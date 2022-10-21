Lake Mead trail outing geared toward adaptive hikers

Local nonprofit Trail Access Project invites adaptive hikers, along with their families and friends, to take part in an Oct. 29 outing on the Historic Railroad Trail.

Panoramic views of Lake Mead and its surrounding geology are a highlight of the Historic Railroad Trail. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Review-Journal)

Local nonprofit Trail Access Project invites adaptive hikers, along with their families and friends, to take part in an Oct. 29 outing on the Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This is a 5-mile out-and-back walk/roll through colorful desert and five railroad tunnels along a wheelchair-accessible, dog-friendly trail.

Trail Access Project helps people with disabilities enjoy the outdoors through adaptive recreation. Adaptive hiking is the enjoyment of a trail by individuals with disabilities while using any mobility device, from walking sticks to power chairs to support people, as needed.

For more information, visit TrailAccessProject.org.

