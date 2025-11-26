43°F
Mental health disorders may double heart disease risk, new study finds

A new study points to a deeper connection between heart disease and mental health conditions. ( ...
A new study points to a deeper connection between heart disease and mental health conditions. (Getty Images)
By Morayo Ogunbayo Atlanta Journal-Constitution
November 26, 2025 - 6:45 am
 

Nearly half of Americans are affected by cardiovascular disease, while about 1 in 4 live with a mental health condition.

A newly released report from Emory University points to a deeper connection between these two growing health challenges. According to the findings, certain mental health conditions can increase the risk of developing heart disease by 50 to 100 percent — and for those already diagnosed, the likelihood of severe outcomes in existing heart conditions may rise by 60 to 170 percent.

“It’s not only important to realize that people with mental disorders are at higher risk, according to disease, but also people with cardiovascular disorders are more likely to show mental health problems,” lead researcher Viola Vaccarino said.

Vaccarino, a professor of cardiovascular research in Emory’s School of Public Health and School of Medicine, said the main goal of her team’s work was to provide an overview of research on cardiovascular health “with particular emphasis on the disparities that involve people with mental disorders.”

Depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and, more recently, PTSD are among the mental health conditions linked to a significantly higher risk of heart disease. Of these, schizophrenia — though relatively rare — shows the strongest association.

According to the report, these mental disorders can elevate the risk of heart disease for multiple reasons. First, the body may experience more inflammation, which takes a toll on heart health. Autonomic dysfunction, or what is essentially “amping up” the nervous system, can also be dangerous for the long-term care of your heart.

Certain behavioral aspects or social determinants of living with mental disorders can increase your general risk.

“We really want to emphasize that we need to improve health care and improve policies in order to allow for better recognition of this commonality and better care for the people who have it,” Vaccarino said.

There are ways you can reduce many of the behaviors that raise the risk of heart disease — even while managing a mental illness.

“Mental health really should be considered a mind-body disorder, not a mind disorder,” Emory professor JoEllen Schimmels said.

Schimmels, who served as a psychiatric nurse during combat for over 20 years and a psychiatric nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, pointed to multiple negative effects poor mental health has on the body and how they can be mitigated.

Poor sleeping habits are a common symptom of mental illness that wreak havoc on the body and heart. Schimmels recommends people maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Diet and exercise play a key role in decreasing inflammation. Schimmels notes that plant-based diets and Mediterranean-style diets are most beneficial.

Overall, Schimmels recommends staying present and practicing mindfulness whenever you can, and using grounding techniques and breathing exercises to sustain those feelings.

“It’s really cool that our brains can function kind of in the past, present, and future at the same time, but that can also cause a lot of problems,” Schimmels said. “A lot of worrying about what’s happened yesterday or what’s happened in the past can really actually be overwhelming for your brain and your body.”

With no equipment required, calisthenics-based programs are affordable for exercisers and profi ...
Old-school form of fitness gaining popularity again
By Jamie Ducharme The Associated Press

These days, content creators, independent gyms and megachains alike are promoting calisthenics, an age-old form of fitness that uses little or no equipment.

Diet plays a crucial role in blood sugar management. While it may sound counterintuitive, eatin ...
This 3-ingredient snack can help manage your blood sugar
By Emily Sweeney Parade

Though it may sound counterintuitive, eating snacks can actually help stabilize your blood sugar and prevent erratic swings, Dr. Florence Comite says.

Mark Wahlberg attends the world premiere of Prime Video's "Play Dirty" at the SV ...
Mark Wahlberg glad his family plan included Las Vegas
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I love living in Las Vegas,” says the 54-year-old actor and father of four with wife Rhea. “This was such a great decision for us as a family.”

Many Americans wait too long to purchase a life insurance policy. They do not realize how their ...
What are your life insurance options beyond age 65?
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans wait too long to purchase a life insurance policy. They do not realize how their health issues can factor into the application process.

Geriatricians are primary care doctors with specialized training in treating older patients. (G ...
How to locate an age-friendly doctor
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Choosing a geriatrician as your primary care doctor in your 70s is a good idea, especially if you’re dealing with age-related health problems.

In some cases, vitamins can be beneficial to add to a nutritious, well-rounded diet. (Getty Images)
Which vitamins will support healthy aging?
By Alexa Mellardo • Parade

Longevity expert Dr. Hillary Lin explains which vitamins and supplements she recommends for health and well-being, plus which ones to skip.

Former Olympic swimmer Rowdy Gaines swims, Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025 at a pool in Salt Lake City. ( ...
An Olympian’s tips for older swimmers returning to the pool
By Stephen Wade The Associated Press

Rowdy Gaines, 66, won three gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and is widely known as the “voice of swimming” for his coverage of the Olympics.

Diabetes can affect blood vessels in the retina, leading to a condition known as diabetic retin ...
Why routine eye care is vital for people with diabetes
By Wayne Wu Mayo Clinic News Network

Diabetes is a systemic disease, which means it affects many organs, including the heart, blood vessels, nerves, kidneys and eyes.

Fit Foodie Finds, a popular food and wellness website, makes turkey tenderloin the star of the ...
Try this right-size solution for Thanksgiving turkey
By Nicole Hvidsten The Minnesota Star Tribune

Whole turkeys can be a lot: a lot of space, cooking time, carving and leftovers. And that’s not for everyone.

