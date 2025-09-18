76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Know your options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period

Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. (Getty Images)
Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Matthew McConaughey attends the premiere of "The Lost Bus" at the Princess of Wales T ...
Matthew McConaughey’s family, film career intertwine in true-life tale
For older pet owners with limited mobility, daily tasks like feeding, walking or cleaning up af ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for older pet owners with mobility issues
5 foods you should never eat before a workout
Jannelliz Barragan, center, wears a weighted vest during an MB360 workout class at the Life Tim ...
Do weighted vests really help you get in shape faster?
By Toni King Toni Says
September 18, 2025 - 6:32 am
 

Dear Toni: I turned 65 in February and did not enroll in a Medicare prescription drug plan. I have been told that I must wait until October for Medicare’s enrollment time.

I need help now because I have been prescribed an expensive brand-name prescription. I thought I could enroll at any time, but the application for Part D was denied by Medicare. What can I do? — James, Atlanta

Dear James: Medicare’s annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) is the time to sign up for or change a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan or a Part C Advantage plan. All plans will have a Jan. 1 start date.

Unfortunately, you will receive a Part D penalty for not enrolling at the right time (when you turned 65).

Below are the changes that a Medicare beneficiary can make during this enrollment window:

■ Enroll in a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

■ Enroll in a stand-alone Part D plan, which can automatically disenroll you from a Medicare Advantage plan (if you need to leave your Advantage plan and return to original Medicare).

■ Change from one Part D plan to another.

■ Enroll in an Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage.

■ Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to a different one.

■ Enroll in a stand-alone Part D plan to return to original Medicare and purchase a Medicare supplement.

■ Enroll in a Part D plan and return to original Medicare only.

■ Return to original Medicare with no Part D plan.

For those who already have a Medicare Advantage plan, with or without prescription drug coverage, or a stand-alone Part D drug plan, Medicare’s annual enrollment period is the time to make sure your coverage still meets your needs, especially if you’ve had health changes.

Visit Medicare.gov to view 2026 Part D and Advantage plans with enrollment starting Oct. 15. The website has a tool to help narrow your search for new plans.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
5 foods you should never eat before a workout
By Korin Miller Parade

Not all pre-workout food is created equal. Choose wrong, and you can end up struggling to finish your exercise routine.

Jannelliz Barragan, center, wears a weighted vest during an MB360 workout class at the Life Tim ...
Do weighted vests really help you get in shape faster?
By Kenya Hunter • The Associated Press

Weighted vests are increasingly showing up in fitness classes, touted as a way to keep bones healthy, improve performance and boost weight loss.

Las Vegas Swim Club, one of several swim clubs based in Southern Nevada, offers a competitive s ...
Waves of contentment: Swimming buoys mental well-being
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Since my adolescent son recently started swimming competitively, I have been closely following the sport more than ever before.

Mariska Hargitay arrives at a special screening of "My Mom Jayne" on Monday, June 23, ...
Mariska Hargitay ‘not done with Olivia Benson yet’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The actor and producer, having one of the best years of her professional life at age 61, returns this month for a 27th season of “Law & Order: SVU.”

MORE STORIES