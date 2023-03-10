71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Half of world will be obese by 2035, health organization predicts

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News
March 10, 2023 - 11:11 am
 
The World Obesity Federation predicts more than 4 billion people will be obese if preventive me ...
The World Obesity Federation predicts more than 4 billion people will be obese if preventive measures are not implemented, BBC News reported Thursday. (Dreamstime)

Half of the world will be overweight by 2035, a health group warns.

The World Obesity Federation predicts more than 4 billion people will be obese if preventive measures are not implemented, BBC News reported.

The findings show that overweight rates are rising fastest among kids and that low- to middle-income countries in Africa and Asia will undergo the starkest changes.

Those countries, the report explains, have dietary preferences that trend toward more highly processed foods, in addition to increased levels of sedentary behavior and weaker policies on food supply and marketing. Health care services are lacking, too.

“Governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social and economic costs on to the younger generation,” said Prof. Louise Baur, president of the World Obesity Federation.

The increases in obesity rates across the globe are also projected to cost roughly $4 trillion per year by 2035.

The report also acknowledges that the economic impact of obesity “is in no way a reflection of blame on people living with obesity.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Every baby boomer should know these Medicare basics
Every baby boomer should know these Medicare basics
2
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
3
Fact or fiction? Test your nutrition knowledge with this quiz
Fact or fiction? Test your nutrition knowledge with this quiz
4
Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
5
‘Ted Lasso’ star rallies around belief, love and laughter
‘Ted Lasso’ star rallies around belief, love and laughter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A healthy diet has become an important part of Fredric Allen Rivers Jr. lifestyle to reduce his ...
Colon cancer on the rise among younger adults
By Sarah Gantz The Philadelphia Inquirer

From 1995 to 2019, colorectal cancer rates doubled among people under 55, even as the overall incidence declined, according to new data from the American Cancer Society.

The intersection of COVID with allergy season can make self-diagnosing particularly vexing. (Ge ...
Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
By John Przybys | Special / RJ

As if the return of allergy season weren’t bothersome enough, the lingering presence of COVID-19 adds another layer of unease to every sneeze, runny nose and sore throat.

No one wants to make a wrong Medicare decision, which can add stress to retiring. (Getty Images)
Every baby boomer should know these Medicare basics
By Toni King Toni Says

The Medicare community is exploding, with an American turning 65 every eight seconds. No one wants to make a wrong decision, which can add stress to retiring.

Jason Sudeikis in a scene from Season 3 of "Ted Lasso," premiering March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+ ...
‘Ted Lasso’ star rallies around belief, love and laughter
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Every experience I go through — marriage, my public life, my personal life — I’m learning as I go,” says Jason Sudeikis, whose hit series “Ted Lasso” returns Wednesday on Apple TV+.

More stories for you
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Colon cancer on the rise among younger adults
Colon cancer on the rise among younger adults
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Are energy drinks a healthy option for a caffeine boost?
Are energy drinks a healthy option for a caffeine boost?
Working odd hours can take toll on cardiovascular health
Working odd hours can take toll on cardiovascular health