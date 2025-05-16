63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
neon-logo
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
neon-logo
website.
Live Well

I’m turning 65 with retiree benefits … why do I need Medicare Part B?

Enroll in Medicare the correct way when you are turning 65 or after 65 and retiring from your c ...
Enroll in Medicare the correct way when you are turning 65 or after 65 and retiring from your company because you do not get a second chance. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Angela Bassett poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible ...
‘My heart is racing’: Angela Bassett always up for a challenge
To help you find employment, there are a number of job search websites and apps tailored to old ...
Savvy Senior: What resources are available for older job seekers?
If your goal is to live to 100, genetics play a significant role, of course, but another key ca ...
4 common habits of people who live past age 100
Whole wheat pasta dishes are the best way to showcase spring vegetables. (Getty Images)
Whole wheat noodles put a new twist on pasta primavera
By Toni King Toni Says
May 16, 2025 - 5:21 am
 

Dear Toni: My wife and I will both turn 65 this year, myself in June and her in September. I have signed up for Medicare Part A only, and Carol will enroll in Part A soon.

I retired when I turned 63 with fantastic retiree benefits for both of us. Currently, I am being paid as a 1099 contract worker, so I do not have health benefits with the company where I am working part time.

We do not see a need to sign up for Medicare Part B because of our coverage under a retiree employer group health plan. Are we correct in this assumption? Neither the HR department nor Medicare can give us a straight answer.

Please explain what you would recommend. — Richard, Corsicana, Texas

Dear Richard: I would advise you to enroll in Part B now because you and Carol are in your Medicare initial enrollment period. Not enrolling can result in a nightmare.

A contract worker’s status is typically as an independent contractor who is hired to perform a specific task or project under a contract and is not considered an employee who receives employer benefits.

Medicare recognizes “true” employer and union health plans for someone working full time for that company if the working employee and nonworking spouse are covered. They may delay Part B without receiving a penalty in a that scenario.

COBRA and retiree health coverage do not count as current employer coverage. Individual health plans also are not considered employer coverage for those who are self-employed.

Richard, since you and Carol are covered by a retiree employer group health plan, I would recommend that you enroll in Medicare now. Doing so will prevent you and Carol from receiving a Part B penalty — a 10 percent charge for each 12-month period you could have had Medicare coverage but failed to enroll.

Enroll in Medicare the correct way when you are turning 65, or after retiring, because you do not get a second chance.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
If your goal is to live to 100, genetics play a significant role, of course, but another key ca ...
4 common habits of people who live past age 100
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira • Parade

There’s no right way to attain longevity, but the experts say one key to a long life can lie in your morning routine.

Whole wheat pasta dishes are the best way to showcase spring vegetables. (Getty Images)
Whole wheat noodles put a new twist on pasta primavera
By Beth Dooley The Minnesota Star Tribune

With its nutty flavor and grainy texture, whole wheat pasta is a perfect match for savory, earthy and/or oniony sauces with richness and depth.

How you phrase a question plays a big role in the results you see. Doctors say patients should ...
Can you trust Dr. Google for medical advice?
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

Doctors say internet searches for medical information should be done cautiously, especially with artificial intelligence playing a growing role.

The energy drink market is a bit like the Wild West in the sense that the beverages and their i ...
Are energy drinks bad for your health?
By Michael Ackerman Mayo Clinic News Network

Energy drinks are a multibillion-dollar industry and are the most-consumed supplement not under the control of the FDA other than multivitamins.

Lorraine Bracco attends the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection ...
Lorraine Bracco savors the bonds of food and family
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“A lot of really important conversations, decisions and advice happen when you’re passing the meatballs,” the star of the new comedy “Nonnas” says.

Visitors walk in the Petrified Dunes area of Snow Canyon State Park in Southern Utah on a late ...
Adventure, beauty abound at Southern Utah park
Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Much like the role Red Rock Canyon plays in Southern Nevada, Snow Canyon State Park is a backyard source of wonder for St. George, Utah.

MORE STORIES