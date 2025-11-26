43°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Mark Wahlberg glad his family plan included Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg attends the world premiere of Prime Video's "Play Dirty" at the SV ...
Mark Wahlberg attends the world premiere of Prime Video's "Play Dirty" at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Mark Wahlberg, star of the Netflix film "Spenser Confidential," poses at the premiere ...
Mark Wahlberg, star of the Netflix film "Spenser Confidential," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
More Stories
With no equipment required, calisthenics-based programs are affordable for exercisers and profi ...
Old-school form of fitness gaining popularity again
Diet plays a crucial role in blood sugar management. While it may sound counterintuitive, eatin ...
This 3-ingredient snack can help manage your blood sugar
A new study points to a deeper connection between heart disease and mental health conditions. ( ...
Mental health disorders may double heart disease risk, new study finds
Many Americans wait too long to purchase a life insurance policy. They do not realize how their ...
What are your life insurance options beyond age 65?
By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 6:30 am
 
Updated November 26, 2025 - 6:30 am

It’s 6 a.m. in Summerlin, and Mark Wahlberg has already checked off a few boxes. He’s been up for two hours now, working out, reading emails and mulling future projects.

“I like to workout at 4 a.m., so later I can watch that beautiful sun rising over the desert,” the 54-year-old actor says. “Plus, the rest of the day can be about recovery — until my wife says, ‘Want to hike the Red Rock loop?’ Believe me, we’re going.

“I love living in Las Vegas,” adds Wahlberg, who has four children with his wife, Rhea. “This was such a great decision for us as a family. I just got back from working for a while on a new film, and I’m so excited to be home. That’s when you know you’re in the right place — you can’t wait to come home.”

Having a hit holiday film makes that homecoming even sweeter.

In the sequel “The Family Plan 2,” now streaming on Apple TV, Wahlberg returns to his role as Dan Morgan, a husband and father trying to put his past as a government assassin behind him. All he wants is a little holiday happiness on a trip to London with his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and their three kids, but there he tangles with an unexpected enemy (Kit Harington).

“It’s a ride, and the perfect film for gathering the whole family together to watch a movie, which is what I loved to do as a kid on the holidays,” he says. “What’s better than a group hangout?”

Wahlberg shared his good life tips:

Lean on family

“It was bittersweet to fight with him because I love him so much,” Wahlberg says of Harington. “My relationship with Kit in the movie reminds me of being a brother who was tortured by my siblings … in a good way,” says Wahlberg, youngest of eight siblings who grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. “The other great part of it is, my relationship with Kit in the movie reveals my character’s vulnerability: He needs his family to save the day.”

Show the way

Another big part of the movie involves parenting kids. Like his character, Wahlberg’s main focus is his children (Ella, 22, Michael, 19, Brendan, 17, and Grace, 15). “If you try to impose your will on older kids, it doesn’t work,” he shares. “The kids need to know you are always there for them. You are open to them. They can confide in you. You can just point them in the right direction. I show them what I do, how I do it and try to be a good example. In the end, they make the choices. But I hope they will always rely on me.”

Faith and medicine

Wahlberg says he relied on doctors and faith when daughter Grace, 15, broke her collarbone during an equestrian competition in California and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. “It was terrifying,” the actor says. “You just rely on your faith in those moments. She’s a machine. She has the discipline and drive it took me 40-some years to get. She has it at age 15.” The update? “She’s working on her recovery and champing at the bit to — pardon the pun — get back on the horse.”

Find balance

Wahlberg has always led a healthy lifestyle, which is why he looks decades younger than his age. “I’ve found a better balance now to be successful. I do intermittent fasting and eat in small windows every day,” he says. “Also, I do the right kinds of workouts and take rest periods. I used to train seven days a week; now I do five and allow two days of rest and recovery. The rest is equally important as the heavy lifting.” His goal these days: “Longevity.”

Cheat meals

Will Wahlberg eat the mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, plus all the other goodies? “I’m going to tear it up!” he promises. “I’ll let it all go. I’m going for all the pies, mashed potatoes and turkey. There are no limits on holidays.”

Embrace aging

“Aging is inevitable — you might as well embrace it. No one defeats Father Time,” he says. “There are lot of pros and cons to aging. The good part is that you can look at your life and figure out what you want to do differently. You realize that the moments really count. Life is short. You don’t want to rush any of it, especially with the kids. I still hope to instill the things my parents instilled in me. I just wish I had all that wisdom when I was younger.”

Sunny disposition

“I’m an extremely positive person,” Wahlberg says. “Do what you can to brighten the day.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
With no equipment required, calisthenics-based programs are affordable for exercisers and profi ...
Old-school form of fitness gaining popularity again
By Jamie Ducharme The Associated Press

These days, content creators, independent gyms and megachains alike are promoting calisthenics, an age-old form of fitness that uses little or no equipment.

Diet plays a crucial role in blood sugar management. While it may sound counterintuitive, eatin ...
This 3-ingredient snack can help manage your blood sugar
By Emily Sweeney Parade

Though it may sound counterintuitive, eating snacks can actually help stabilize your blood sugar and prevent erratic swings, Dr. Florence Comite says.

Many Americans wait too long to purchase a life insurance policy. They do not realize how their ...
What are your life insurance options beyond age 65?
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans wait too long to purchase a life insurance policy. They do not realize how their health issues can factor into the application process.

Geriatricians are primary care doctors with specialized training in treating older patients. (G ...
How to locate an age-friendly doctor
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Choosing a geriatrician as your primary care doctor in your 70s is a good idea, especially if you’re dealing with age-related health problems.

In some cases, vitamins can be beneficial to add to a nutritious, well-rounded diet. (Getty Images)
Which vitamins will support healthy aging?
By Alexa Mellardo • Parade

Longevity expert Dr. Hillary Lin explains which vitamins and supplements she recommends for health and well-being, plus which ones to skip.

Former Olympic swimmer Rowdy Gaines swims, Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025 at a pool in Salt Lake City. ( ...
An Olympian’s tips for older swimmers returning to the pool
By Stephen Wade The Associated Press

Rowdy Gaines, 66, won three gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and is widely known as the “voice of swimming” for his coverage of the Olympics.

Diabetes can affect blood vessels in the retina, leading to a condition known as diabetic retin ...
Why routine eye care is vital for people with diabetes
By Wayne Wu Mayo Clinic News Network

Diabetes is a systemic disease, which means it affects many organs, including the heart, blood vessels, nerves, kidneys and eyes.

Fit Foodie Finds, a popular food and wellness website, makes turkey tenderloin the star of the ...
Try this right-size solution for Thanksgiving turkey
By Nicole Hvidsten The Minnesota Star Tribune

Whole turkeys can be a lot: a lot of space, cooking time, carving and leftovers. And that’s not for everyone.

MORE STORIES