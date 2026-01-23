Is there any difference between traditional and original Medicare?

Let’s go over some more basics about this form of health care, which has been around since President Lyndon Johnson signed it into law on July 30, 1965.

Dear Toni: I was hospitalized in November 2025 for a triple bypass surgery, and I plan to retire when I turn 65 in April. Last week, I talked with the office manager at my cardiologist’s office about enrolling in Medicare and what I should do. She said to enroll in traditional Medicare.

Could you please explain what this is? I don’t want to enroll in the wrong Medicare plan and have issues getting my medical bills paid. — Sean, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dear Sean: Traditional or original Medicare consists of only Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance), not the rest of the alphabet soup such as Parts C or D.

Most health care professionals and office personnel use the term traditional Medicare. However, you should know that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services calls it original Medicare, and you will not find “traditional Medicare” anywhere on the medicare.gov website or in the “Medicare & You” handbook.

There is no network with original/traditional Medicare, which uses the familiar-looking red, white and blue Medicare card.

Let’s go over some more basics about this form of health care, which has been around since President Lyndon Johnson signed it into law on July 30, 1965.

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital stays. The Part A deductible for 2026 is $1,736, paid six times a year, or every 60 days. Skilled nursing (medically necessary short-term care after a hospital stay) has a $0 copay for Days 1 to 20, but there is $217 copay per day from Days 21 through 100. After Day 100 in a skilled nursing facility, you pay the full cost. Part A also includes hospice and home health care with a $0 copay.

Medicare Part B (medical insurance) has a monthly premium based on income. Americans with income levels under $109,000 for an individual or $218,000 for a couple will pay $202.90. People who earn more will pay higher premiums.

■ Medicare Part B covers “medically necessary” services and products such as office visits, surgery, hospital stays, outpatient hospital care, tests and durable medical equipment like a walker or oxygen.

■ Medicare pays 80 percent of the approved amount and you pay 20 percent. For example, a medical provider may charge $1,000 for a service Medicare covers at $623. It is the $623 that the 20 percent is applied to.

To cover the out-of-pocket expenses that come with Medicare Parts A and B, Sean could choose a Medicare Plan G supplemental policy. This works only with original/traditional Medicare and also carries a monthly premium.

A Medicare Advantage plan (Part C) is an HMO/PPO policy from a private insurance company that is not associated with the original/traditional Medicare. Sean, this is not what your doctor’s office has advised you to use.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.