46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Medicare ads underscore America’s anti-aging narrative

Medicare's open enrollment season brings a deluge of commercials that belittle older Americans ...
Medicare's open enrollment season brings a deluge of commercials that belittle older Americans and perpetuate ageist stereotypes. (Getty Images)
More Stories
If you are working with an endocrinologist, monitoring your blood sugar level with a continuous ...
Target this glucose range to prevent diabetes, doctors say
Certain life-changing events that can lower your reported modified adjusted gross income and, i ...
How changes in income affect your Medicare premiums
Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival at the moment event for the film 'Red One' on ...
Whether saving universe or Christmas, Chris Evans savors ‘special moments’
Around 10 million Americans over age 50 have osteoporosis, and an additional 44 million have os ...
Savvy Senior: How to know if you’re getting osteoporosis
By Marla Letizia Long-Life Era
November 8, 2024 - 7:36 am
 

This time of year, Medicare’s open enrollment season, we are inundated with commercials that often mock and belittle older people.

These insurance ads perpetuate ageist stereotypes that portray seniors as confused, cranky and out of touch. It’s disheartening to see how companies that want our business choose to connect with us through such demeaning representations.

In my speaking engagements addressing “A Mindset to Live 100 Years or More,” I often witness collective disgust among audiences when these commercials are shown. They evoke laughter, but also disbelief at the absurdity of how we are depicted. These ads might lead one to believe we’d lost 20 IQ points from age 45 to 65.

One day, after a particularly troubling ad left me feeling diminished and irrelevant, I found myself questioning who writes these scripts.

Celebrate aging

These ads misrepresent our generation but also reflect a broader societal issue. In many cultures around the world, older people are revered for their wisdom and experience. Yet in America, ageism runs rampant, with an anti-aging narrative dominating our media landscape. We are bombarded with messages that suggest we should fight aging at all costs, often leading us to cling desperately to an idealized version of midlife.

As these commercials flood our screens, it’s vital to resist their negative messaging. We must remember that we are not defined by outdated stereotypes. Our worth is not diminished by age. Rather, it is enhanced by the knowledge and experience we have accumulated over the years. Stand firm against the notion that growing older means becoming irrelevant or less capable.

My mission is clear: to change the mindset surrounding aging in America. We must challenge the prevailing narrative that equates aging with decline. Instead, we should celebrate aging as an opportunity for growth and contribution. The wisdom we possess is invaluable — not just for ourselves but for future generations.

Consider the ancient Greek parable of a son who hid his father in a cave, rather than throw him off a cliff to his death, as was customary. This son sought his father’s wisdom and guidance, ultimately becoming one of the island’s most revered leaders. His success was rooted in the wisdom his father shared whenever the son sought his advice — a lesson we can all learn from today.

By valuing our elders and seeking their counsel, we can shift societal perceptions about aging.

Growing wiser

We can redefine what it means to grow older in America. Let’s embrace our Long-Life Era with pride and purpose. The best years of our lives can be ahead of us if we choose to live boldly and authentically.

The next time you encounter one of these commercials, don’t let it undermine your self-worth — let it ignite your passion to prove them wrong.

The baby boomer generation is known for social change. The revolution against ageism starts with us — our mindset, actions and unwavering belief in our value as older adults. We are not just growing older; we are growing bolder and wiser every day.

Together, we can create a society that respects and honors its elders, recognizing the immense contributions they make. The time for transformation is now.

With every step forward, let’s affirm that our wisdom is our superpower — a force capable of changing not only our lives but also the very fabric of society itself. Let’s make this revolution one of respect, dignity and boundless potential for all who embrace the journey of aging.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Learn more at longlifemindset.com or facebook.com/groups/longlifeera.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Certain life-changing events that can lower your reported modified adjusted gross income and, i ...
How changes in income affect your Medicare premiums
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans do not realize that Medicare premiums can go up based on an increase in modified adjusted gross income on your tax return.

 
Why you should wait on new COVID vaccine booster
By Lisa M. Krieger The Mercury News

The CDC recently announced that people 65 and older or who are immunocompromised need a second dose of the new vaccine.

Clinical psychologists are the only professionals who can provide psychological testing. Howeve ...
Leading the fight for mental health parity in Nevada
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Despite the incredible efforts of so many in Nevada, we must continue working to address the critical issues plaguing our state’s mental health system.

Meharry Medical College students watch as the liver and kidneys are removed from an organ donor ...
Alleged near-miss shakes confidence in organ donation
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Transplant experts are seeing a spike in people revoking organ donor registrations after reports that a Kentucky man was mistakenly declared dead.

Be sure to research the facts about Medicare. Advice from well-meaning friends and co-workers w ...
Turning 65 with Medicare enrollment questions
By Toni King Toni Says

Here are the answers to a few common Medicare questions from people who are turning 65 but still working full time.

MORE STORIES