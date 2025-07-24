How to get relief from dry eyes

Dry, red, burning, irritated eyes are one of the most common reasons for visits to the eye doctor, but discomfort isn’t the only problem of dry eyes.

Dear Savvy Senior: What kinds of treatments are available to combat dry eyes? Since I turned 55, my eyes have become increasingly dry and sensitive. — Blinking Brenda

Dear Brenda: Dry eye is a common problem that affects an estimated 16 million Americans. But you don’t have to put up with it. There are lifestyle adjustments and multiple treatment options available to keep your eyes moist and healthy. Here’s what you should know.

Dry eye problems

Dry, red, burning, irritated eyes are one of the most common reasons for visits to the eye doctor, but discomfort isn’t the only problem of dry eyes. Light sensitivity and blurred or fluctuating vision also are common problems and, worse yet, dry eyes are more likely to get scratched or infected, which could damage your vision permanently.

People get dry eyes either because they don’t produce enough tears to keep their eyes properly lubricated or because they produce poor quality tears.

In some cases, dry eyes can be triggered by medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid diseases, allergies, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome. It can also be brought on by age (tear production tends to diminish as we get older), eye conditions, eyelid problems, certain medications, environmental factors and even LASIK and cataract surgery. Dry eyes are also more common in women, especially after menopause.

Lifestyle adjustments

The first step experts recommend in dealing with dry eyes is to check your lifestyle and surroundings for factors that might be contributing to the problem and make these adjustments:

■ Avoid blowing air: Keep your eyes away from air vents, hair dryers, and oscillating and ceiling fans. Consider buying a home humidifier.

■ Blink more: When you’re reading, watching television or using a smartphone, tablet or computer, take frequent breaks because these activities cause you to blink less often.

■ Avoid irritants: Avoid smoke-filled places, and if you swim, wear goggles to cut down exposure to chemicals.

■ Use moisture chamber eyeglasses: These goggles/glasses wrap around the sides of your face to seal off your eyes from wind, dust and other drying irritants. These are available in many styles, and some in the Airshield collection from 7Eye.com can be made with prescription lenses.

■ Check your meds: Dozens of prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs like antihistamines, decongestants, diuretics, beta-blockers, antidepressants, tranquilizers and Parkinson’s medications can all cause dry eyes. If you’re taking any of these, ask your doctor about alternatives.

■ Get more omega-3s: Studies show that eating more fish and other foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (or taking a supplement) helps some people.

Treatment options

If adjusting your environment and habits doesn’t do the trick, there are a variety of OTC eye drops called artificial tears, along with moisturizing gels and ointments that may help your eyes feel better.

If the lifestyle and OTC treatments don’t help, see an ophthalmologist. He or she can offer additional advice and may prescribe a medication. There are several FDA-approved medications for dry eye such as Restasis, Xiidra and Miebo.

