44°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Is there any difference between traditional and original Medicare?

Traditional or original Medicare consists of only Medicare Parts A (hospital insurance) and B ( ...
Traditional or original Medicare consists of only Medicare Parts A (hospital insurance) and B (medical insurance). (Getty Images)
More Stories
The act of picking up a pen, sealing an envelope with wax and laying out pages may yield aesthe ...
Retro hobbies provide a break from the digital world
You can start with bodyweight-only squats to improve mobility and flexibility. Then, enhance th ...
Research shows these are the 3 best exercises for building muscle
Meals with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels sit on the shelf of a Kroger grocery store Tuesday ...
Food labels target users of weight-loss drugs
Idris Elba in "Hijack," now streaming on Apple TV.
Better than yesterday: Idris Elba strives to keep improving
By Toni King Toni Says
January 23, 2026 - 6:15 am
 

Dear Toni: I was hospitalized in November 2025 for a triple bypass surgery, and I plan to retire when I turn 65 in April. Last week, I talked with the office manager at my cardiologist’s office about enrolling in Medicare and what I should do. She said to enroll in traditional Medicare.

Could you please explain what this is? I don’t want to enroll in the wrong Medicare plan and have issues getting my medical bills paid. — Sean, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dear Sean: Traditional or original Medicare consists of only Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance), not the rest of the alphabet soup such as Parts C or D.

Most health care professionals and office personnel use the term traditional Medicare. However, you should know that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services calls it original Medicare, and you will not find “traditional Medicare” anywhere on the medicare.gov website or in the “Medicare & You” handbook.

There is no network with original/traditional Medicare, which uses the familiar-looking red, white and blue Medicare card.

Let’s go over some more basics about this form of health care, which has been around since President Lyndon Johnson signed it into law on July 30, 1965.

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital stays. The Part A deductible for 2026 is $1,736, paid six times a year, or every 60 days. Skilled nursing (medically necessary short-term care after a hospital stay) has a $0 copay for Days 1 to 20, but there is $217 copay per day from Days 21 through 100. After Day 100 in a skilled nursing facility, you pay the full cost. Part A also includes hospice and home health care with a $0 copay.

Medicare Part B (medical insurance) has a monthly premium based on income. Americans with income levels under $109,000 for an individual or $218,000 for a couple will pay $202.90. People who earn more will pay higher premiums.

■ Medicare Part B covers “medically necessary” services and products such as office visits, surgery, hospital stays, outpatient hospital care, tests and durable medical equipment like a walker or oxygen.

■ Medicare pays 80 percent of the approved amount and you pay 20 percent. For example, a medical provider may charge $1,000 for a service Medicare covers at $623. It is the $623 that the 20 percent is applied to.

To cover the out-of-pocket expenses that come with Medicare Parts A and B, Sean could choose a Medicare Plan G supplemental policy. This works only with original/traditional Medicare and also carries a monthly premium.

A Medicare Advantage plan (Part C) is an HMO/PPO policy from a private insurance company that is not associated with the original/traditional Medicare. Sean, this is not what your doctor’s office has advised you to use.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The act of picking up a pen, sealing an envelope with wax and laying out pages may yield aesthe ...
Retro hobbies provide a break from the digital world
By Cheyanne Mumphrey The Associated Press

At a time when productivity means optimizing every second and screens blur the line between work and home, some people are slowing down and disconnecting.

Meals with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels sit on the shelf of a Kroger grocery store Tuesday ...
Food labels target users of weight-loss drugs
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Meals and snacks with “GLP-1 Friendly” labels on the packaging are becoming more common in U.S. supermarkets.

This undated image shows physical therapist and Pilates instructor Jessica Valant demonstrating ...
Tips to maintain mobility as you age
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

Good mobility is increasingly recognized as an important part of overall health, sports medicine surgeon Dr. Miho Tanaka points out.

Holly Hunter†as†Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, strea ...
Oscar winner Holly Hunter tackles new mission
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Using a Phaser is on my own bucket list,” Hunter says of her role in the new series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”

Aim for 30 minutes or more of physical activity most days of the week. If you’ve been in ...
Small changes add up: Try these simple heart-healthy steps
By Francisco Lopez-Jimenez Mayo Clinic News Network

For heart health, prevention still delivers the greatest return. Taking steps now provides far greater benefits than managing heart disease later.

 
What original Medicare won’t pay for in 2026
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

While original Medicare (Parts A and B) covers a wide array of health care services after you turn 65, it doesn’t cover everything.

MORE STORIES