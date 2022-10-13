90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

Know your options for Medicare’s annual enrollment period

By Toni King Counterpoint Media
October 13, 2022 - 1:26 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I turned 65 in February and did not enroll in a Medicare prescription drug plan. I have been told that I must wait until October for Medicare’s annual enrollment time. I need help now because I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and my brand-name prescription is expensive. I thought I could enroll at any time of the year. What can I do? — James, Las Vegas

Dear James: Medicare’s annual enrollment period, now underway, runs through Dec. 7. All plans will have Jan. 1 as their start date.

This is the time when you can make changes to your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Part C Advantage plan. You can also initially enroll if you failed to do so when first eligible when you turned 65.

The enrollment period does not, however, involve changing or enrolling in a Medicare supplement per se. You can enroll in or change your Medicare supplement plan at any time of year as long as you are enrolled in Part B.

Below are the changes that a Medicare beneficiary can make during the enrollment period:

— Enroll in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.

— Change from one Part D Medicare prescription drug plan to a new Part D Medicare prescription drug plan.

— Enroll in a Part C Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drugs.

— Change from one Part C Medicare Advantage plan (with or without Prescription Drug plan) to a new Part C Medicare Advantage plan.

— Return to original Medicare and purchase a Medicare supplement and enroll in a stand-alone Part D Medicare prescription drug plan.

— Return to original Medicare only and enroll in a Part D Medicare prescription drug plan.

— Return to original Medicare with no Part D plan. But don’t forget there is a penalty for not enrolling in a Part D Medicare prescription drug plan when first eligible (unless you were previously covered by an employer’s qualified health insurance plan).

For those who already have either a Part C Medicare Advantage plan with or without prescription drugs or a stand-alone Part D Medicare prescription drug plan, the Medicare enrollment period is the time to make sure your drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan still meets your needs, especially if you’ve experienced any changes to your health.

In fact, it is wise to verify each year that your prescription drugs are covered on your Part D plan, because plans can change their prescription drug formulary annually. If your prescriptions are not covered on your Part D plan for the new year, you may end up having to pay the full cost of a prescription yourself.

Visit medicare.gov to view 2023 Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. The website has a tool for helping you narrow your search for new Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans.

Because there are so many Medicare pitfalls, for both initial enrollment and the AEP, readers may want to review my book “Medicare Survival Guide Advanced,” which has a chapter that details many different situations — such as people who are still working past age 65 or who encounter a doctor not accepting their Medicare Advantage plan.

And if you’re still confused about Medicare, you can visit ToniSays.com for information about upcoming Zoom webinars, including one at 2 p.m. Nov. 16.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email: info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
2
Which flu vaccines are recommended for older adults?
Which flu vaccines are recommended for older adults?
3
10K daily steps can cut risk of dementia by 50%, study shows
10K daily steps can cut risk of dementia by 50%, study shows
4
Are there ways to avoid heavy metals in baby food?
Are there ways to avoid heavy metals in baby food?
5
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
By Dr. Jacqueline Squire Mayo Clinic News Network

Acute sinusitis causes the spaces inside your nose — the sinuses — to become inflamed and swollen. This interferes with drainage and causes mucus to build up.

Doctors often send signals of their appraisals of patients’ personas. Researchers are increas ...
How medical records can foster discrimination
By Darius Tahir Kaiser Health News

Researchers are increasingly finding that doctors can transmit prejudice under the guise of objective descriptions. Clinicians who later read those notes can be misled and deliver substandard care.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, "Not My Sister’s Keeper," Episode 1221. Pictured: (l-r) ...
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“I don’t think people have grasped the magnitude,” the 53-year-old actor and TV star says. “The key is to talk about anxiety. That’s what makes me feel better. It’s part of my therapy,”

(Getty Images)
Which flu vaccines are recommended for older adults?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you only need one) that the CDC is now recommending to people 65 and older.