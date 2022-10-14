74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

Las Vegas hospital to host Walk From Obesity

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2022 - 8:37 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus will host Walk From Obesity. The Oct. 22 event will bring together those directly affected by obesity, build public awareness of the seriousness of the disease, and raise funds for medical research and education.

More than 93 million people are affected by obesity, which can decrease life expectancy by seven to 14 years and increase the risk of developing life-threatening conditions including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walk will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the hospital, 8280 W. Warm Springs Road. Check-in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, to register to walk, or to pledge a donation, visit bit.ly/ObesityWalk.

Have a health-related event? Email us at health@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
2
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
3
Know your options for Medicare’s annual enrollment period
Know your options for Medicare’s annual enrollment period
4
Are there ways to avoid heavy metals in baby food?
Are there ways to avoid heavy metals in baby food?
5
How medical records can foster discrimination
How medical records can foster discrimination
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Ability Center gym hosting Fall Fitness Spectacular
RJ

The gym, which aims to empower and increase the natural abilities of people with physical, mental and developmental disabilities, invites the community to attend its Fall Fitness Spectacular.

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo a woman holds a flavored disposable vape device in New York. ...
Survey suggests little progress against US teen vaping
By Mike Stobbe and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14 percent saying they had done so recently, compared with about 11 percent last year.

Getty Images
Doctor recommends medications, home remedies for sinusitis
By Dr. Jacqueline Squire Mayo Clinic News Network

Acute sinusitis causes the spaces inside your nose — the sinuses — to become inflamed and swollen. This interferes with drainage and causes mucus to build up.

Doctors often send signals of their appraisals of patients’ personas. Researchers are increas ...
How medical records can foster discrimination
By Darius Tahir Kaiser Health News

Researchers are increasingly finding that doctors can transmit prejudice under the guise of objective descriptions. Clinicians who later read those notes can be misled and deliver substandard care.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, "Not My Sister’s Keeper," Episode 1221. Pictured: (l-r) ...
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“I don’t think people have grasped the magnitude,” the 53-year-old actor and TV star says. “The key is to talk about anxiety. That’s what makes me feel better. It’s part of my therapy,”

(Getty Images)
Which flu vaccines are recommended for older adults?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you only need one) that the CDC is now recommending to people 65 and older.