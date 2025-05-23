85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Live Well

How high-intensity functional training can change your body

HIFT is a versatile training style that improves multiple areas of physical fitness, particular ...
HIFT is a versatile training style that improves multiple areas of physical fitness, particularly strength, power, flexibility and sport-specific performance, while also enhancing motivation and adherence through its community-driven approach. (Getty Images)
More Stories
The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (AP Photo/Annie ...
Measles is very contagious — here’s how to avoid it
Jon Hamm arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenbe ...
Jon Hamm really had to sell himself for ‘Mad Men’ role
Original Medicare has two situations in which someone is asked to sign a Medicare form. (Getty ...
Why did I have to sign a Medicare form in the ER?
Ibuprofen is one of the most popular medications on the market for treating pain, headaches, fe ...
Savvy Senior: How much ibuprofen is too much?
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life
May 23, 2025 - 8:25 am
 

In 1996, Dr. Izumi Tabata published a groundbreaking study on high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, and its effects on aerobic (VO₂ max) and anaerobic capacity in young, physically active men using a cycle ergometer.

This influential research became one of the most cited studies in exercise science, inspiring the now-famous Tabata training protocol. It consists of eight rounds of 20 seconds of maximal effort cycling, each followed by 10 seconds of rest, totaling just four minutes per session. Participants in the original study performed this workout five days per week for six weeks.

While Tabata training is often promoted for fat loss, these claims are based on its high intensity and potential for increased calorie burn, not on direct evidence from the original research. One clear benefit is the efficiency of the workout, which can significantly reduce time spent exercising.

Because Tabata workouts typically involve aerobic activities such as cycling, rowing or running, participants may experience a decrease in body fat and an increase in power output, though no change in lean muscle mass was reported in the research.

The popularity of the Tabata protocol has inspired other exercise programs that substitute aerobic activities with multiple-joint, functional-strength exercises while maintaining a high-intensity interval structure. Research shows that this approach can decrease body fat and increase lean muscle mass.

This training style is known as high-intensity functional training, or HIFT.

What is HIFT?

HIFT features exercises designed to mimic real-life activities and can be scaled to any fitness level, making it accessible to a wide range of participants. Popular movements include squats, lunges, hip hinges, and pushing and pulling drills.

These exercises require more technique than traditional HIIT movements, so it is recommended that participants stop sets before reaching complete fatigue to avoid form breakdown and reduce the risk of injury. Intervals are commonly used to structure workouts, either by working for a set period (such as 20 to 30 seconds) or by performing a set number of repetitions every minute on the minute.

Documented benefits

A 2023 research meta-analysis reported significant improvements in both upper and lower body strength and power with HIFT. Other studies have shown that the varied, functional nature of HIFT leads to greater overall muscle recruitment compared with repetitive HIIT. Regular participation in HIFT has also been linked to measurable gains in flexibility.

A typical HIFT workout might include bodyweight squats, kettlebell swings, pushups, dumbbell rows and planks, performed in 30-second work intervals followed by 15 seconds of rest. This format is repeated for three to four sets of each exercise. Self-limiting exercises, movements that naturally curb your ability to continue with poor form, are excellent choices for these sessions.

Motivation and adherence

Compared with traditional strength training, HIFT workouts tend to be shorter. A comprehensive 2021 review found that the length of time required to complete a workout is a key factor in exercise adherence: As session duration increases, adherence drops.

HIFT sessions typically last 20 to 45 minutes. Participants often report higher motivation and enjoyment compared with those in traditional strength or moderate-intensity exercise programs. The group setting common to HIFT fosters a sense of community and belonging, which may further encourage long-term participation.

HIFT is a versatile and effective training style that improves multiple areas of physical fitness, particularly strength, power, flexibility and sport-specific performance, while also enhancing motivation and adherence through its community-driven approach. Its physiological benefits are comparable to traditional endurance and HIIT protocols, making it a viable, time-efficient option for athletes as well as the general population.

Doug Sheppard is a certified personal trainer with 34 years of experience and the owner of J&D Fitness Personal Training Studio in Las Vegas.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (AP Photo/Annie ...
Measles is very contagious — here’s how to avoid it
By Devi Shastri and Laura Ungar The Associated Press

The U.S. has seen more than 1,000 measles cases across 30 states since the beginning of the year, with outbreaks in 11 states.

Ibuprofen is one of the most popular medications on the market for treating pain, headaches, fe ...
Savvy Senior: How much ibuprofen is too much?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Ibuprofen, sold under brand names such as Advil, Motrin and Nuprin, can pose certain health risks, especially for those with kidney or stomach issues.

Charles Scott works out with resistance bands at home Thursday, May 1, 2025, in New York. (AP P ...
Fitting fitness into your busy schedule
By Stephen Wade • The Associated Press

Making time simply calls for creativity and a broader understanding of how to get in daily exercise. Here are some tips to help.

After some trial and error in the first two weeks of my 10,000-step challenge, I discovered a h ...
3 easy tips to help you reach 10K daily steps
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira Parade

Have you ever felt there’s so much to do and so little time? If your goal is to walk more, then follow these three steps.

MORE STORIES