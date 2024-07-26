How often should you reassess your fitness goals?

Many people relegate goal setting to only the beginning of the year. But your fitness objectives deserve greater attention.

Periodically review your fitness goals throughout the year. Start small and don’t be afraid to adjust the course along your journey. (Getty Images)

The second half of the year is a good time to revisit fitness goals that may have been established in January.

As you reflect at the midpoint of the year, address the goals that you set at the onset of 2024. How are you doing? What’s the score? If you are on track, stay the course and embrace the process.

Reassessment may lead you to adjust the goal. You may decide to create a new goal. Goals grow from wants and desires.

Since Jan. 1, a new target may have crossed your mind. Don’t wait until the end of the year to implement a strategy. The new goal may require that you eliminate another goal, but this is when prioritizing helps.

Rank your goals and work on two, at the most, at the same time.

What’s the score?

There is a saying that we measure what matters. Reflecting on your current goals, what’s the score?

If you set out to change your body composition and drop 20 pounds of body fat this year, have you reached the halfway target? Ten pounds would equate to just over half a pound per month.

If you have not made any progress, don’t fret, because you have five months left in 2024, which is plenty of time. You may consider course correcting by adjusting your current goal.

Goals need to be realistic, and it’s common for people to be aggressive in what they want to achieve.

Break the goal into steps. Create a process. Goals, such as dropping body fat, are reached by making small changes in daily behavior. These changes can morph into habits.

Start small

James Clear, author of “Atomic Habits,” says: “A successful way to make a positive change into a powerful habit is to start small.”

For example, you could adjust your initial goal to lose 20 pounds by adding the step of drinking more water daily.

Based upon your weight and daily activity, you determine you need to consume 3 liters daily. This is measurable.

Track, document and review it on a monthly schedule. Work toward becoming 90 percent compliant. That means in the month you reached your daily goal of water consumption 27 of the 30 days.

Water consumption helps lubricate joints, aid digestion and regulate body temperature, to name a few of the many benefits. The creation of this smaller goal can play a pivotal role in achieving the larger aspiration of dropping body fat.

Embrace the process

You may need to eliminate a goal and pivot to a new bull’s-eye. Life is fluid, and things may have come on your radar that were not apparent back in December.

Illness, change or loss of a job, or a family matter can sidetrack and affect your ability to navigate toward a goal.

You may now have a new job with a longer commute that forces you to adjust your exercise frequency or duration. The amount of time available for exercise may be compromised. You may adjust your exercise schedule from a one-hour routine four days a week to three days a week of 45 minutes.

The new work schedule can accompany a new goal of consistency with your exercise and never missing a workout.

Periodically review your goals throughout the year. Start small and don’t be afraid to adjust the course along your journey.

Take the approach frequently used with the investment of money: Play the long game. Embrace the process.

Doug Sheppard is a certified personal trainer with 33 years of experience and owns J&D Fitness Personal Training in Las Vegas.