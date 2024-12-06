How to make the ideal breakfast for heart health, weight loss

Here’s a nutritious, inexpensive and versatile way to add whole grains to your diet, plus a couple of recipes to help start your morning off right.

Oatmeal is a nutritious, inexpensive and versatile way to incorporate whole grains into your diet and help you start your morning off right.

Oats made history when they became the first food with a Food and Drug Administration health claim label in 1997. This claim was related to heart health and showed that intake of whole oat products decreased blood cholesterol levels.

What makes oats so healthy?

Oats contain a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which lowers blood glucose and cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Beta-glucan also promotes healthy gut bacteria and intestinal health.

Eating oatmeal regularly can have weight management benefits, too. One-half cup of rolled oats cooked in a cup of water has 165 calories, 4 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein.

Oats’ fiber and protein content contribute to feeling full longer and slowing the release of blood glucose. They’re also an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, copper, thiamine and zinc.

Know your oats

You can find different kinds of oats in the grocery store, including steel-cut, rolled, quick and instant.

■ Steel-cut oats: Also called Irish oatmeal, whole oat kernels are cut into two or three pieces with steel disks. Because these oats are the least processed, they contain the highest amount of fiber. Steel-cut oats take longer to cook, resulting in a creamy and chewy porridge. They also can be made in a slow cooker.

■ Rolled oats: These oats are rolled flat to make them easier to cook. Most of the bran is removed, so they have slightly less fiber than steel-cut oats but take less time to cook.

■ Quick oats: This variation of rolled oats is rolled thinner and cut into small pieces, so they cook even faster.

■ Instant oats: These are the oats found in single-serve packets. They’re typically flavored and can be added to hot water or cooked in the microwave for a few minutes. While instant oats cook the fastest, they usually have more added sugar and less fiber than other types of oats.

Next-level oatmeal

Oats have a nice flavor on their own, but if you’re tired of plain oatmeal, here are a few ideas to try:

■ Baked oatmeal is almost cakelike and is a great way to make a week’s worth of breakfasts in one batch.

■ To make your morning smoothie more filling, put a quarter to a half a cup of rolled oats in a blender and grind until fine. Stir into your smoothie for a breakfast with the staying power of oatmeal.

■ Overnight oats are made with rolled or quick oats mixed with some type of milk and yogurt, then refrigerated overnight. In the morning, you’ll have a cool, creamy oatmeal mixture to eat with fruit or add to a smoothie.

You also can play with flavors and add-ins that increase protein and soluble fiber. Try adding these options to your oatmeal:

■ Chopped dates, dried cranberries or applesauce

■ Cocoa powder, a ripe banana and a couple of drops of vanilla extract

■ Peanut butter and a few drops of vanilla

■ Pinch of pumpkin pie spice

■ Roasted pumpkin seeds and a swirl of nut butter or a dollop of Greek yogurt

■ Sprinkle of chia seeds or ground flax

■ Unsweetened coconut, chopped cashews or sliced almonds.

Healthy recipes

These baked oatmeal and carrot-cake oatmeal recipes will get your morning off to a great start. Bake the oatmeal in the evening, refrigerate it and warm it up for breakfast. The carrot-cake oatmeal is loaded with calcium, protein, fiber and vitamin A. Chia seeds are high in heart-healthy soluble fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Both oats and chia seeds provide soluble fiber, which lowers cholesterol levels. The small amount of carrots in this recipe provides 100 percent of your daily vitamin A and is good for your eyes and immune system.

Baked oatmeal

Servings: 8

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

⅓ cup brown sugar

Egg substitute equivalent to 2 eggs, or 4 egg whites

3 cups uncooked rolled oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup skim milk

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

In a large bowl, stir together the oil, applesauce, sugar and eggs. Add the dry ingredients and milk. Mix well. Generously spray a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Spoon the oatmeal mixture into the pan. Sprinkle blueberries evenly over the oatmeal. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with toppings of your choice from the ideas above.

Nutritional per ¾-cup serving (not including toppings): 205 calories, 4 grams total fat, 105 milligrams sodium, 36 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams protein.

— Mayo Clinic staff

Carrot cake overnight oats

Servings: 1

½ cup rolled oats

⅔ cup skim milk

⅓ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup finely grated carrot

1½ teaspoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon pecans, chopped

1 tablespoon shredded coconut, unsweetened

Combine all ingredients, except the pecans and coconut, in a bowl or Mason jar. Top with pecans and coconuts and cover. Refrigerate overnight and serve chilled.

Nutritional per serving: 395 calories, 12 grams total fat, 135 milligrams sodium, 55 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams fiber, 21 grams protein

— Mayo Clinic staff

Romi Londre is a dietitian with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.