers concluded that there is not enough reliable evidence to stake a claim on its effectiveness. Yet there is some evidence that apple cider vinegar is probably more effective than a gummy supplement.

And the celebrity who showed a huge weight loss? I’m assuming you mean Kelly Clarkson, who indeed has slimmed down. I even found a “news” report in which she shows off her new figure while holding a bottle of apple cider vinegar gummies.

Fact checkers at several news outlets have since reported that this endorsement was not real, but an alteration of a video that Clarkson made to promote her album. And her publicist notified the media that her client does not have any affiliation as a spokesperson for any weight loss products or programs.

So, how did she lose the weight? In a January article in People magazine, Clarkson said simply, “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t.” It must have worked.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
At 72, ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart sees ‘dream’ come true
At 72, ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart sees ‘dream’ come true
2
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
What’s the difference between home health care, at-home care?
What’s the difference between home health care, at-home care?
5
Can yogurt reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes?
Can yogurt reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In our Long-Life Era of age 50 and beyond, we’ve weathered midlife and emerged victoriou ...
50-and-beyond era is our time to shine
By Marla Letizia Long-Life Era

It takes years to muster the courage to live authentically and understand what truly makes us happy. That’s what the Long-Life Era is all about.

FILE - Yogurt is displayed for sale at a grocery store in River Ridge, La. on July 11, 2018. Yo ...
Can yogurt reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes?
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

Sharp-eyed grocery shoppers may notice new labels in the dairy aisle touting yogurt as way to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

 
Want to ease anxiety? Look to the sky
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Birding gives Southern Nevadans plenty of opportunity to practice mindfulness, an ideal state in which people focus on the present to find a little calm.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis
recommend 2
Can yogurt reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes?
recommend 3
To your health: Do ‘functional’ beverages live up to promises?
recommend 4
Can practicing mindfulness lead to more healthy dietary choices?
recommend 5
Why has my Medicare prescription drug premium increased?
recommend 6
How do Medicare’s lifetime reserve days work?