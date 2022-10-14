Las Vegas hospital to host Walk From Obesity

The Oct. 22 event will bring together those directly affected by obesity, build public awareness of the seriousness of the disease, and raise funds for medical research and education.

St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus will host Walk From Obesity. The Oct. 22 event will bring together those directly affected by obesity, build public awareness of the seriousness of the disease, and raise funds for medical research and education.

More than 93 million people are affected by obesity, which can decrease life expectancy by seven to 14 years and increase the risk of developing life-threatening conditions including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walk will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the hospital, 8280 W. Warm Springs Road. Check-in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. For more information, to register to walk, or to pledge a donation, visit bit.ly/ObesityWalk.

