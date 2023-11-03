75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Know the warning signs of stress overload

By Sharon Theimer Mayo Clinic News Network
November 3, 2023 - 9:29 am
 
Updated November 3, 2023 - 11:44 am
Stress is a physical and psychological reaction to a demand and prompts a cascade of reactions ...
Stress is a physical and psychological reaction to a demand and prompts a cascade of reactions within the mind and body. (Getty Images)

It may be surprising to hear, but medically speaking, not all stress is bad. Healthy stress levels help build resilience, says Dr. Safia Debar, a stress management expert at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

We asked Debar about the difference between good and bad stress and how to tell when you are in danger of overload.

Stress is a physical and psychological reaction to a demand, and that demand can be anything, she says. Stress that is good for us and may even give us a sense of well-being is eustress, the opposite of distress. The same event — for example, getting married — might provoke either one, Debar says.

“It’s about the perception of that stress and how your body is actually handling it,” she says. “Chronic stress will impact every organ system in the body: You might feel anxiety, depression and digestive issues, for example.”

Responding to stress

Stress prompts a cascade of reactions within the mind and body as you mount a stress response, Debar says. Under normal stress, a person starts at a baseline of relaxation, encounters a stressor, the stress response begins, rises to a peak, and then comes back down to baseline.

Among the physical changes that may occur when you perceive a threat:

■ The sympathetic nervous system and production of the primary stress hormone (cortisol) activate.

■ Thinking becomes negative as you experience or anticipate something bad. Attention becomes hyperfocused on what is happening.

■ The heart, lungs and muscles prepare for you to fight or run. There is increased heart rate, blood pressure and breathing rate as the body needs to deliver more oxygen to cells. Muscles tense.

■ The digestive and reproductive systems aren’t needed, so their activities slow.

■ The immune system turns its attention from fighting microscopic invaders such as viruses or cancer cells and goes into an inflammatory mode, increasing its production of proteins called cytokines that adjust this process.

Completing the cycle

When someone realizes the threat has passed, the body begins to repair itself from this response and “tidy up.” It shifts to a repair, renew and growth state as the stress response is mopped up. Physically, breathing and heart rate slow down, blood pressure normalizes, you take more expansive breaths, muscular tension eases, the digestive and reproductive systems resume normal activity and you may begin to connect with others to recount the threat you just experienced, Debar says.

“If you go up in stress and then come back down, you have completed our cycle. There’s no wear and tear. There’s no damage,” she says. “In fact, it’s probably good for you because it leads to greater resilience. If you’ve ever overcome a stressful event in life, processed it fully and completed that cycle, then the next similar experience you have, you think, ‘Oh no, but I can do it.’ ”

However, when someone is repeatedly under too much stress, the ability to go back to baseline slowly starts to wane, Debar says.

“You can go up in stress and stay there, having a prolonged response. This is when you’re hypervigilant: You’re wired but tired. You’re anxious,” Debar says. “Or life has thrown at you so many stressors that you respond inadequately. It is the lack of recovery rather than the actual stressor itself that is critical. After a while, you may just numb out and show no response.”

Danger of overload

Sometimes people think it would be good to show no reaction, Debar adds, but internally the stress response and its cascade of internal activities are still happening. They are just hidden.

There are several signs that you may be in danger of stress overload and it is time to address it, she says:

■ If stress feels unremitting and constant.

■ If stress feels uncontrollable and you’re unable to relax or feel like you’re on autopilot.

■ If you have problems regulating emotions.

■ If you start hiding from life and/or people.

■ You’re experiencing physical symptoms such as headaches, chest pain, stomach upsets, problems sleeping or getting sick more often.

“Think about how your body handles stress, and how you handle it emotionally, physically and in your relationships,” Debar says. “What do you do? What do you not do?”

Chronic stress can have long-term health effects. People who feel ongoing physical symptoms or find that lifestyle changes do not seem to help should consult with their health care team, Debar says.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Here are the Medicare premiums and deductible amounts for 2024
Here are the Medicare premiums and deductible amounts for 2024
2
Savvy Senior: What to watch out for with Medicare Advantage ads
Savvy Senior: What to watch out for with Medicare Advantage ads
3
On Medicare: What are the Part D changes for 2024?
On Medicare: What are the Part D changes for 2024?
4
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
5
Challenge of ‘one more round’ keeps Stallone fighting on
Challenge of ‘one more round’ keeps Stallone fighting on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aging gradually alters people over decades, a long period shaped by individuals’ economi ...
Honest answers about what to expect as we age
By Judith Graham • KFF Health News

Most of us lack a good understanding of what happens to our bodies later in life, so Dr. Rosanne Leipzig wrote “Honest Aging” to let people know what to expect.

NFL player Solomon Thomas with his sister Ella in an undated photo. Ella Thomas died by suicide ...
Ex-Raider’s family tackles youth suicide epidemic
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Tragedy struck the family of Solomon Thomas in January 2018, when his sister Ella died by suicide. She was 24 and had battled anxiety and depression.

 
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
By Leigh Weingus Parade

Over the course of a new study, researchers tracked blood sugar, blood pressure and weight and saw significant improvements in A1C levels and diastolic blood pressure.

 
Local breast cancer survivor stresses importance of screenings
By John Przybys • Special / RJ

Ana Castillo now has a particularly powerful reason to encourage all women — and especially Hispanic women — to receive timely breast cancer screenings.

More stories
Understanding high-functioning anxiety, coping strategies
Understanding high-functioning anxiety, coping strategies
How to support a loved one dealing with chronic pain
How to support a loved one dealing with chronic pain
Is there an optimal time to take blood pressure medication?
Is there an optimal time to take blood pressure medication?
Ex-UNR star Burleson: ‘You can find your optimism again’
Ex-UNR star Burleson: ‘You can find your optimism again’
Experts explain when pain can be a sign of breast cancer
Experts explain when pain can be a sign of breast cancer
Don’t overlook your eyes when thinking about your health
Don’t overlook your eyes when thinking about your health