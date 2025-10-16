How do you disenroll from a Medicare Advantage plan?

The biggest no-no in the Medicare world is selling a new supplemental policy without advising the client how to disenroll from their Medicare Advantage plan.

How to harness the cancer-fighting properties of broccoli

Dear Toni: In August, my husband and I enrolled in a Medicare supplement, which has not paid a medical claim because we were in a Medicare Advantage plan when we applied for the supplemental policy. We could not leave the Advantage plan and return to original Medicare because of Medicare rules.

I was told that Medicare’s open enrollment period is when Sonny and I can disenroll from this Advantage plan and return to Medicare, but I do not know what to do. Can you please explain what we should do? — Leslie, New Orleans

Dear Leslie: The biggest no-no in the Medicare insurance world is selling a Medicare beneficiary a new supplemental policy without advising the client how to disenroll properly from a Medicare Advantage plan.

The proper time to disenroll from your Medicare Advantage plan is during the open enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), which in the past was called Medicare’s annual enrollment period.

It’s very simple for the two of you to return to original Medicare and disenroll from your Medicare Advantage plan. All you and Sonny have to do is visit medicare.gov after Oct. 15 and enroll in the Medicare stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan that is right for you.

The new Part D plan will begin Jan. 1, and you will be disenrolled from the Advantage plan and enrolled into original Medicare. Then the two of you can begin using the Medicare supplement.

For those with either a stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan, the open enrollment period is the time to make sure your plan still meets your needs. Use medicare.gov to verify that your prescription drugs are covered in your 2026 plan formulary.

It is very important to verify which prescriptions are covered every year. If your medications are not covered by your existing plan for 2026, you will have to pay 100 percent of that prescription cost out of pocket.

Other changes that can be made during Medicare’s open enrollment period include:

■ Returning to original Medicare with a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

■ Enrolling in a Part D plan for the initial time or as a late enrollment.

■ Changing from one Part D plan to another.

■ Enrolling in an Advantage Plan with prescription drug coverage.

■ Changing from one Advantage Plan with or without prescription coverage to a new Advantage Plan.

■ Returning to original Medicare with no Part D plan.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.