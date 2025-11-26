Mark Wahlberg glad his family plan included Las Vegas

“I love living in Las Vegas,” says the 54-year-old actor and father of four with wife Rhea. “This was such a great decision for us as a family.”

It’s 6 a.m. in Summerlin, and Mark Wahlberg has already checked off a few boxes. He’s been up for two hours now, working out, reading emails and mulling future projects.

“I like to workout at 4 a.m., so later I can watch that beautiful sun rising over the desert,” the 54-year-old actor says. “Plus, the rest of the day can be about recovery — until my wife says, ‘Want to hike the Red Rock loop?’ Believe me, we’re going.

“I love living in Las Vegas,” adds Wahlberg, who has four children with his wife, Rhea. “This was such a great decision for us as a family. I just got back from working for a while on a new film, and I’m so excited to be home. That’s when you know you’re in the right place — you can’t wait to come home.”

Having a hit holiday film makes that homecoming even sweeter.

In the sequel “The Family Plan 2,” now streaming on Apple TV, Wahlberg returns to his role as Dan Morgan, a husband and father trying to put his past as a government assassin behind him. All he wants is a little holiday happiness on a trip to London with his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and their three kids, but there he tangles with an unexpected enemy (Kit Harington).

“It’s a ride, and the perfect film for gathering the whole family together to watch a movie, which is what I loved to do as a kid on the holidays,” he says. “What’s better than a group hangout?”

Wahlberg shared his good life tips:

Lean on family

“It was bittersweet to fight with him because I love him so much,” Wahlberg says of Harington. “My relationship with Kit in the movie reminds me of being a brother who was tortured by my siblings … in a good way,” says Wahlberg, youngest of eight siblings who grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. “The other great part of it is, my relationship with Kit in the movie reveals my character’s vulnerability: He needs his family to save the day.”

Show the way

Another big part of the movie involves parenting kids. Like his character, Wahlberg’s main focus is his children (Ella, 22, Michael, 19, Brendan, 17, and Grace, 15). “If you try to impose your will on older kids, it doesn’t work,” he shares. “The kids need to know you are always there for them. You are open to them. They can confide in you. You can just point them in the right direction. I show them what I do, how I do it and try to be a good example. In the end, they make the choices. But I hope they will always rely on me.”

Faith and medicine

Wahlberg says he relied on doctors and faith when daughter Grace, 15, broke her collarbone during an equestrian competition in California and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. “It was terrifying,” the actor says. “You just rely on your faith in those moments. She’s a machine. She has the discipline and drive it took me 40-some years to get. She has it at age 15.” The update? “She’s working on her recovery and champing at the bit to — pardon the pun — get back on the horse.”

Find balance

Wahlberg has always led a healthy lifestyle, which is why he looks decades younger than his age. “I’ve found a better balance now to be successful. I do intermittent fasting and eat in small windows every day,” he says. “Also, I do the right kinds of workouts and take rest periods. I used to train seven days a week; now I do five and allow two days of rest and recovery. The rest is equally important as the heavy lifting.” His goal these days: “Longevity.”

Cheat meals

Will Wahlberg eat the mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, plus all the other goodies? “I’m going to tear it up!” he promises. “I’ll let it all go. I’m going for all the pies, mashed potatoes and turkey. There are no limits on holidays.”

Embrace aging

“Aging is inevitable — you might as well embrace it. No one defeats Father Time,” he says. “There are lot of pros and cons to aging. The good part is that you can look at your life and figure out what you want to do differently. You realize that the moments really count. Life is short. You don’t want to rush any of it, especially with the kids. I still hope to instill the things my parents instilled in me. I just wish I had all that wisdom when I was younger.”

Sunny disposition

“I’m an extremely positive person,” Wahlberg says. “Do what you can to brighten the day.”