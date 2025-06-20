’Modern Family’ star reflects back on simpler times

Ty Burrell participates in Fox's Animation Domination panel for "Bless the Harts" and "Duncanville" at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“I’m getting a bit emotional,” says the beloved TV dad sniffling on the other end of the phone. He might just need a tissue.

Recalling the past, 57-year-old “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell paints a picture of a small family — mom, dad, two boys — who’d had enough of the big city. So, they sold the house, quit their jobs, packed up the kids and escaped the rat race by moving to Grants Pass, Oregon.

“Are you crazy?” people asked. Crazy happy, it turned out.

“My dad was a family therapist in the foster care system,” Burrell says. “My mom was an educator. At one point, they really looked at their life: Were they actually happy? No. So, they got this harebrained idea to buy a country store in the woods.”

The end result wasn’t riches, but contentment.

“I can still see my father behind the counter, greeting everyone in town with a big smile,” Burrell remembers. “Times weren’t always easy, but my parents took chances. Big chances. I think that’s one of the keys to a happy life. Take that chance to make yourself happy.”

Those family memories are now influencing the plot of his new Audible original series, “The Good Life,” with 10 episodes premiering July 3.

Created and narrated by Burrell, the story follows Maddie (Jennifer Garner) and Craig Finch (Colton Dunn) as they move their family from bustling Los Angeles to a small town in Oregon where everyone has to pitch in to run a general store. The series also stars Jillian Bell and Bobby Moynihan.

“It’s loosely based on my family, although not every character is one for one. But the feeling is there of pulling together, meeting new people and having the adventure of a lifetime,” says the actor, best known for playing Phil Dunphy on the sitcom “Modern Family” from 2009 to 2020, which earned him two Emmy Awards.

As for his own adventures, Burrell and his wife, Holly, live in Salt Lake City with their two teen daughters.

His good life tips:

Start young

Burrell learned a solid work ethic because, at age 10, he worked in that general store in Grants Pass. “I stocked shelves at 10, but mostly I depleted the store of its inventory of candy,” he says. “My work ethic and focus wasn’t spectacular in those days.”

He bounced around with different jobs — all at the same place. “It was the general store, and the same structure was the town’s café, library, hardware store, firehouse and gas station. … In Oregon, you were not allowed to pump your own gas, so at 11 I was sent outside by my dad to handle flammable liquids. It was hilarious in a way, but an amazing learning experience.”

Slow down

“I think I learned the art of slowing down as a child,” Burrell says. “As kids, we were given a huge gift, which was being in nature. That makes you slow down and look (at) what’s all around you. In many ways, I was this feral child who was always out in the woods, inner tubing and racing through trees.

“These were things you didn’t get to do in the city. They forced you to look around, breathe, not live by a list of things to do.”

Make it work

Burrell says his family always had a “can-do” mentality. “My parents knew nothing about running a store and had to learn a whole new skill set,” he marvels. “There was financial stress and the chaos of starting over again when you’re older, but they took the chance. … In the end, it was the right move and a meaningful one. We were out of our element, but we were fast on the learning curve.”

How did they remain optimistic during the tougher times and not move back to the city? “No one in my early family ever doubted that we could pull it off,” he says. “Feeling that way about challenges is an important thing in life. I always think, ‘We can make this work.’ ”

Staggering loss

“It was so hard to lose him,” Burrell says of his father’s death in 1989. “My dad was the kind of shopkeeper who would ask questions about every single person’s life. He was a natural therapist, and all their defenses melted away. He was really beloved and I still miss him. He was such a memorable person. Just a deeply funny, deeply kind person.”

Rethink aging

The loss of his father at an early age has reframed the way Burrell thinks about aging. “I don’t think my shoulder and knee love aging, but I do love how, as you get older, your priorities become clearer,” Burrell says. “For me, I’ve always tried to keep purpose in my life. I feel that purpose with my family, which is why I took time after ‘Modern Family’ ended to really be with them.”

Discover your home

Burrell has found a home in Salt Lake City with his wife, Holly, and teenagers Frances and Greta. “It’s the best of all worlds,” he says. “Salt Lake is a big enough city with all the city stuff — sports, music, art — but you’re also at the base of a mountain range and can really get out there in nature. For a kid who grew up in the woods, I still love getting outdoors for a hike or just to lose myself in nature.”

Revisit the past

So, will there ever be a “Modern Family” reunion show? A reboot? “The cast jokes that if we went with the British model, it would be ‘A Very Modern Family Christmas.’ Honestly, I don’t know if that’s possible, but the cast would be up for it,” Burrell says. “We really enjoy each other’s company, although it’s hard to wrangle everyone into one place.”

Where does he envision Phil Dunphy these days? “I think he’s still selling real estate,” Burrell shares. “But Phil definitely has a new hobby. He’s probably a professional Frisbee golfer, if that’s a thing, and has turned semipro. He’s pretty good. He did well on the qualifier, but he always knew he could do it.”