45°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty

By Toni King Toni Says
January 11, 2024 - 8:47 am
 
Once you are past 65 and leaving creditable employer’s group coverage with a prescriptio ...
Once you are past 65 and leaving creditable employer’s group coverage with a prescription drug plan, Medicare gives you only 63 days to enroll in Part D or an Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I read your article about how ignoring Medicare rules is costing Americans millions, and I believe I have made a mistake because I have not enrolled in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.

I retired in August and had a telemarketing agent help me find a Medicare supplement, which began Sept. 1. No one told me that I had a specific amount of time to enroll in my Medicare Part D plan. Currently, my prescriptions are generic, and I use GoodRx to receive a discount.

When I enrolled on Dec. 15 for a new Medicare Part D plan, I was denied because I did not apply on time.

I am 70 and my Part D will begin next year when I’m 71. Medicare informed me that the Part D penalty will be $0.3470 times 72 months since my Medicare Part A began six years ago at 65. I cannot believe that I must pay an extra $25 per month as a Part D penalty.

Please explain this ridiculous Medicare Part D rule and when I can begin my plan. — Samuel from Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dear Samuel: Because you missed the Medicare annual enrollment period for 2024, you will have to wait until the next one, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, to enroll in a Part D plan. Your effective date will be Jan. 1, 2025.

The good news is that you are currently taking generics and can use GoodRx (which is not something that Medicare deems a “creditable” prescription drug plan) until you can enroll in Medicare Part D.

Once you are past 65 and leaving a creditable employer’s group coverage with a prescription drug plan, Medicare gives you only 63 days to enroll in Part D or an Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage.

Your late-enrollment period did not begin the day you left your company health plan, nor from your Medicare Part B start date. It began the month your Medicare Part A began.

The late-enrollment penalty for Medicare Part D can be charged to you because:

■ You waited past 63 days without creditable prescription drug coverage upon leaving company benefits and you are older than 65 years and 90 days.

■ Your company prescription drug benefits (not health insurance) were not “creditable” as Medicare declares.

■ You never enrolled in Medicare Part D when you enrolled in Parts A and B when you turned 65, and now want to enroll.

Samuel, you will receive the Part D penalty when you enroll — a penalty that lasts a lifetime.

Americans retiring after 65 who are leaving their employer’s health plans and applying for Medicare Parts A and B must also prove they have “creditable coverage” when applying for a Part D prescription drug plan. Don’t delay your Part D enrollment.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Medicare penalties cost Americans millions. Here’s how to avoid them.
Medicare penalties cost Americans millions. Here’s how to avoid them.
2
How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty
How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty
3
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
4
Does playing word games really benefit brain health?
Does playing word games really benefit brain health?
5
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
24 ways to get more exercise in 2024
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting fitter, here are some easy ways to incorporate more activity into your daily routine.

 
Does playing word games really benefit brain health?
By Emily Laurence Parade

Many people start their day with games such as crossword puzzles or Wordle. We asked a neurologist if playing really supports cognitive health as we age.

Hope Mean Nevada's teen committee is co-chaired by, from left, Cooper Cunningham, Ella King and ...
A new year, new hope in battle against teen suicide
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Hope Means Nevada’s teen committee co-chairs talk about it mission to eradicate teen suicide and empower Nevada’s youth to live hopeful lives.

 
4 tips to practice mindful eating
Mayo Clinic News Network

The holidays have come and gone again, and many of us are probably still thinking about just how much we indulged.

More stories
Medicare penalties cost Americans millions. Here’s how to avoid them.
Medicare penalties cost Americans millions. Here’s how to avoid them.
You made a Medicare enrollment mistake — now what?
You made a Medicare enrollment mistake — now what?
Confused by Medicare’s ‘turning 65’ rules? Here’s what you need to know
Confused by Medicare’s ‘turning 65’ rules? Here’s what you need to know
Does Medicare cover expensive shots given at doctor’s office?
Does Medicare cover expensive shots given at doctor’s office?
How to decide if long-term care insurance is right for you
How to decide if long-term care insurance is right for you
What you should, and should not, say in a sick day email
What you should, and should not, say in a sick day email