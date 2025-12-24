51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Millions paying the cost for ignoring Medicare’s rules

More than 7 million Americans are receiving a Part B penalty, costing an average of $5,000 over ...
More than 7 million Americans are receiving a Part B penalty, costing an average of $5,000 over their Medicare lifetime, all because they did not enroll at the right time. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Attempting to acquire a new language is worthwhile, and not just because it makes reading a men ...
At any age, learning a new language is a worthwhile exercise
Kate Winslet poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "Goodb ...
Strong family ties fuel Kate Winslet’s latest film
Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that’s done either sitting on a chair or using the c ...
Savvy Senior: Chair yoga offers benefits for older people
Burning candles, incense or fireplaces releases chemicals that might cause allergy-like symptom ...
Why experts say to light candles, fireplaces in moderation
By Toni King Toni Says
December 24, 2025 - 6:45 am
 

Dear Toni: I discovered that my mother, who is 67, never enrolled in Medicare Parts B or D. She thought if she did not go to the doctor that she did not need to pay the premium and could enroll later.

She has been diagnosed with cancer. I called Social Security to help her enroll in Part B and was informed that she had to wait until Jan. 1. The Social Security agent said since she did not enroll when she turned 65, she will receive a penalty.

What can I do to help her? — Jeanine, El Paso, Texas

Dear Jeanine: Your mother has an extremely serious Medicare issue. She will have to enroll during Medicare’s general enrollment period (Jan. 1-March 31) for those who never enrolled in Parts A and B. Your mother will receive the infamous Part B penalty for the rest of her Medicare life.

In 2023, Medicare’s general enrollment rules changed to help Americans who had not enrolled when turning 65. Now when you enroll in January, February or March, your Medicare Part B begins the first day of the following month. If you wait past March 31, your Medicare enrollment will be delayed until Jan. 1 of the next year, and you’ll receive a higher Part B penalty.

When your mother enrolls in Part B, she will receive the Part B penalty: 10 percent for each 12-month period that she failed to enroll.

To enroll in a Medicare Part D plan, your mother must wait until the next annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7). Her Part D plan would then start Jan. 1.

The Part D penalty is 1 percent for each month that you failed to enroll from age 65.

Medicare enrollment periods are:

Initial enrollment period: The seven-month window begins three months before a person turns 65 and includes their birthday month and the three months afterward.

Special enrollment period: The eight-month window of signing up for Part B without receiving a penalty after turning 65. One must be working full time with company benefits to avoid the penalty.

General enrollment period: Jan. 1-March 31 for anyone who has not enrolled in Part B. You will receive a Part B penalty if you are past your initial enrollment period and do not meet the criteria for special enrollment.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Burning candles, incense or fireplaces releases chemicals that might cause allergy-like symptom ...
Why experts say to light candles, fireplaces in moderation
By Cheyanne Mumphrey The Associated Press

The warm spices in gingerbread, the woodsy aroma of pine and fir trees, and the fruity tang of mulled wine are smells synonymous with the holiday season.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer for women and men. More women die of heart disease than of br ...
Can holiday stress trigger a heart attack?
By Niti Aggarwal Mayo Clinic News Network

The holiday season can bring some of the most cherished moments in our lives, but it also can be among the most stressful times of the year.

MORE STORIES