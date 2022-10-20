78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

How to avoid a Medicare Part D late-enrollment penalty

By Toni King Toni Says
October 20, 2022 - 10:56 am
 
Updated October 20, 2022 - 11:07 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I retired in April and had a telemarketing agent help me find a Medicare supplement, which began May 1. No one told me that I had a specific amount of time to enroll in my Medicare Part D plan. I have a serious health issue with Crohn’s disease and should have enrolled at that time for Medicare Part D.

When I enrolled this September for a new Medicare Part D plan, I was denied because I did not apply on time. I take Stelara, which is more than $2,000 a month that I now must pay on my own.

I am 70 years old and was informed that the penalty for not enrolling in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan will be $0.3337 times 60 months, since my Medicare Part A began five years ago at 65. I cannot believe that I must pay an extra $20 per month as a Part D “penalty.”

Please explain this ridiculous Medicare Part D rule and when I can begin my plan. I have not purchased my Stelara since I left my employer’s health plan. — Sydney from Atlanta

Dear Sydney: First, the good news: You can enroll in your Medicare Part D plan that covers your expensive Stelara and other prescriptions that you are currently taking during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Your effective date will be Jan. 1, and you can purchase your Stelara on New Year’s Day if your pharmacy is open.

The bad news: You were denied Medicare Part D prescription coverage because you met Medicare’s LEP (late enrollment penalty) rule and will receive a Part D penalty when you enroll during Medicare’s annual enrollment period … a penalty that lasts a lifetime.

Once you are past 65 and leaving a creditable employer’s group coverage with a prescription drug plan, Medicare gives you only 63 days to enroll in Medicare Part D or a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage. What’s worse is that your LEP did not begin from the day you left your company health plan, nor from your Medicare Part B start date, but from the month your Medicare Part A began.

The LEP penalty for Medicare Part D can be because:

1. You waited past 63 days without creditable prescription drug coverage upon leaving company benefits and you are older than 65 years, 90 days.

2. Your company prescription drug benefits (not health insurance) were not “creditable” as Medicare defines it.

3. You never enrolled in Medicare Part D at the time you enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B when you turned 65 and now want to enroll.

Americans retiring after 65 who are leaving employer’s health plans and applying for Medicare Parts A and B must also prove they have “creditable” coverage when applying for a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. This is a Medicare rule.

Readers: Do not wait past 63 days to get Medicare Part D upon leaving company health insurance!

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
2
Rash can be a red flag for breast cancer
Rash can be a red flag for breast cancer
3
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
4
Know your options for Medicare’s annual enrollment period
Know your options for Medicare’s annual enrollment period
5
10K daily steps can cut risk of dementia by 50%, study shows
10K daily steps can cut risk of dementia by 50%, study shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A patient holds her hearing aid as she visits Hear Again America for a checkup on Oct. 20, 2021 ...
Hearing aids now available without a prescription
By Phil Galewitz Kaiser Health News

Consumers can buy hearing aids directly off store shelves, and at dramatically lower prices, as a 2017 federal law finally took effect this week.

(Getty Images)
Rash can be a red flag for breast cancer
By Kaitlin Vogel Parade

Most women know that feeling a new lump in your breast is a reason to seek medical attention immediately. But a rash is also something to be mindful of.

A new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum explores health care through a series of family-fr ...
New children’s museum exhibit explores health care careers
RJ

Inside the new space, children and their families are invited to learn while playing with a large replica Operation game, a hands-on doll nursery, a display that simulates X-ray scans, and more.

(Getty Images)
Ability Center gym hosting Fall Fitness Spectacular
RJ

The gym, which aims to empower and increase the natural abilities of people with physical, mental and developmental disabilities, invites the community to attend its Fall Fitness Spectacular.

(Getty Images)
Las Vegas hospital to host Walk From Obesity
RJ

The Oct. 22 event will bring together those directly affected by obesity, build public awareness of the seriousness of the disease, and raise funds for medical research and education.

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo a woman holds a flavored disposable vape device in New York. ...
Survey suggests little progress against US teen vaping
By Mike Stobbe and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14 percent saying they had done so recently, compared with about 11 percent last year.