49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

‘Life-changing events’ can alter Medicare premiums

By Toni King Toni Says
October 28, 2022 - 7:18 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I have been reading your articles regarding turning 65, being laid off and enrolling in Medicare, but I have not read an article on how to lower my Medicare monthly premium. I need help!

I turned 65 in September and enrolled in Medicare. I received a letter from Social Security stating that I must pay $544.30 for Part B and $71.30 for Part D, totaling $615.60 monthly. The IRS states that my income was $345,000 in 2020.

This income is because my husband was working in 2020, except Fred passed away in February, and the income has changed. Now I only have $2,400 a month to pay bills, no longer including my husband’s income.

I have heard from friends that you are aware of a unique way I can bring my Medicare premium to a lower, affordable amount. How do I inform Social Security that my income has changed? Thanks. — Gwen from Tampa, Fla.

Dear Gwen: Do you want to wait two years for the IRS to inform Medicare that your income has decreased because of a “life changing event” such as death of a spouse, recently married, divorced, retired, been laid off, working part-time, etc.? Or do you want to let Medicare know now that you have had a “life changing event,” and you and/or your spouse are no longer earning that amount of income?

Many Americans still believe that everyone pays the same amount for their Medicare Parts B and D premiums. Those days are long gone.

If your income as an individual is over $91,000 for 2022 and $97,000 in 2023, or if your married/joint income is over $182,000 for 2022 or $194,000 in 2023, then your Medicare Parts B and D premiums will be higher. Social Security explains in the letter to you how they arrived at the Parts B and D premiums based on your “modified adjusted gross income” (MAGI) from your last filed tax return.

Your MAGI was over $340,000, and the table used in the letter you received from Social Security shows what the Part B and Part D “premium adjustment” will be, whether you are filing single or married.

There are special situations, also known as “life changing events,” that can lower your “income related monthly adjusted amount” (IRMAA).

Some of the life changing events that apply are:

■ You have gotten married or divorced, or your spouse has died.

■ You or your spouse have stopped working or have reduced your hours.

■ You have lost property that you were making money from, because of a disaster or other event beyond your control.

■ Your spouse’s or your benefits from an insured pension plan decreased or stopped.

Use Form SSA-44 titled “Medicare Income-Related Monthly Adjusted Amount — Life-Changing Event” to advise Social Security of your change in income. Visit SSA.gov to download the form (or see chapter 8 of Toni’s Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition, where you can view SSA-44 and other Medicare forms.)

Once Social Security is satisfied with the evidence, it will update its records and correct Parts B and Part D premiums to what your current income is.

Social Security reviews your filed tax returns each year and will adjust your Parts B and D premiums to correspond with your new income level the following year. You will want to keep filing Form SSA-44 until your last filed return reflects your current income.

If you’re still confused about Medicare (and who isn’t?), you can visit ToniSays.com for information about upcoming Zoom webinars, including one at 2 p.m. Nov. 16.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email: info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Life-changing events’ can alter Medicare premiums
‘Life-changing events’ can alter Medicare premiums
2
Study links less sleep to risk for chronic diseases in ages 50 and up
Study links less sleep to risk for chronic diseases in ages 50 and up
3
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
4
Pediatrician explains how breastfeeding benefits babies, parents
Pediatrician explains how breastfeeding benefits babies, parents
5
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared for administration at Union Station in Los Angeles on ...
6 tips to stay safe from COVID this winter
By Céline Gounder Kaiser Health News

Although we don’t know for sure that we’ll see another surge this winter, here’s what you should know about COVID and the updated boosters to prepare.

(Getty Images)
More baby boomers opting to rent out spare room
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Because of inflation and rising housing costs a growing number of baby boomers are turning to house sharing as a way to generate some extra income.

A social distancing sticker is seen on the ground as people wait in line for Pfizer Covid-19 va ...
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
By Anagha Ramakrishnan The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic.

Jennifer Coolidge with John Gries in a scene from "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“There is power in rejection,” the “White Lotus” star says. “The fear ebbs away when you’re so used to losing. There’s a freedom that is so liberating that it can become life changing.”

 
Adult coloring helps reduce stress, manage anxiety
By John Przybys Special to the / RJ

The deliberate, focused but low-stress process of coloring can help deflect attention away from ourselves and all that is stressing us out.

Scientists now realize that circadian rhythms direct more than just when we sleep and when we w ...
Eat with an eye on your biological clock
By Barbara Intermill Monterey Herald

Scientists now realize that circadian rhythms direct more than just when we sleep and when we wake up. They also signal the most natural times to eat and the best times not to eat.