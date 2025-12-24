How our diet factors into healing and recovery

Every phase of wound healing requires extra protein, experts say: to knit cells and skin back together and to strengthen injured muscles.

I chose early December for my knee surgery, assuming I’d be up and at ’em in time for all the holiday activities. Yeah, well, maybe not.

My surgeon said the procedure went well. And my physical therapist says I’m tracking as expected. She also told me to expect a few ups and downs on this road to recovery. Right.

Let’s face it. That stitched gash in my knee is a pretty big wound. And the complex process to heal all the parts of this area of my body simply takes time. (Even the initial inflammation and swelling is a normal part of the healing process, I learned.) Unfortunately, I can not speed up this natural timeline by being impatient.

What I can do is follow the recommendations of my surgical team. They recommended I increase my protein intake “every day” two weeks before surgery and “every day” two weeks after surgery “to heal better and faster.”

It’s true. Every phase of wound healing requires extra protein, experts say. It’s the primary ingredient needed to knit cells and skin back together and to strengthen injured muscles. Protein is also the main ingredient in our body’s defense mechanism to fight off infections.

How much extra protein depends on each individual, but an addition of 20-30 grams a day over one’s usual intake works for most people. Since my tummy was a bit queasy following surgery, I’ve relied on a liquid protein drink to supplement my usual meals. Egg protein is also a high quality and easily digested source of protein.

Besides protein, the process of healing requires extra energy from calories in carbohydrates and fats. (My body is working hard to recover even when I’m sitting with my leg elevated.)

Calories from carbs provide energy for my body to manufacture the cells needed for healing. And certain components in fat are used to repair cell membranes and injured nerves. (A baked potato with a little butter never tasted so good.)

While my appetite gets back to normal, my daily multivitamin/mineral supplement is filling in the gaps of key healing nutrients including vitamin A (retinoic acid), vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and vitamin D. Deficiencies of these have been associated with slower healing times. And I do not want that.

Besides key nutrients, my physical therapist also reminded me that my body really needs rest. Part of the process of recuperation is not to push too hard.

So I will be patient and maybe even allow myself the luxury of an afternoon nap or an extra snack.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Contact her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.