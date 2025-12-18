I made a mistake … when can I return to original Medicare?

There’s good news for anyone who made a wrong choice in selecting a Medicare Advantage plan during the annual enrollment period.

Dear Toni: I never should have listened to my brother, who bragged about how his Medicare Advantage plan was a great way to save money and not have to spend so much on my Medicare supplement plan. I discovered that the eye doctor who was to perform surgery on my right eye in early January is not in my Medicare HMO plan. I should have called his office before I signed up for it.

Now my eye surgery is postponed since the doctor’s office is requesting that I return to original Medicare to do the type of surgery that is needed.

Can you explain how and when I can return to original Medicare? I am glad I did not cancel my Medicare supplemental Plan G even though the premium has increased. — Stephanie, Denver

Dear Stephanie: There’s good news for anyone who made a wrong choice in selecting a Medicare Advantage plan during the annual enrollment period, which ended Dec. 7. Beginning Jan. 1, you can return to original Medicare or change to a different Advantage plan during the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period (Jan. 1 to March 31).

Changes in your coverage start the first day of the month after the specific plan provider receives your change.

After March 31, you will be locked into whatever Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D prescription drug plan you’ve chosen until the next annual enrollment period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7), when you can again change to a different plan or return to original Medicare.

Stephanie, you made a smart choice by not canceling your Medicare supplement, as your health issues might prevent you from qualifying for a new plan. Most Americans do not realize that there is not a special period to enroll in a Medicare supplement — you can change any day of the year by qualifying medically with underwriting questions.

Readers, do not cancel your Medicare supplement plan for the first few months that you are trying a Medicare Advantage plan just in case you need to return to original Medicare.

It’s also a smart move to call all of your doctors and ask which Medicare Advantage plans they accept. Be aware that doctors, specialists and facilities can stop accepting a particular Advantage plan at any time.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.