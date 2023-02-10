48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 7:40 am
 
Updated February 10, 2023 - 9:15 am
"A little bit of alcohol, red wine, if you take it on social occasions, enjoy it," sa ...
"A little bit of alcohol, red wine, if you take it on social occasions, enjoy it," says Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan, chief of cardiology and chief of medicine at UMC. "But don’t take too much — that may be a slippery slope." (Getty Images)
While there are some health benefits to red wine, moderation is the key, Spring Hills Hospital ...
While there are some health benefits to red wine, moderation is the key, Spring Hills Hospital cardiologist Dr. Fareed Sheikh says. (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day — one of the biggest days of the year for wining and dining — is right around the corner, bringing with it an age-old (or at least decades-old) question: Is it good for our health to wine — specifically with the red variety?

The advice has been all over the place, it seems: From “Red wine is good for you” to “Red wine, like all forms of alcohol, isn’t so good for you.” For American Heart Month, we asked a couple of local cardiologists who are affiliated with the Nevada Heart & Vascular Center to sort it out.

“Red wine has this claim that it has antioxidants,” said Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan, chief of cardiology and chief of medicine at University Medical Center. “One of the ingredients is resveratrol,” a polyphenol shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, among others. “It’s a provocative thought, because overall, red wine may lower ‘bad‘ cholesterol, or LDL, and increase ‘good’ cholesterol, or HDL.”

‘Everything in moderation’

“There is some benefit,” agreed Dr. Fareed Sheikh, a cardiologist with Spring Hills Hospital. He added that the “famous French wine study” remains a popular topic.

“I think our fascination is: Wine is something people enjoy,” Sheikh said. But he pointed out that the study found red wine beneficial as part of the Mediterranean diet, which is heavy with heart-healthy fruits and vegetables, whole grains and seafood, and at least five days of moderate-intensity exercise each week.

Ahsan said it’s important to remember the two aspects of the heart: “plumbing” and “pumping.” The plumbing side, he explained, is associated with coronary heart disease, blockages, etc. That’s the function where resveratrol has shown some benefits, he said.

But then there’s the pumping side, where alcohol use can lead to palpitations, arrhythmia, sudden changes in blood pressure and stroke. So, that’s not so good.

The upshot?

“Everything in moderation,” Sheikh said.

“The claim is that it has a favorable effect on cholesterol with a moderate amount — one glass of red wine a day,” Ahsan said. “If somebody crosses that, it may incrementally affect the outcome.”

“There seems to be with alcohol a J-curve,” Sheikh said. “A certain amount is recommended; above and beyond that there are deleterious effects. And it can affect liver function.”

Know your risk factors

Sheikh said the best thing you can do is be aware of your own risk factors.

“What I would recommend is, obviously, see your primary care practitioner,” he said. “Look for risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure and being overweight.”

Don’t wait until you’re stricken by a heart attack, Sheikh said. Preliminary screening can determine if you’re at risk.

“We see patients all the time (at the Nevada Heart & Vascular Center),” he said. “We do primary care and precision imaging to spot coronary heart disease earlier. It can give the patient peace of mind.”

Sheikh noted that the recent cardiac arrest that struck Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was sobering for a lot of people.

“It shows no one is immune, regardless of fitness state,” he said. “The holy grail of cardiology is preventing those events. We’re all at risk somewhat and just (need to) get appropriate people to mitigate those risks.”

And everyone, he said, should know basic CPR and the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and a stroke.

So have that glass of red if you want. Maybe with some dark chocolate, which Sheikh said contains polyphenols that can induce circulation in the heart “and make you feel good.”

“The bottom line,” Ahsan said: “Don’t take too much. A little bit of alcohol, red wine, if you take it on social occasions, enjoy it. But don’t take too much — that may be a slippery slope. If you really love it, then go for it. But if you don’t love it, don’t start.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
2
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
3
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
4
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
5
Savvy Senior: What to consider when thinking about retirement abroad
Savvy Senior: What to consider when thinking about retirement abroad
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Part B covers your outpatient needs, doctors’ services such as office visits and surgery ...
Should you enroll in Medicare Part B if you’re a veteran?
By Toni King Toni Says

Without Part B, a person may have to pay 100 percent out of their pocket for Medicare-covered medical care, and this care could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Paul Rudd in Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." (Marvel Studios)
Healthy life doesn’t bug Ant-Man star Paul Rudd
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

At 53, ageless Paul Rudd looks the part of a chiseled superhero in real life as much as he embodies Ant-Man on the big screen. But it wasn’t always that way.

The U.S. spends $10,687 per person each year on health care programs and insurance, plus anothe ...
Report highlights US health care woes despite high spending
By Michelle Fay Cortez Bloomberg News

The U.S. spends as much as three times more on health care per person as other high-income countries, yet residents are often less likely to visit doctors.

While ultraprocessed foods tend to be convenient and cost-effective, they are inflammatory and ...
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
By DeeDee Stiepan Mayo Clinic News Network

“Nutrition is now the No. 1 cause of early death, and early disease in our country and the world,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a preventive cardiologist.

Turmeric, which is a plant related to ginger, is grown in many Asian countries, as well as othe ...
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
By Katherine Zeratsky Mayo Clinic News Network

Turmeric is becoming a common spice in many home pantries, especially since people are hearing of its many purported health effects, including reducing inflammation.

Only 28% of Americans are following federal guidelines on exercise, a new study has found. (Vik ...
Most Americans aren’t getting enough exercise, study finds
By Tanaz Meghjani Bloomberg News

Less than a third of U.S. adults meet suggested benchmarks for aerobic and muscle-building activities set out by health officials, according to a new study.

Group A streptococcus is a bacteria found commonly on the skin, in the throat and in nasal pass ...
Ask the Pediatrician: What are group A strep infections?
By Dr. Christina Johns American Academy of Pediatrics

Recently, clusters of invasive group A strep infections in children have been reported, understandably causing concern among parents.

Degenerative disk disease is a common cause of back pain. About 20 percent of all U.S. adults h ...
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
By Dr. Kendall Snyder Mayo Clinic News Network

Our spinal disks wear out with age and use. About 20 percent of all U.S. adults have some amount of degeneration by age 65. This increases to about 35 percent by 80.

 
Thinking about going vegan? Here’s what you need to know
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

“It’s a lot easier than you think,” says Robin Asbell, chef, cooking instructor and author of several cookbooks, including 2011’s “Big Vegan.”

More stories for you
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Doctors break down 7 common types of heart conditions
Doctors break down 7 common types of heart conditions
On Nutrition: Is hydrogenated fat in peanut butter safe to eat?
On Nutrition: Is hydrogenated fat in peanut butter safe to eat?
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
Osteoporosis more prevalent in women but can also affect men
Osteoporosis more prevalent in women but can also affect men
10 vitamin K-rich foods to eat for healthy bones
10 vitamin K-rich foods to eat for healthy bones