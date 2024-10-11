Join a celebration of baby boomers’ collective journey

The Aging Wellness Expo is more than just an event — it’s an opportunity to shape a more inclusive, age-positive future.

About 18 months ago, I took a leap of faith and launched the Long-Life Era brand along with its Facebook community. I was terrified of potential negative feedback, but I felt called to serve the baby boomer generation — a powerhouse cohort that’s redefining aging in America.

To my surprise and delight, the response was overwhelmingly positive. Within 24 hours of starting the group, I was invited to become a weekly guest on KMZQ-AM 670, discussing ageism and solutions for evolving society to honor the wisdom of our elders. Simultaneously, my cooking segment on 8 News Now was rebranded as “Cooking for Longevity,” and I began writing this guest column for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Live Well section.

These rapid developments felt like confirmation I was on the right path.

The momentum continued when I was asked to speak at the Aging Wellness Expo last September.

I’m honored to be invited back this year to present on “A Mindset to Live 100 Years or More” at 11 a.m. Saturday. I hope you will join me!

The Aging Wellness Expo, celebrating its 10th anniversary as the region’s largest active lifestyle event, will be at the M Resort from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Powered by the Review-Journal and presented by Optum — Nevada, it promises to be an informative and engaging day.

Over 60 exhibitors will showcase services in health care, home improvement, retirement planning, beauty, wellness and prevention screenings. Early birds can enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries courtesy of Intermountain Health and Select Health, and Comprehensive Cancer Centers will provide healthy afternoon snacks.

The RJ’s Live Well speaker series will feature presentations from wellness experts, including:

■ 9:30 a.m.: “10 Myths of Growing Old” with Dr. John Rhodes, M.D., president and CEO of Optum — Nevada.

■ 10 a.m.: “Live Your Healthiest Life/Optum Community and Activity Centers” with registered nurse Erica Wiggins.

■ 11 a.m.: “Why Medicare Advantage?” with Jade Jones, owner of AJ Assurance Consultants.

■ 1 p.m.: “Urgent Care or the ER?” with Dr. Neil Gokal, medical director of Southwest Medical.

Additional topics include “Mastering Modern Technology: Easy Tips for Everyday Life,” “Sex After 60,” “Visiting Memory Lane” and “Understanding Total Joint Replacement.”

These sessions promise valuable insights for enhancing your long-life journey.

Reflecting on my own path, I’m grateful for how the Long-Life Era community has grown and the opportunities it’s created. We baby boomers are living strong in our extended years, often remaining in the workforce, starting new ventures or taking on important roles that leverage our accumulated knowledge. My return to media at this stage of life exemplifies this trend.

Our generation is uniquely positioned to challenge ageist attitudes and showcase the value of experience. Through platforms like the Long-Life Era community and events like the Aging Wellness Expo, we’re working to shift societal perspectives from youth worship and elder dismissal to a culture that respects and utilizes the insights of its mature members.

The rapid growth and positive reception of the Long-Life Era initiative have reinforced my belief in its importance. What started as a personal calling has blossomed into a movement, connecting like-minded individuals and providing a platform for sharing wisdom, experiences and strategies for thriving in our extended years.

The Aging Wellness Expo is more than just an event — it’s a celebration of our collective journey and an opportunity to shape a more inclusive, age-positive future.

Let’s continue to redefine aging together, embracing the vitality, wisdom and potential of our later years. I look forward to seeing you at the expo and hearing your own stories of growth and reinvention.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Learn more at longlifemindset.com or facebook.com/groups/longlifeera.