98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

How does a long-term care plan differ from a cancer insurance policy?

By Toni King Toni Says
August 3, 2023 - 12:23 pm
 
Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch on May 6, ...
Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch on May 6, 2020 in Grass Valley, Calif. There is a major difference between a long-term care plan and cancer insurance, Toni Says explains. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Dear Toni: I applied for a long-term care policy but was denied due to having a pacemaker installed in January. The agent who presented the LTC plan suggested that I apply for cancer insurance to help with out-of-pocket cost in case I have cancer issues.

I had not applied for long-term care because I do not turn 65 until October. Now I am discovering that waiting until I was older was not a good idea. Can you please explain the difference between cancer insurance and a long-term care insurance plan? — Leonard, Tampa, Forida

Dear Leonard: I am noticing an increase in issues with long-term care because many are waiting long past 65 to apply for a traditional long-term care policy. By then, the premium is unaffordable for their retirement budget, or they cannot qualify because of health issues.

It is important to begin searching for long-term care insurance as you turn 50, so that the premiums are more affordable, and the plan can grow with a compounded lifetime inflation factor of at least 3 percent.

The cost of nursing home care is projected to rise drastically, from an average yearly cost of $115,000 in 2023 to more than $207,000 in 20 years. The average cost of assisted living is approximately $57,000 per year and is projected to rise in 20 years to about $103,000 per year. Most of us want to stay home, and the cost of home care is around $30 per hour today. I cannot imagine what that cost will be in the future.

There is a major difference between a long-term care plan and cancer insurance. The insurance industry has designed different types of products for Americans who are concerned about long-term care and want to find a plan that is affordable or for which they can be approved by underwriting.

Let me explain the various long-term care plan options and what a cancer insurance plan is.

Long-term care options

Traditional long-term care policy: The younger you are, the lower the premiums will be. Look for a long-term care policy while you are younger and in good health. A long-term care plan is coverage for nursing home care, assisted living or care at home after a 30-, 60- or 90-day (or longer) deductible has been met. A long-term care policy is the top of the line for long-term care planning.

Life and annuity policies: Many life/annuity insurance policies have a provision, or rider, for long-term care. These plans may not meet your future needs like a traditional long-term care policy would.

Veteran benefits for long-term care, “aid and attendance” benefits: There are billions of Veterans Affairs pension dollars available for long-term care for veterans who apply for their benefits. You must have a need for long-term care to qualify.

Medicaid: Those with too much in income and assets may not qualify for their state’s long-term care benefits through Medicaid.

Cancer insurance plan: A cancer plan will pay a lump sum when a person is diagnosed with cancer. For example, for a specific monthly premium, a plan pays a set amount of $30,000. While a cancer plan is less expensive than a long-term care policy, it does not offer the benefits of a long-term care plan.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
2
Men’s health checklist: 11 annual exams not to neglect
Men’s health checklist: 11 annual exams not to neglect
3
Rose Byrne savors ‘little moments’ in busy life, career
Rose Byrne savors ‘little moments’ in busy life, career
4
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
5
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rose Byrne in "Physical," now streaming on Apple TV+. (Paul Sarkis/Apple TV+)
Rose Byrne savors ‘little moments’ in busy life, career
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“This is one of the fastest years of my life. It feels like this year has been five minutes and soon it will be November,” the star of Apple TV+’s “Physical” says.

 
Understanding how extreme heat affects mental health
By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network

“If you’re feeling really overwhelmed and as though you truly can’t cope, then it’s time to reach out for help,” Dr. Robert Bright says.

It is better to meet dietary protein needs with whole foods rather than with the use of supplem ...
How much protein do you need when exercising?
By Joel Hollow Mayo Clinic News Network

Judging by all the protein bars, shakes and powders out there, you could be led to believe you need a protein supplement.

A green/natural burial minimizes the environmental impact by forgoing the embalming chemicals, ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for arranging to have a green funeral
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Green funeral options are becoming increasingly popular as more and more Americans are looking for environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional funerals

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a scene from the Netflix series "The Diplomat." (Netflix)
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Keri Russell does not want the limo. She doesn’t even accept an Uber. On the way to the interview, she’s on two wheels, biking through the streets of Manhattan.

Scientists have found that not only do chromosomes provide the building blocks of human life, t ...
Study links loss of Y chromosomes to earlier death in men
By Irene Wright The Charlotte Observer

In a recent study, scientists have found that not only do chromosomes provide the building blocks of human life, they may also play an integral role in fighting disease.

More stories
Should self-employed man delay Medicare Part B enrollment?
Should self-employed man delay Medicare Part B enrollment?
The ins and outs of enrolling in Medicare while on Social Security disability
The ins and outs of enrolling in Medicare while on Social Security disability
EDITORIAL: ‘If you have private insurance, you can’ … oops
EDITORIAL: ‘If you have private insurance, you can’ … oops
‘A big mistake’: Can Medicare enrollment be undone?
‘A big mistake’: Can Medicare enrollment be undone?
Thousands of Nevadans need to find new health insurer by fall
Thousands of Nevadans need to find new health insurer by fall
Health insurance rates to increase for some Nevadans
Health insurance rates to increase for some Nevadans