59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Live Well

How can parents protect young kids from coin batteries?

By Dr. Christine Pagano American Academy of Pediatrics
November 10, 2022 - 11:23 am
 
Store small battery-powered items the way you store your cleaning products and medications: out ...
Store small battery-powered items the way you store your cleaning products and medications: out of reach and out of sight. (Huguette Roe/Dreamstime)

Question: My toddler often puts small objects in her mouth. How can I keep her safe with all the button batteries in our house?

Answer: ​The best way to protect kids from the serious injury caused by these kinds of batteries is by treating them the same way you treat other potentially deadly items in your home. Lock them up or limit your child’s access to them as much as possible.

Little kids often explore their worlds by putting things in their mouth, ears and noses. As a pediatrician, I’ve removed craft beads, pencil erasers, popcorn kernels and plastic toy bricks from kids’ noses and ears. I’ve answered calls from parents about kids swallowing paper clips, rocks and acorns. But button, or coin, batteries are very different.

When a battery comes in contact with a body fluid like saliva, it generates an electric current. That electric current can quickly burn tissues inside the body. In just two hours, lithium coin batteries can cause lifelong injury due to severe burns to the lining of the throat, esophagus, stomach, nose and ears. Nearby structures like the windpipe, lungs and large blood vessels can also be damaged. Even dead batteries that can no longer power a device can still cause serious trauma to children’s bodies.

Here are some helpful tips to prevent access to batteries:

1. Make sure battery compartments are secure. Soon, it will be required for new electronic devices to have battery compartments that are harder for kids to get into by requiring a screw to open, for example. But for now, common existing household items, like remote controls, may have battery compartments that open easily with a twist or break open when thrown. Consider taping battery compartments shut to be extra safe.

2. Store items safely. Store small battery-powered items the way you store your cleaning products and medications: out of reach and out of sight. For example, keep the remote control on a high shelf rather than the coffee table. Hang key fobs on high hooks. Put the electronic thermometer away in the medicine cabinet after use. Keep spare batteries on a high shelf in a secured box.

3. Get rid of old batteries right away. When changing the battery in a hearing aid, for example, be sure to wrap the old battery in paper or plastic tape. Taping the used batteries decreases the fire risk and helps prevent a child from swallowing them.

4. Trust your parental instinct. If you saw a loose battery on the table and you can’t find it later, that is enough of a suspicion. You may not hear any choking or coughing, and the child may feel fine at first. But the most important thing to do in this moment is to get your child to the emergency room immediately. There, if an X-ray confirms that a small battery is stuck inside the body, doctors can take steps to remove it.

As babies start to crawl and take their first steps, pediatricians recommend that parents childproof their homes. Baby gates can prevent falls down staircases. Outlet covers can prevent electrical injury. Locked cabinets prevent access to cleaning supplies.

Preventing kids’ access to small batteries is just as important. Awareness of their locations and vigilance about their storage and disposal are the key measures that parents should take to protect their children.

Dr. Christine Pagano practices primary care at a community health center in northern New Jersey.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
2
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
3
8 facts about diabetes that might surprise you
8 facts about diabetes that might surprise you
4
Easygoing hiking club provides path to more active lifestyle
Easygoing hiking club provides path to more active lifestyle
5
Gadgets can help keep older drivers safe and on the road
Gadgets can help keep older drivers safe and on the road
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Boost longevity, health in 2 minutes a day? Study says yes
By Nancy Clanton The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Finding the time to exercise can be difficult for many people. But a new study finds you might need just two minutes a day to achieve those goals.

(Getty Images)
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
By Christine Copelan Parade

Rest is best — especially if you’re trying to curb a diabetes diagnosis. Some simple lifestyle tweaks can make all the difference, leading diabetes experts say.

(Getty Images)
When is the right time to enroll in Medicare?
By Toni King Toni Says

A reader on the cusp of turning 65 wonders if he needs to act during Medicare’s annual enrollment period and what’s the right decision for his situation.

 
8 facts about diabetes that might surprise you
By Catherine Winters Parade

The American Diabetes Association estimates that people with diabetes spend 2.3 times more on medical expenses than people without the disease — all the more reason to take prevention seriously.

FILE - A recent study published in Stroke, an American Heart Association journal, suggests flu ...
Flu vaccination may reduce stroke risk, study suggests
By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network

Getting a flu shot may offer an added benefit, according to a recent study published in Stroke, an American Heart Association journal.

Letitia Wright in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Marvel Studios)
‘Wakanda Forever’ stars embrace grief as part of healing process
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o say the new sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” didn’t shy away from dealing with grief following the 2020 death of co-star Chadwick Boseman.