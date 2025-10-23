How to stay mentally sharp as you age

While our genes play a key role in determining our cognitive aging, our general health also plays a big factor.

Aerobic exercise increases blood flow to all parts of the body, including the brain, which can help keep you mentally sharp. (Getty)

Dear Savvy Senior: Are there any proven strategies for preventing cognitive decline? I have a family history of dementia and worry about my own memory and cognitive abilities as I grow older. — Forgetful at 55

Dear Forgetful at 55: For most people, starting in their 50s and 60s, the brain’s ability to remember names, multitask or learn something new start to decline. While our genes play a key role in determining our cognitive aging, our general health also plays a big factor.

Here are some healthy lifestyle strategies — recommended by medical experts — that can help stave off cognitive loss and maybe even build a stronger brain.

Manage health problems: Studies have shown that cognitive problems are related to health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and even depression. So, if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, treat these conditions with lifestyle changes and medication and get them under control. And if you have a history of depression, talk to your doctor about treatment options.

Exercise: Aerobic exercise increases blood flow to all parts of your body, including your brain, to keep brain cells well nourished. So, choose an aerobic activity you enjoy like walking, cycling, dancing or swimming that elevates your heart rate and do it for at least 30 to 40 minutes three times a week.

Eat healthy: A heart-healthy diet, like the Mediterranean diet, will also help protect the brain. A Mediterranean diet includes relatively little red meat and emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, fish and shellfish, and nuts, olive oil and other healthy fats. Also, keep processed foods and sweets to a minimum.

Get plenty of sleep: Quality, restful sleep contributes to brain health, too. Typically, adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep nightly. If you have persistent problems sleeping, you need to identify and address the problem. Medications, late-night exercise and alcohol can interfere with sleep quality and length, as can arthritis pain, sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome.

If you need help, make an appointment with a sleep specialist.

Challenge your mind: Some research suggests mind-challenging activities can help improve memory, and slow age-related mental decline. But be aware that these activities consist of things you aren’t accustomed to doing.

In other words, crossword puzzles aren’t enough to challenge your brain, if you’re already a regular puzzle-doer. Instead, you need to pick up a new skill like learning to dance, playing a musical instrument, studying a new language or doing math problems — something that’s challenging and a little outside your comfort zone.

Brain-training websites such as Lumosity, Elevate and Peak are good mind-exercising tools because they continually adapt to your skill level to keep you challenged.

Socializing and interacting with other people is another important way to stimulate the brain. So, make a point to reach out and stay connected to friends, family and neighbors. Join a club, take a class or even volunteer — anything that enhances your social life.

Don’t smoke or drink: Smoking and regular alcohol consumption both harm the brain, so kick the habit if you smoke, and if you drink, do so only occasionally.

Check your eyes and ears: A growing body of evidence shows that vision and hearing loss, which affects brain stimulation, can also increase the risk of cognitive decline. So, get your eyes and ears checked regularly, and treat any issues promptly.

Reduce stress: Some stress is good for the brain, but too much can be toxic. There’s evidence that things like mindfulness meditation, yoga and tai chi are all good ways to help reduce stress.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.