Las Vegas native continues to serve as a beacon of hope

A mental health advocate and social entrepreneur, Las Vegan Brandarius Johnson knows firsthand the struggles that stem from mental health conditions. (Sheldon Jacobs)

Each July, I like to focus on a leader in the community who advocates for those in underserved communities.

This is Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, also widely known as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Mental Health Month.

Bebe Moore Campbell was a notable author and journalist who openly wrote about the struggles of mental health within her family. In May 2008, the House of Representatives named July as the month honoring her legacy with the purpose of spreading awareness of the unique challenges that communities of color experience when it comes to mental health.

Mental health has not always been talked about within communities of color, but that narrative is slowly starting to shift because of selfless individuals like Brandarius Johnson.

Leading with purpose

Johnson is a Las Vegas native who has made an indelible mark in this community. A mental health advocate and social entrepreneur, Johnson knows firsthand the struggles that stem from mental health conditions.

“After my girlfriend took her life in college, my mental health was deeply impacted,” he said.

Johnson struggled after that tragic loss. He turned to several outlets to help him heal, which included his faith, community and physical fitness.

Johnson has also been vocal about his mental health journey in many public spaces, which is a testament not only to his ability to be vulnerable, but to his strength to exercise a trait that is not natural for most men.

“I have been blessed to have a platform,” he explained, “and I will continue to use my platform to promote awareness, especially amongst our young people.”

Johnson has found creative ways to promote awareness, which is a valuable tool when reaching youth. You can find him talking about hope and the importance of mental health at any given school in the valley.

And do not be surprised if, after hearing him speak, you walk away shedding a few tears or wanting to hold your loved ones that much tighter. His passion for this work is palpable.

Local to national platform

The amount of lives Johnson has touched locally led to him wanting to help others on a national scale.

“My mission is to promote emotional well-being, resilience and hope — especially amongst youth,” he shared.

Expanding his reach, Johnson has launched Be the Hope Academy, a digital social emotional learning program designed specifically for schools.

“This innovative, scalable platform equips educators with tools to support students’ mental health, build emotional intelligence and foster positive, inclusive school environments — all in an engaging and accessible digital format,” Johnson said.

In addition to the digital platform, Johnson will be hitting the road for the “Be the Hope Tour,” which is a national school assembly series in which students will hear his inspiring story firsthand.

Schools across the country will have the opportunity to book Johnson for powerful, in-person presentations focused on hope, resilience and emotional growth.

Additional endeavors

Johnson is the founder of Heart 2 Give, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals overcome adversity and build mental strength through community programs and educational workshops.

He also leads Day1ambition.com: “A personal development and mental health awareness brand that inspires people to live with purpose, overcome life’s challenges and begin each day with intention,” according to Johnson.

In 2022, he released his memoir, “Mental Hope: There’s No Surgery for Depression,” a deeply personal account of loss, grief and healing. “The book highlights the strength found in vulnerability and the importance of building a support system during life’s most difficult moments,” Johnson said.

At the heart of Johnson’s work is his personal mantra: “Every day is Day 1.” This mindset “encourages individuals to approach each day with renewed strength, purpose and the belief that growth is always possible,” he said.

Through all of his platforms, he continues to serve as a beacon of hope — empowering students, educators and communities to rise above adversity and thrive. Thank you, Brandarius Johnson, for putting our community on your back.

For more information or to book a school assembly, visit brandariusjohnson.com.

Sheldon Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on X and Instagram.