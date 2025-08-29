75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

How digging in the dirt could bolster mental well-being

This Aug. 21, 2025, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a pair of hands holding a mound of ...
This Aug. 21, 2025, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a pair of hands holding a mound of soil on Long Island, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
Gardening has been shown to ease symptoms of anxiety and depression and fosters a sense of calm ...
Gardening has been shown to ease symptoms of anxiety and depression and fosters a sense of calm, purpose and accomplishment, says Sarah Thompson, a horticultural therapist. (Getty Images)
“Research suggests 20 to 30 minutes (of gardening) a few times a week can reduce stress ...
“Research suggests 20 to 30 minutes (of gardening) a few times a week can reduce stress and lift mood, with benefits increasing the more regularly one gardens,” horticultural therapist Sarah Thompson says. (Getty Images)
More Stories
According to Business Group on Health, a consortium of major employers, “actual health c ...
Commentary: Why health premiums should cause Americans more alarm
The backpack is as much a part of school life as homework, pencils and recess. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Are backpacks hurting your kids’ backs?
The preservation of muscle strength is closely linked to maintaining independence and functiona ...
Seeking a fountain of youth? Look to the gym
Each year more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of fatal and nonfa ...
Savvy Senior: Easy steps to prevent falls at home
By Jessica Damiano • The Associated Press
August 29, 2025 - 8:58 am
 

If you spend any time gardening, you probably understand what I mean when I say it feels good — despite the lifting, sweating and straining involved. Yes, exercise is good for our bodies, but there’s something about digging in the dirt while listening to a bird soundtrack that lifts my spirits. Even the scent of the soil and mulch makes me happy.

As it turns out, there are scientific reasons for this.

In fact, there’s an entire field called horticultural therapy that’s dedicated to using “plant-based and garden-based activities to support people who have identified treatment needs,” according to Karen Haney, a horticultural therapy instructor at UCLA Extension in Long Beach, California.

“Research suggests 20 to 30 minutes (of gardening) a few times a week can reduce stress and lift mood, with benefits increasing the more regularly one gardens,” says Sarah Thompson, a professionally registered horticultural therapist in Boise, Idaho.

Not just about being outdoors

Yes, the simple act of being in nature can improve mood and restore focus, she says, but “the active engagement of nurturing plants, making decisions and seeing results over time adds a unique layer of meaning and satisfaction that passive time outdoors does not.”

In addition, Thompson says, gardening has been shown to ease symptoms of anxiety and depression and fosters a sense of calm, purpose and accomplishment.

A recent study at the University of Colorado, Boulder backs this up.

The researchers there provided one group of participants with an instructional gardening class, seeds, starter plants and a community gardening plot. They had a second group refrain from gardening for two years.

The gardening cohorts reported stronger social connections, lower stress levels and about a 7 percent increase in fiber intake, which have been shown to reduce risk factors for some physical and mental illnesses, including depression, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and cancer. Participants in this group also reported a 42-minute weekly increase in physical activity, which the nongardeners did not.

Mindful, rewarding activity

Previous studies have arrived at similar findings. In 2020, for instance, researchers at the University of Exeter and the Royal Horticultural Society in the U.K. found the health and well-being of gardeners over nongardeners to be similar to that of residents of wealthy communities over those who live in poorer areas.

In addition to encouraging mindfulness, grounding people in the present moment and providing a sense of achievement, Thompson said, “research has also shown that exposure to sunlight can boost serotonin levels, while contact with soil introduces beneficial microbes linked to mood enhancement.”

So, it seems you just can’t go wrong with gardening.

“Physically, gardening improves strength, flexibility and balance. Socially, it can foster connection. Cognitively, it engages problem solving and creativity,” Thompson said, adding that it’s a highly adaptable activity.

“Gardening can be scaled to any space, ability or age,” she said.

Deep down, we gardeners have always believed this. Now, we have the science to prove it.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The backpack is as much a part of school life as homework, pencils and recess. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Are backpacks hurting your kids’ backs?
By Michelle Rein Mayo Clinic News Network

The excess weight of supplies stuffed into an improperly worn backpack might lead to sore joints and muscles.

The preservation of muscle strength is closely linked to maintaining independence and functiona ...
Seeking a fountain of youth? Look to the gym
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

Many older people point to strength training as a method to slow down the ever-present biological clock.

Each year more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of fatal and nonfa ...
Savvy Senior: Easy steps to prevent falls at home
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Each year, more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of injuries for those 65 and older. But many falls can be prevented.

With Medicare, what you don’t know will cost you. (Getty Images)
Answering common ‘what if’ questions on Medicare
By Toni King Toni Says

You can’t put a price on knowing the correct answer to Medicare quandaries — because with Medicare, what you don’t know will cost you.

Steve Martin arrives at the premiere of "Only Murders in the Building" at Paramount P ...
Steve Martin looks back on his wild and crazy life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I’m feel very comfortable with being in my 80s,” the funnyman says ahead of the premiere of Season 5 of his hit series “Only Murders in the Building.”

 
Here’s why Medicare Part D premiums are likely to go up
By Julie Appleby KFF Health News

One thing is surer than ever, many policy experts say: Beneficiaries should not simply roll over their existing stand-alone Medicare drug plans.

 
This test can see a heart attack in your future
By Paula Span KFF Health News

The test, which involves a quick and painless CT scan, can assess the risk of atherosclerotic heart disease and whether plaque is building up in a person’s arteries.

MORE STORIES