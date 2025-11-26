43°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

How to locate an age-friendly doctor

Geriatricians are primary care doctors with specialized training in treating older patients. (G ...
Geriatricians are primary care doctors with specialized training in treating older patients. (Getty Images)
More Stories
With no equipment required, calisthenics-based programs are affordable for exercisers and profi ...
Old-school form of fitness gaining popularity again
Diet plays a crucial role in blood sugar management. While it may sound counterintuitive, eatin ...
This 3-ingredient snack can help manage your blood sugar
A new study points to a deeper connection between heart disease and mental health conditions. ( ...
Mental health disorders may double heart disease risk, new study finds
Mark Wahlberg attends the world premiere of Prime Video's "Play Dirty" at the SV ...
Mark Wahlberg glad his family plan included Las Vegas
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
November 26, 2025 - 6:22 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: My husband and I are moving closer to our daughter and will need to find a new primary care physician. We are both in our late 70s and are interested in getting a geriatrician to oversee our health care. Any suggestions? — Searching for Care

Dear Searching for Care: Choosing a geriatrician as your primary care doctor in your 70s is a good idea, especially if you’re dealing with age-related health problems. But if you’re in relatively good health, a good primary care doctor with an age-friendly philosophy may be all you need.

Who needs a geriatrician?

Geriatricians are primary care doctors with specialized training in treating older patients. Those who can benefit the most from seeing a geriatrician are seniors 75 and older with multiple age-related health problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, incontinence, osteoporosis, cognitive decline, frailty, depression or trouble with balance and falls.

Geriatricians are also adept at tackling medication problems. Because many seniors take multiple medications, and because aging bodies often absorb and metabolize drugs differently than younger adults, unique side effects and drug interactions are not uncommon. A geriatrician will evaluate and monitor your medications to be sure they are not causing harm.

Geriatricians can also help their patients and families determine their long-term care needs, like how long they can remain in their own homes safely without assistance, and which type of services may be necessary when they do need extra help.

To locate a geriatrician in your new area, use Medicare’s online find and compare search tool at Medicare.gov/care-compare. You can also get this information by calling Medicare at 800-633-4227. The American Geriatrics Society also has a geriatrician-finder tool at HealthinAging.org.

If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, contact your plan for a list of network geriatricians nearby.

But keep in mind that locating a geriatrician does not guarantee you will be accepted as a patient. Many doctors already have a full patient roster and don’t accept new patients. You’ll need to call the individual doctor’s office to find out.

Age-friendly physicians

If you and your husband are in relatively good health or if you can’t find a geriatrician in your new area, a good primary care physician who practices age-friendly care would also be a viable choice.

To search for a new primary care physician, use the Medicare search tool. Once you locate a few, call their offices and ask if they are accepting new patients and if they practice the 4Ms of age-friendly care: what matters (your goals and priorities); medication safety and appropriateness; mentation (cognition and mood); and mobility (ways to keep you moving).

You can also research new doctors at sites such as Healthgrades.com and Vitals.com.

If you’re finding it hard to get into a new practice, you might even consider looking for a geriatric nurse practitioner or advanced practice registered nurse to serve as your primary care physician.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
With no equipment required, calisthenics-based programs are affordable for exercisers and profi ...
Old-school form of fitness gaining popularity again
By Jamie Ducharme The Associated Press

These days, content creators, independent gyms and megachains alike are promoting calisthenics, an age-old form of fitness that uses little or no equipment.

Diet plays a crucial role in blood sugar management. While it may sound counterintuitive, eatin ...
This 3-ingredient snack can help manage your blood sugar
By Emily Sweeney Parade

Though it may sound counterintuitive, eating snacks can actually help stabilize your blood sugar and prevent erratic swings, Dr. Florence Comite says.

Mark Wahlberg attends the world premiere of Prime Video's "Play Dirty" at the SV ...
Mark Wahlberg glad his family plan included Las Vegas
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I love living in Las Vegas,” says the 54-year-old actor and father of four with wife Rhea. “This was such a great decision for us as a family.”

Many Americans wait too long to purchase a life insurance policy. They do not realize how their ...
What are your life insurance options beyond age 65?
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans wait too long to purchase a life insurance policy. They do not realize how their health issues can factor into the application process.

In some cases, vitamins can be beneficial to add to a nutritious, well-rounded diet. (Getty Images)
Which vitamins will support healthy aging?
By Alexa Mellardo • Parade

Longevity expert Dr. Hillary Lin explains which vitamins and supplements she recommends for health and well-being, plus which ones to skip.

Former Olympic swimmer Rowdy Gaines swims, Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025 at a pool in Salt Lake City. ( ...
An Olympian’s tips for older swimmers returning to the pool
By Stephen Wade The Associated Press

Rowdy Gaines, 66, won three gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and is widely known as the “voice of swimming” for his coverage of the Olympics.

Diabetes can affect blood vessels in the retina, leading to a condition known as diabetic retin ...
Why routine eye care is vital for people with diabetes
By Wayne Wu Mayo Clinic News Network

Diabetes is a systemic disease, which means it affects many organs, including the heart, blood vessels, nerves, kidneys and eyes.

Fit Foodie Finds, a popular food and wellness website, makes turkey tenderloin the star of the ...
Try this right-size solution for Thanksgiving turkey
By Nicole Hvidsten The Minnesota Star Tribune

Whole turkeys can be a lot: a lot of space, cooking time, carving and leftovers. And that’s not for everyone.

MORE STORIES