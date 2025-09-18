Know your options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period

Medicare’s annual enrollment period is the time to sign up for or change a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan or a Part C Advantage plan.

Dear Toni: I turned 65 in February and did not enroll in a Medicare prescription drug plan. I have been told that I must wait until October for Medicare’s enrollment time.

I need help now because I have been prescribed an expensive brand-name prescription. I thought I could enroll at any time, but the application for Part D was denied by Medicare. What can I do? — James, Atlanta

Dear James: Medicare’s annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) is the time to sign up for or change a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan or a Part C Advantage plan. All plans will have a Jan. 1 start date.

Unfortunately, you will receive a Part D penalty for not enrolling at the right time (when you turned 65).

Below are the changes that a Medicare beneficiary can make during this enrollment window:

■ Enroll in a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

■ Enroll in a stand-alone Part D plan, which can automatically disenroll you from a Medicare Advantage plan (if you need to leave your Advantage plan and return to original Medicare).

■ Change from one Part D plan to another.

■ Enroll in an Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage.

■ Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to a different one.

■ Enroll in a stand-alone Part D plan to return to original Medicare and purchase a Medicare supplement.

■ Enroll in a Part D plan and return to original Medicare only.

■ Return to original Medicare with no Part D plan.

For those who already have a Medicare Advantage plan, with or without prescription drug coverage, or a stand-alone Part D drug plan, Medicare’s annual enrollment period is the time to make sure your coverage still meets your needs, especially if you’ve had health changes.

Visit Medicare.gov to view 2026 Part D and Advantage plans with enrollment starting Oct. 15. The website has a tool to help narrow your search for new plans.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.