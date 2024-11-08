Medicare ads underscore America’s anti-aging narrative

The revolution against ageism starts with us — our mindset, actions and unwavering belief in our value as older adults.

This time of year, Medicare’s open enrollment season, we are inundated with commercials that often mock and belittle older people.

These insurance ads perpetuate ageist stereotypes that portray seniors as confused, cranky and out of touch. It’s disheartening to see how companies that want our business choose to connect with us through such demeaning representations.

In my speaking engagements addressing “A Mindset to Live 100 Years or More,” I often witness collective disgust among audiences when these commercials are shown. They evoke laughter, but also disbelief at the absurdity of how we are depicted. These ads might lead one to believe we’d lost 20 IQ points from age 45 to 65.

One day, after a particularly troubling ad left me feeling diminished and irrelevant, I found myself questioning who writes these scripts.

Celebrate aging

These ads misrepresent our generation but also reflect a broader societal issue. In many cultures around the world, older people are revered for their wisdom and experience. Yet in America, ageism runs rampant, with an anti-aging narrative dominating our media landscape. We are bombarded with messages that suggest we should fight aging at all costs, often leading us to cling desperately to an idealized version of midlife.

As these commercials flood our screens, it’s vital to resist their negative messaging. We must remember that we are not defined by outdated stereotypes. Our worth is not diminished by age. Rather, it is enhanced by the knowledge and experience we have accumulated over the years. Stand firm against the notion that growing older means becoming irrelevant or less capable.

My mission is clear: to change the mindset surrounding aging in America. We must challenge the prevailing narrative that equates aging with decline. Instead, we should celebrate aging as an opportunity for growth and contribution. The wisdom we possess is invaluable — not just for ourselves but for future generations.

Consider the ancient Greek parable of a son who hid his father in a cave, rather than throw him off a cliff to his death, as was customary. This son sought his father’s wisdom and guidance, ultimately becoming one of the island’s most revered leaders. His success was rooted in the wisdom his father shared whenever the son sought his advice — a lesson we can all learn from today.

By valuing our elders and seeking their counsel, we can shift societal perceptions about aging.

Growing wiser

We can redefine what it means to grow older in America. Let’s embrace our Long-Life Era with pride and purpose. The best years of our lives can be ahead of us if we choose to live boldly and authentically.

The next time you encounter one of these commercials, don’t let it undermine your self-worth — let it ignite your passion to prove them wrong.

The baby boomer generation is known for social change. The revolution against ageism starts with us — our mindset, actions and unwavering belief in our value as older adults. We are not just growing older; we are growing bolder and wiser every day.

Together, we can create a society that respects and honors its elders, recognizing the immense contributions they make. The time for transformation is now.

With every step forward, let’s affirm that our wisdom is our superpower — a force capable of changing not only our lives but also the very fabric of society itself. Let’s make this revolution one of respect, dignity and boundless potential for all who embrace the journey of aging.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Learn more at longlifemindset.com or facebook.com/groups/longlifeera.