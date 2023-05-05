Mental health awareness increasing, and not just in May

As Mental Health Awareness Month, May is an important time of year. Yet most would agree we would be remiss to focus on our mental health only one month out of the year.

Since the pandemic, I have noticed a more intentional focus on mental health among Nevadans. More people are seeking therapy. There is an increased interest in support groups, and more people are talking openly about mental health. (Getty Images)

May is an important month for those struggling with mental health conditions as it is one of the only times of the year when mental health is amplified.

Yet most would agree we would be remiss to focus on our mental health only one month out of the year. Since the pandemic, there has been a heightened awareness, especially from individuals with robust platforms. Celebrities, professional athletes and even notable lawmakers are sharing their own struggles with mental health.

Their willingness to share has led to a normalization of mental health and has increased hope for so many. When you hear extraordinary athletes such as Michael Phelps and Simone Biles or other public figures such as Sen. John Fetterman or pop superstar Lady Gaga talk candidly about their mental health, it resonates.

Mental health in Nevada

Since the pandemic, I have noticed a more intentional focus on mental health among Nevadans. More people are seeking therapy. There is an increased interest in support groups, and more people are talking openly about mental health in various settings such as social media, schools, churches and parks as well as commercials. A day does not go by without someone reaching out to me for services.

I am thankful to reside in a community that has the courage to talk openly about a subject that carries so much unnecessary stigma.

I recall a gesture made by the Henderson Fire Department in 2022 after firefighter Clete Dadian unfortunately took his own life. Instead of sweeping his death under the rug, Dadian was memorialized as a “line-of-duty death” because of the repeated trauma he had experienced.

This move by the Henderson Fire Department will go a long way in not only bringing awareness to the mental health challenges that first responders endure but also to chip away at the stigma associated with mental health.

In each legislative session, there are a number of bills that address mental health issues across our state. This year is no different. But what is unique about some of the mental health-related bills that have been introduced is the outside-of-the-box thinking that has surfaced.

We as a state are doing things differently as it pertains to mental health, because the in-the-box way has not yielded the desired results.

In observance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, please know that you are not alone. It is completely “OK to not be OK,” but it is not OK not to reach out for help when in need — my new motto.

We all have mental health just like we all have physical health, so if you find that you are struggling with your mental health, please seek help. That might mean getting involved in a support group, attending a workshop or reaching out for counseling.

Lastly, if you notice a friend or family member who is struggling, support them and encourage them to get help.

Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on Twitter and Instagram.