47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Live Well

Keep prescription costs in mind when making Medicare decisions

By Toni King Toni Says
November 11, 2022 - 7:37 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I am retiring Jan. 1 and have started to search for the right Medicare option for me and my wife, who is having breast cancer treatment at a local facility. Her cancer drugs are expensive, and I am concerned about the Medicare Part D out-of-pocket. I am diabetic and using the FlexPen, and I have prescriptions for high blood pressure. Most are generic, except for the diabetic prescriptions. Our Medicare Part B will begin Jan. 1 as my company benefits will end Dec. 31. What should I do to prepare for this medical insurance change? I will be 70, and my wife will have turned 65 by the time I retire. — Roger, Las Vegas

Dear Roger: While Medicare Part B is like gold because of what it offers, a cornerstone of Medicare planning is discussing Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. It is imperative to search for the most cost-effective Medicare Part D plan to cover your prescriptions. If a prescription is not covered, whether generic or brand name, then you will have to pay for it out of your own pocket.

Many Americans are so concerned about their doctors that they completely miss whether their prescriptions are covered under their new Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan.

Every Medicare Part D plan, whether it is a stand-alone Part D plan or Medicare Advantage plan (also known as Medicare Part C) with prescription drug coverage, has a formulary. If any of your drugs are not on that formulary, you will pay 100 percent for those drugs.

Another cornerstone is understanding the value of the Medigap/Medicare supplement open enrollment period. The Medicare and You Handbook, which the government mailed in September, has a “When to Buy” section on Medicare supplements. It says, “The best time to buy a Medigap policy is during your Medigap Open Enrollment Period. This 6-month period begins the first month you have Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance), and you’re 65 or older.” (You can also access the handbook online at medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/10050-Medicare-and-You.pdf.)

During this six-month window, you can enroll in any Medicare supplement/Medigap plan without having to answer any health questions and not be denied coverage. After the six-month window, medical underwriting takes place, and you may not qualify for a Medicare supplement/Medigap plan.

Many new Medicare beneficiaries explore the option of a Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan. Unlike Medigap/Medicare supplement plans, it has a plan network to follow. But it can be a good option. With the health conditions that you and your wife have, you should speak with your doctors about what plans they accept and whether those providers accept the Medicare Advantage plans that you may be exploring.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
2
Boost longevity, health in 2 minutes a day? Study says yes
Boost longevity, health in 2 minutes a day? Study says yes
3
Gadgets can help keep older drivers safe and on the road
Gadgets can help keep older drivers safe and on the road
4
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
5
Keep prescription costs in mind when making Medicare decisions
Keep prescription costs in mind when making Medicare decisions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Watch out for health insurance scams in enrollment period
By Bram Sable-Smith Kaiser Health News

“It’s a prime time to go looking for consumers who are out shopping for insurance and take them down the wrong path,” said JoAnn Volk, co-director of Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

Cole Hauser in a scene from "Yellowstone," which returns Sunday for its fifth season ...
Saddle time keeps ‘Yellowstone’s’ Cole Hauser in shape
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“I love the physicality of the show,” the 47-year-old actor says of “Yellowstone,” which returns Sunday for its fifth season on the Paramount Network.

(Dreamstime)
Lymphoma treatment advances improving patient outcomes
By Dr. Muhamad Alhaj Moustafa Mayo Clinic News Network

Lymphomas are very diverse cancers. There are more than 80 different types, broadly divided into two categories: Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin.

(Getty Images)
Boost longevity, health in 2 minutes a day? Study says yes
By Nancy Clanton The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Finding the time to exercise can be difficult for many people. But a new study finds you might need just two minutes a day to achieve those goals.

Store small battery-powered items the way you store your cleaning products and medications: out ...
How can parents protect young kids from coin batteries?
By Dr. Christine Pagano American Academy of Pediatrics

The best way to protect kids from the serious injury caused by these kinds of batteries is by treating them the same way you treat other potentially deadly items in your home.

(Getty Images)
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
By Christine Copelan Parade

Rest is best — especially if you’re trying to curb a diabetes diagnosis. Some simple lifestyle tweaks can make all the difference, leading diabetes experts say.

(Getty Images)
When is the right time to enroll in Medicare?
By Toni King Toni Says

A reader on the cusp of turning 65 wonders if he needs to act during Medicare’s annual enrollment period and what’s the right decision for his situation.