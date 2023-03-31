52°F
Live Well

How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy

By Marty Velasco Hames Mayo Clinic News Network
March 31, 2023 - 9:21 am
 
If your goal is a heart-healthy exercise program, two key factors to keep in mind are duration and intensity.
If your goal is a heart-healthy exercise program, two key factors to keep in mind are duration and intensity. (Getty Images)

You’re getting to the gym regularly. Meeting your friends for a walk around the block. Maybe aerobics class is your go-to exercise. But is your exercise program the best for your heart health?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease. Experts agree that getting regular exercise is one of the best ways to fight heart disease. Exercise has a number of benefits, including helping lower blood pressure and cholesterol, maintaining healthy body weight and strengthening your heart muscle.

If your goal is a heart-healthy exercise program, Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says there are two key things to remember.

Time

When it comes to exercising for optimal heart health, Fernandes says the first thing to keep in mind is the amount of time you spend each week exercising. He recommends aiming for a minimum of 150 minutes per week for maximum heart health benefits.

“You can break that down into three days or five days, whatever works for your schedule. You can certainly do more if you want. But the important thing is to get in at least 150 minutes total each week,” Fernandes says.

Intensity

The second key component of a heart-healthy exercise program is to stay at a moderate intensity level.

”Walking, biking, swimming, anything where you’re moving the large muscles in the body, it is important to be a moderate intensity,” Fernandes says.

An easy way to gauge your exercise intensity is by simply monitoring your breathing.

“If you’re walking and breathing by your nose, you’re not at that level yet. If you’re walking and you cannot talk, that’s too high,” Fernandes says. “So, the sweet spot for moderate intensity is just breathing by mouth, but you’re still able to talk to someone.”

For the best overall health, Fernandes recommends an exercise program that includes resistance or strength training along with regular cardiovascular exercise. Always check with your doctor before beginning any type of exercise program.

