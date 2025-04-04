61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Hike in a sweet oasis 80 miles from Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Visitors taking a 4-mile round-trip hike from China Ranch can get this rare glimpse of the 185 ...
Visitors taking a 4-mile round-trip hike from China Ranch can get this rare glimpse of the 185 mile-long Amargosa River, which mostly runs under the surface of the Mojave Desert. (Natalie Burt)
After rock-hopping over the Amargosa River and possibly getting their shoes a little wet, hiker ...
After rock-hopping over the Amargosa River and possibly getting their shoes a little wet, hikers can walk through this wash, which leads to a short slot canyon. (Natalie Burt)
Hikers can add a visit to a nearby slot canyon, which starts at this entrance, after hiking alo ...
Hikers can add a visit to a nearby slot canyon, which starts at this entrance, after hiking along Willow Creek and then the Amargosa River after starting from China Ranch. (Natalie Burt)
Barely legible, this sign points in the direction of a slot canyon after visitors have passed t ...
Barely legible, this sign points in the direction of a slot canyon after visitors have passed through an area along the Amargosa River trail with historical remnants of Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad days. (Natalie Burt)
A historic building from the early 1900s may have played a number of roles, possibly as an offi ...
A historic building from the early 1900s may have played a number of roles, possibly as an office of the paymaster for local mines, a general store and a saloon. (Natalie Burt)
A window frames part of the surrounding landscape from the historic building that hikers encoun ...
A window frames part of the surrounding landscape from the historic building that hikers encounter on China Ranch Loop. (Natalie Burt)
Golden evening primrose blooms in the wash leading to a slot canyon past the halfway point of a ...
Golden evening primrose blooms in the wash leading to a slot canyon past the halfway point of a 4-mile roundtrip trail from China Ranch. Few flowers are blooming this spring because of drought conditions. (Natalie Burt)
Date palms tower in groves at China Ranch Date Farm, where their fruit is harvested, sold and u ...
Date palms tower in groves at China Ranch Date Farm, where their fruit is harvested, sold and used as a key ingredient in milkshakes and cookies sold on-site. (Natalie Burt)
An antique truck represents earlier days at China Ranch, which has a long history of agricultur ...
An antique truck represents earlier days at China Ranch, which has a long history of agricultural use because of its water source in North America’s driest desert. (Natalie Burt)
The green of China Ranch’s date palms can be seen up the canyon, where the China Ranch L ...
The green of China Ranch’s date palms can be seen up the canyon, where the China Ranch Loop starts by following Willow Creek, a spring-fed tributary of the Amargosa River. (Natalie Burt)
Visitors can sit in the shade while enjoying date shakes and other goodies and gifts, including ...
Visitors can sit in the shade while enjoying date shakes and other goodies and gifts, including packages of dates harvested on-site. (Natalie Burt)
Dates ripen under covers protecting them from the elements and the birds. (Natalie Burt)
Dates ripen under covers protecting them from the elements and the birds. (Natalie Burt)
A date shake is a tasty, high-calorie treat after hiking China Ranch’s trails. (Natalie ...
A date shake is a tasty, high-calorie treat after hiking China Ranch’s trails. (Natalie Burt)
Hikers make their way back to China Ranch Date Farm along the packed-dirt trail following Willo ...
Hikers make their way back to China Ranch Date Farm along the packed-dirt trail following Willow Creek, a spring-fed tributary of the Amargosa River that supports mesquite bosques and the animals that seek shelter there. (Natalie Burt)
Hikers meander uphill on their return to China Ranch along a trail that follows the Amargosa Ri ...
Hikers meander uphill on their return to China Ranch along a trail that follows the Amargosa River and then Willow Creek. (Natalie Burt)
More Stories
Many people struggle with tight hips, especially if they sit a lot. A few minutes moving throug ...
Tight hips? Try these 10 yoga poses to feel less stiff
The study found that at least one hour of moderate to vigorous activity each day reduced the ri ...
More steps, less sitting may lower risk of death in female cancer survivors
Marie Mortera has hosted KSNV-TV, News 3's weekly mental health segments for the past several y ...
A beacon of hope in Las Vegas’ mental health community
Kathy Bates accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for "Matlock" during ...
‘Matlock’s’ Kathy Bates grateful for her ‘hero moment’
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures
April 4, 2025 - 10:29 am
 
Updated April 4, 2025 - 10:41 am

Pick a date before the weather gets too warm to hike along a path winding through bewildering geology and hardscrabble history in a desert oasis.

Such a trail begins at China Ranch Date Farm Hiking, a short distance from the Nevada border and near the desert town of Tecopa, California, about an 80-mile drive southwest of Las Vegas. Hiking trails there are accessible to the public because of a partnership between the owners of the working farm — which sells date shakes and other goodies — and federal public lands managers with support from Amargosa River advocates.

April is the outer limit of comfortable weather for a hike along the China Ranch Loop and a side trail leading to a slot canyon in the Amargosa River basin. That combination covers about 4 miles round trip and takes hikers along Willow Creek, next to historical remnants from the Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad days, up and down a few moderately challenging hills, over a narrow section of the Amargosa River and into the shade of a slot canyon. The surrounding hills are packed with angles, curves, varying colors and stripes that will keep many hikers awestruck along the route.

A rare green spot

Wildlife sightings are more common in the China Ranch area because it’s an out-of-the-ordinary green spot with reliable water sources in North America’s driest desert.

Animals seek shelter among the willows, cottonwoods and mesquite bosques adjacent Willow Creek, which is what visitors first see and hear when they get on the China Ranch Loop at the end of a gravel parking lot near a tall information kiosk and a map of Amargosa River trails. The combination of paths is also referred to as Slot Canyon Trail by China Ranch.

Spring-fed Willow Creek is a tributary of the Amargosa River, which runs 185 miles mostly under the Mojave Desert’s surface. The river’s name refers to “bitter” in Spanish because of the water’s alkaline taste. The trails near China Ranch offer a rare glimpse of Amargosa water running at the surface.

Water is life in the desert, so the area is a magnet for wildlife. On a visit last month, creatures spotted near China Ranch included a greater roadrunner, Gambel’s quail, phainopepla, common ravens, white-crowned sparrows, side-blotched lizards, zebra-tailed lizards, a coyote and Amargosa pupfish.

The China Ranch Loop is a packed dirt trail that remains mostly flat until reaching, on the right at the fork, an abandoned building from the early 1900s that probably played several roles, possibly as the office of the paymaster for local mines, a general store and a saloon. Hikers can walk inside the structure and look through a window that frames part of the surrounding landscape.

A story to tell

Nearby, an informational sign tells part of the story of China Ranch, which has a long history of agricultural uses because of available water and the hard work of early settlers. According to a Bureau of Land Management sign, a worker named Quon Sing or Ah Foo settled in Amargosa Canyon and developed a farm after working for years in Death Valley’s borax mines.

The hiking path continues uphill and toward the Acme Siding area, where ore was loaded into Tonopah & Tidewater rail cars when the train ran from 1905 to the 1930s. From there, hikers follow the trail down the mesa to continue on a path beside remaining railroad remnants. The path becomes challenging at times in this area.

Vegetation along the hidden flow of the Amargosa River comes into view a short distance below where railroad tracks once ran. A final walk downhill leads to the Amargosa River, which is more of a stream.

After rock-hopping over the Amargosa River and possibly getting their shoes a little wet, hikers bear right toward a wide wash leading to the opening of a short slot canyon. The path turns and twists between towering rock walls and eventually is blocked by boulders too dangerous for most visitors to climb over.

Enjoy the slot canyon’s shade before retracing your steps back to China Ranch Date Farm, where a date shake might have your name on it. Other treats and gifts, including boxed dates harvested on-site, are also for sale in the farm’s store (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on Christmas). The date groves are worth a visit, but be on the lookout there for coyotes.

Hiking in the China Ranch area, which isn’t far from Death Valley, is labeled dangerous May through September because of extreme heat. Check the weather forecast before heading out on any trail. Wear sturdy shoes, apply sunscreen and always carry plenty of water and snacks.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Many people struggle with tight hips, especially if they sit a lot. A few minutes moving throug ...
Tight hips? Try these 10 yoga poses to feel less stiff
Emily Laurence Parade

If you have back pain, neck and shoulder stiffness or pain, sit a lot for work or are sedentary, hip-opening exercises can quickly alleviate the tightness.

Most insurers offer discounts to customers who drive limited miles each year, which is usually ...
Tips for seniors to save on car insurance premiums
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

As auto insurance rates across the country continue to rise for all drivers, seniors 70 and older can face an even bigger price hike.

If you’re the kind of person who can regularly polish off breakfast, lunch or dinner in ...
Are your hasty meals harming your health?
By Maria Cheng The Associated Press

Experts tend to focus on the kinds of foods you can eat to improve your health. But the speed at which you devour your dinner matters just as much.

Kate Hudson performs at the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver ...
‘Running Point’ star Kate Hudson keeps things positive
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Life’s too short,” the star of the Netflix comedy series “Running Point” says. “There is too much to love in life for me to stay in the negative zone.”

MORE STORIES